Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
Summary 
News

Sharp says sticking to plans to list Dynabook PC unit in FY2021

07/03/2020 | 10:29pm EDT
A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

Japan's Sharp Corp said on Saturday it is sticking to an original plan to list its laptop making unit in the business year from next April, denying a media report that it may take the unit public this year.

The Osaka-based electronics firm hopes to start preparations this year for the laptop unit's initial public offering, and there are no changes to the original plan to list the unit in the next financial year, a Sharp spokesman said.

The Nikkei Asian Review had quoted Sharp Chairman and Chief Executive Tai Jeng-wu as saying on Thursday he hoped the Dynabook unit could list by the end of 2020.

Sharp bought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-toshiba-sharp-pc/sharp-to-buy-toshiba-pc-business-issue-1-8-billion-in-new-shares-idUSKCN1J101M Dynabook from Toshiba Corp for $36 million in 2018, marking its return to a market it had quit eight years prior.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
ChangeLast1st jan.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.81% 85.3 End-of-day quote.-6.06%
NIKKEI 225 0.72% 22306.48 Real-time Quote.-6.39%
SHARP CORPORATION 0.99% 1125 End-of-day quote.-33.23%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 2.04% 3500 End-of-day quote.-5.53%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 151 B 175 B 175 B
Net income 2020 102 B 3 454 M 3 454 M
Net cash 2020 196 B 6 659 M 6 659 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,42%
Capitalization 1 182 B 40 124 M 40 150 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,75 TWD
Last Close Price 85,30 TWD
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tai Ming Kuo Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.06%40 450
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.80.22%50 697
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.42%28 367
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.101.95%18 155
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION9.77%8 436
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-23.01%7 656
