HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
News 
Honda Motor : Announces Changes in Automobile Production Operations in Mexico

09/06/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

EL SALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, September 6, 2019 - Honda de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Honda's production and sales company in Mexico, today announced that it will shift production of the HR-V from its Guadalajara plant, which currently produces motorcycles, automobiles and power products, and consolidate all HR-V production at its Celaya plant from early 2020.

Honda de Mexico is currently conducting auto production at both the Guadalajara and Celaya plants. After due consideration of the optimization of production operations in Mexico, Honda de Mexico decided to consolidate all of its automobile production at the Celaya plant to improve business efficiency.

With this production adjustment, the Guadalajara plant will focus on production of motorcycles, power products and service parts. Moreover, with the consolidation of automobile production at Celaya plant, Honda de Mexico will further increase the efficiency of automobile production, create highly competitive products and continue delivering highly attractive products to its North American customers.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 22:16:03 UTC
