Honda Motor : Announces Changes in Production Operations in Argentina

08/13/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, August 13, 2019 - Honda Motor de Argentina S.A. (HAR), a Honda subsidiary in Argentina which currently produces both motorcycles and automobiles, today announced that it will discontinue production of automobiles, HR-V, in 2020 and focus its production operations on motorcycles.

In order to continue strengthening its automobile business structure in the face of abrupt changes occurring to automobile industries around the world, Honda has been, in each region, strengthening its inter-regional coordination and collaboration and pursuing optimization of automobile production allocation and production capacity on a global basis.

Based on this direction, Honda has given due consideration to the optimal production structure in the South American region and decided to discontinue production of HR-V at HAR.

With products supplied through the utilization of Honda's global resources, HAR will continue its automobile sales and after-sales service operation in Argentina.

HAR's production plant in Campana, where automobiles are currently produced, will focus on motorcycle production. Moreover, as a leading company in the motorcycle market in Argentina, HAR will continue introducing products with enhanced competitiveness by further increasing local content and building a robust supply chain through the utilization of domestic resources in Argentina.

Honda will continue providing highly attractive products to its customers in Argentina and also will continue contributing to the local society, which has been an ongoing effort for the last 40 years since Honda established HAR in Argentina.

