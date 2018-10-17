Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (7267)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Honda Motor : Aircraft expects higher light jet deliveries in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:59am CEST
Honda Aircraft Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Fujino speaks during news conference after HondaJet makes its first appearance in Japan at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Honda Aircraft Co chief executive Michimasa Fujino said on Tuesday he expects deliveries of the HondaJet to rise in 2019 above the estimated 50 aircraft customers will take this year, as the light business plane maker targets Asia for growth.

In 2017, the division of Honda Motor Co delivered 43 of the six-seater light business jets, which competes against planes like Embraer popular Phenom 300.

Honda Aircraft has recently introduced a longer-range version of the plane called the HondaJet Elite and announced a new performance package this week to owners who want to upgrade the original HondaJet.

In an interview on the sidelines of the world's largest business jet show this week in Orlando, Fujino said he was targeting growth in the fledgling Japanese market, which he said did not "know" business jets and had a low market penetration.

He is also eying sales in China, which is currently dominated by larger executive planes and where tight government controls over airspace have hurt growth of the private jet market, analysts say.

Honda Aircraft does not publish order figures. The last time it did so, in 2006, it said it had received orders for well over 100 jets.

"We have a very good, healthy backlog," said Fujino, without providing a specific number.

Fujino said the company has delivered a total of 92 HondaJets.

According to data from the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA), Honda Aircraft delivered 17 HondaJets during the first half of 2018.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks treated in this article : Honda Motor Co Ltd, Embraer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER 3.73% 18.89 End-of-day quote.-7.26%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.89% 3068 End-of-day quote.-21.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
12:59aHONDA MOTOR : Aircraft expects higher light jet deliveries in 2019
RE
10/16Canada tariff exemptions offer auto industry relief
RE
10/15HONDA MOTOR : Continental Honda Publishes Model Review of the 2019 Honda Insight
AQ
10/15HONDA ATLAS CARS PAKISTAN : celebrates 400,000-unit production milestone
AQ
10/15Labor strife in India's manufacturing hubs may undermine Modi's jobs push
RE
10/13HONDA MOTOR : Long Island-area Honda Dealership Features New Selection of 2019 H..
AQ
10/12China's Auto Sales Face First Annual Decline in Decades -- Update
DJ
10/12Mobility in the New Millennium
AQ
10/12HONDA MOTOR : Manufacturing Of Indiana Marks 10 Years
AQ
10/12HONDA MOTOR : India mulls $1.2 bil. investment, affordable hybrids
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12China auto sales plummet 
10/11VILAS FUND UP 55% IN Q3; 3Q18 LETTER : A Bull Market In Bearish Forecasts 
10/10How to introduce self-driving vehicles? 
10/07Tesla's Autonomous Driving Narrative Has Hit A Brick Wall 
10/05DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 711 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 688 B
Debt 2019 4 668 B
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 7,02
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 5 454 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4 046  JPY
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.83%48 635
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-10.66%187 670
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%80 381
DAIMLER-25.25%65 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%56 040
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.64%44 852
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.