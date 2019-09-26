Honda Motor : Added to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

TOKYO, Japan, September 27, 2019 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company was selected for the third consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ('DJSI World'). The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ('DJSI') serve as one of the key benchmarks for socially responsible investing*.

The DJSI are the investment indices developed and offered cooperatively by the U.S.-based S&P Dow Jones Indices and Switzerland-based RobecoSAM who evaluate sustainability of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria and select companies that demonstrate overall excellence for the indices.

Based on their annual DJSI review, S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM published the components list and Honda was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index for five consecutive years. In the review, Honda was also ranked in the top 4 for the global Automobile sector and added to the DJSI World.

Honda issued the 'Honda SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019' summarizing Honda's approach and initiatives to sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://global.honda/about/sustainability.html.



Through unique creations and challenges as a mobility company, Honda will continue providing appealing products and services that bring joy to customers while listening to stakeholders' voices and helping to solve various social issues. Thus, Honda will strive to become a company society wants to exist.