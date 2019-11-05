Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : Announces Plans for 2020 Motorcycle Motorsports Activities - 's Participation in World Championship Racing and Dakar Rally 2020 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:25am EST

On November 5, 2019 (MILAN, Italy), Honda announced its plans for participation in motorcycle motorsports world championship racing for the 2020 season and the Dakar Rally 2020, at EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy.

To date, Honda has participated in numerous categories of FIM*1 motorcycle racing world championships with its factory teams*2 operated by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC).

2019 marked the 60th anniversary of Honda participating in the 1959 Isle of Man TT for the first time. 2019 was also the year in which Honda won the riders championships in the premier categories of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, FIM Motocross World Championship, and FIM Trial World Championship.

In 2020, HRC factory teams will aim to defend their crowns in MotoGP, Motocross and Trials. Furthermore, Honda's HRC factory team will continue to compete in the Dakar Rally which moves from South America to Saudi Arabia from next year.

From the 2020 season, Honda will also bring its HRC factory team 'Team HRC' to the FIM Superbike World Championship, with Álvaro Bautista (Spain) and Leon Haslam (U.K.) riding factory bikes based on the new CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP. MFJ*3 All Japan Road Race Championship 2017 winner Takumi Takahashi will be also be participating in the FIM Superbike World Championship, riding for satellite team 'MIE Racing Team'.

Numerous Honda teams will also be competing in the world championships: F.C.C. TSR Honda France will continue its quest for dominance in the FIM Endurance World Championship, while Team Honda HRC (American Honda Motor Company factory team) will continue to fight for the 450SX class title in the AMA*4 Supercross Championship.

Racing is Honda's driving force, and through competing in various races, hones its technologies and its people. The racing spirit and technologies gained are part of many Honda products. Honda will continue to realize 'The Power of Dreams' with its customers, in its products, services and racing activities.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:25aHONDA MOTOR : Announces Plans for 2020 Motorcycle Motorsports Activities - 's Pa..
PU
04:20aHONDA MOTOR : Rome R&D Centre proudly unleashes the CB4X at EICMA
PU
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
11/01HONDA MOTOR : Cars India Ltd. registers domestic sales of 10,010 units in Octobe..
AQ
11/01HONDA MOTOR : Sets First Half of Fiscal Year Records for Automobile Production W..
AQ
11/01Notice regarding the Management Integration of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Lt..
AQ
11/01Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Take Aim at New Industry Pressures
DJ
10/31Several automakers back Trump in two other California vehicle emissions suits
RE
10/31Board of directors meeting of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited
AQ
10/31HONDA MOTOR : Hinch looks forward to maple syrup, an NHL game after firing
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 424 B
EBIT 2020 754 B
Net income 2020 642 B
Debt 2020 4 944 B
Yield 2020 3,81%
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
P/E ratio 2021 7,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 5 201 B
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 289,38  JPY
Last Close Price 2 954,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.52%47 894
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.18%193 946
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.93%99 143
DAIMLER AG15.77%63 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.51%54 851
BMW AG1.27%51 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group