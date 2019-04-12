Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : China sales likely to catch U.S. sales in two-three years - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 01:37am EDT

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd's sales in China are likely to catch up with its sales in the United States within two to three years and the firm would like them to eventually overtake U.S. sales, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Takahiro Hachigo made the comments to a small group of reporters after the official opening of a new plant in Wuhan, which has boosted the Japanese carmaker's China production capacity to 1.2 million vehicles a year.

Hachigo said that the catch-up could happen "soon", later clarifying to Reuters that he was referring to a two-to-three-year period.

"We would like China sales to overtake the U.S.," he said, adding that the company did not expect U.S. sales to increase significantly.

Honda last year sold roughly 1.7 million vehicles in the United States and 1.4 million in China.

MANUFACTURING CAPACITY BOOST

China's car industry is facing a slowdown in sales as economic growth falters, and its auto market, world's largest, contracted last year for the first time since the 1990s.

Honda's business in China has been relatively strong, despite a quality issue that depressed sales in the first half of last year.

It is poised to grow further this year and beyond, in part because sales remain robust for most Japanese carmakers thanks in part to a thaw in bilateral relations between China and Japan. As a result, some Japanese automakers including Honda are trying to boost their presence in China.

Hachigo also said that Honda had the ability to further expand its China manufacturing capacity, though it would consider such a move carefully.

Wuhan is a major production hub for Honda, operated with its joint venture partner Dongfeng Group. It has a second China joint venture with GAC Group in the southern city of Guangzhou, where it has three plants capable of producing 600,000 vehicles a year.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Wuhan; writing by Yilei Sun in Shanghai; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

By Norihiko Shirouzu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
01:37aHONDA MOTOR : China sales likely to catch U.S. sales in two-three years - CEO
RE
12:41aHONDA'S CHINA SALES LIKELY TO CATCH : Ceo
RE
04/11HONDA MOTOR : Dongfeng Honda Celebrates Completion of Construction of its Third ..
PU
04/11Inside SoftBank's push to rule the road
RE
04/11HONDA ATLAS CARS PAKISTAN : Annual Budget for the year ended 2019-20 of Honda At..
AQ
04/11HONDA MOTOR : Cars at Street Track n Trail Holds Dream Garage Spring Sales Event..
AQ
04/11HONDA MOTOR : to end car production in Turkey in 2021
AQ
04/10Exclusive - U.S. bill to boost electric car tax credits could rev GM, Tesla
RE
04/10HONDA ATLAS CARS PAKISTAN : 0th generation Honda Civic launched
AQ
04/10HONDA ATLAS CARS PAKISTAN : launches 10th generation Civic 2019 in Pakistan
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 818 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 724 B
Debt 2019 4 380 B
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 7,48
P/E ratio 2020 7,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 5 568 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 899  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.79%49 781
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.08%199 571
VOLKSWAGEN8.80%84 952
DAIMLER AG20.78%66 439
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 322
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.97%53 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About