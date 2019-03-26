Log in
Honda Motor : Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of PT Honda Prospect Motor

03/26/2019 | 01:25am EDT

HPM was established in 1999 as the sole agent and manufactures of Honda cars in Indonesia. The company began automobile production in 2003 after the establishment of its first factory in Karawang. To serve the increasing demand for Honda products in Indonesia, HPM established a second factory in 2012 which strongly increased its total annual production capacity from 30,000 units to 200,000 units.

Masayuki Igarashi, Chief Officer for Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania) of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. said, 'Indonesia is a very important market for Honda business and it has become the main contributor of our operation in the Asia and Oceania region. As a commitment to this market, we have increased our investment through development of facilities in Indonesia and model introduction to cater the need of Indonesian customers.' He also added, 'I would like to express my gratitude to all Honda customers for the full support during the past 20 years, and we will continue to deliver the 'joy of expanding their life's potential' with excellent products and services to Indonesian customers.'

Meanwhile, Takehiro Watanabe as President Director of PT Honda Prospect Motor said, 'For 20 years, HPM has been making continuous efforts to be a company that the Indonesian society wants to exist. Indonesia is one of the good examples of Honda's production policy, which is 'Build the products where the demand exists'. We believe that our business in Indonesia will continue to bring positive contribution to the industry and society in this country.'

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 05:24:04 UTC
