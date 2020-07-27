Hon Kwok Land Investment : Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:-

(a) the annual general meeting of Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on 27 August 2020. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 24 August 2020 to 27 August 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no share transfers will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfer forms accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 21 August 2020.

the proposed final dividend of 12.5 Hong Kong cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2020 is subject to the approval by the shareholders at the annual general meeting. For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 3 September 2020 to 4 September 2020, during which period no share transfers will be registered. The last day for dealing in the

Company's shares cum entitlements to the proposed final dividend will be 31 August 2020. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell

Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 2 September 2020.

