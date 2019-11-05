Honda Motor : Announces Plans for 2020 Motorcycle Motorsports Activities - 's Participation in World Championship Racing and Dakar Rally 2020

On November 5, 2019 (MILAN, Italy), Honda announced its plans for participation in motorcycle motorsports world championship racing for the 2020 season and the Dakar Rally 2020, at EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy.

To date, Honda has participated in numerous categories of FIM*1 motorcycle racing world championships with its factory teams*2 operated by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC).

2019 marked the 60th anniversary of Honda participating in the 1959 Isle of Man TT for the first time. 2019 was also the year in which Honda won the riders championships in the premier categories of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, FIM Motocross World Championship, and FIM Trial World Championship.

In 2020, HRC factory teams will aim to defend their crowns in MotoGP, Motocross and Trials. Furthermore, Honda's HRC factory team will continue to compete in the Dakar Rally which moves from South America to Saudi Arabia from next year.

From the 2020 season, Honda will also bring its HRC factory team 'Team HRC' to the FIM Superbike World Championship, with Álvaro Bautista (Spain) and Leon Haslam (U.K.) riding factory bikes based on the new CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP. MFJ*3 All Japan Road Race Championship 2017 winner Takumi Takahashi will be also be participating in the FIM Superbike World Championship, riding for satellite team 'MIE Racing Team'.

Numerous Honda teams will also be competing in the world championships: F.C.C. TSR Honda France will continue its quest for dominance in the FIM Endurance World Championship, while Team Honda HRC (American Honda Motor Company factory team) will continue to fight for the 450SX class title in the AMA*4 Supercross Championship.

Racing is Honda's driving force, and through competing in various races, hones its technologies and its people. The racing spirit and technologies gained are part of many Honda products. Honda will continue to realize 'The Power of Dreams' with its customers, in its products, services and racing activities.