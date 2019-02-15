Amazon places big bet on aspiring Tesla rival Rivian

Log in
02/15/2019 | 04:21pm EST
Rivian introduces R1T all-electric pickup truck at LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would lead a $700 million investment in U.S. electric pickup truck startup Rivian Automotive LLC, in the e-commerce giant's biggest bet on technologies with potential to reshape the automotive sector.

The deal represents a major endorsement of Rivian's electric vehicle technology by the world's largest online retailer. Amazon is hoping Rivian will assist it in its development of delivery vehicles that will bolster its logistics network, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential strategy.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Amazon and General Motors Co were in talks to invest in Rivian. GM's talks with Rivian about an investment are continuing and any deal would be announced at a later date, people familiar with the talks said on Friday.

Rivian could ultimately be valued at between $3 billion and $4 billion, one of the sources said.

The Rivian deal comes as its much larger electric car manufacturing rival, Tesla Inc, struggles to stabilize production and deliver consistent profits as it ramps up its Model 3 sedan, with pricing ultimately aimed at giving it mass market appeal.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors in August that an electric pickup is "probably my personal favorite for the next product" from the company. But he has spoken only in general about a potential launch, saying that it would happen "right after" Tesla’s Model Y, which the company has targeted to start production in 2020.

Rivian unveiled its electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November. But the company had piqued Amazon's interest earlier, according to one of the sources.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos personally reached out to Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe last summer to express interest in an investment, the source said. Since then Amazon has stepped up its investment in the car sector, participating in a $530 million funding round announced last week in self-driving car startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

Amazon is looking for deals that can speed packages to shoppers’ doorsteps regardless of spikes in consumer demand or shortages of delivery personnel. Last year, Mercedes said Amazon had become the biggest customer of its Sprinter vans, securing 20,000 vehicles for delivery contractors.

Amazon has sought to win customers inside the car as well. Working with BMW AG, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, Amazon has enabled its Alexa virtual assistant to be installed in new models so drivers can dictate what music they want to hear and what tasks they want it to perform, hands-free.

Rivian aspires to be the first to produce a mass market electric pickup. It intends to begin selling its R1T by the end of 2020.

Scaringe has described the Rivian vehicle’s platform as a skateboard that packages the drive units, battery pack, suspension system, brakes and cooling system all below wheel height to allow for more storage space and greater stability due to a lower center of gravity.

He has also said the company plans to partner with outside firms to develop advanced self-driving technology, rather than try to do so on its own.

Rivian's existing financial backers include Saudi auto distributor Abdul Latif Jameel Co, Sumitomo Corp of Americas and Standard Chartered Bank.

Some existing shareholders participated in the funding round, Rivian said, stressing that it will remain an independent company.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Harry Brumpton in New York, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)

By Paul Lienert and Jeffrey Dastin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.91% 1607.95 Delayed Quote.9.19%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.51% 39.09 Delayed Quote.16.26%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -2.24% 2973 End-of-day quote.6.18%
TESLA 1.35% 307.88 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 827 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 733 B
Debt 2019 4 823 B
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,34
P/E ratio 2020 7,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 5 509 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 941  JPY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.18%49 902
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.09%195 625
VOLKSWAGEN2.12%81 655
DAIMLER7.38%59 538
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.26%54 815
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.44%50 940
