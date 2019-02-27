Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Honda Motor : Begins Operation at New Automobile Production Plant in Brazil

02/27/2019 | 09:45pm EST

HAB announced on April 3, 2018, a plan to restructure its automobile production operations to strengthen the foundation of its automobile business. In line with that plan, HAB began operation at its new automobile production plant today, with the Honda Fit the first model produced at the plant. HAB will sequentially transfer production of other models from the existing Sumare Plant, in the city of Sumare in the state of São Paulo, to the new plant, and the restructuring is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Striving to realize highly efficient production with a reduced environmental footprint, the new plant features a production line equipped with Honda's latest production technologies including highly-functional painting technologies, new welding and stamping technologies which enable shorter processes and other automated technologies that are most appropriate for this plant.

With over 20 years of automobile production in Brazil, Honda will further solidify the foundation of its business in the region with the new auto plant, which became operational today, and the Sumare Plant, which will change its key role to powertrain production and continue delivering high-quality and attractive products to Honda customers in the region.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 02:44:01 UTC
