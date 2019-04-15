Log in
Honda Motor Co Ltd

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : Exhibits the World Premiere of the X-NV Concept, a Concept Model for its Second China-exclusive Electric Car, at Auto Shanghai 2019

0
04/15/2019

The X-NV Concept developed jointly by Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Honda is a concept model for the first mass-production EV model Dongfeng Honda will introduce exclusively to the Chinese market. The mass-production model based on the X-NV Concept is scheduled to go on sale in the second half of 2019.

Honda booth exhibits also include the China premiere of Odyssey Hybrid (a product of GAC Honda), which is scheduled to go on sale in China at the end of April 2019, as well as a booth where visitors can experience the second-generation Honda CONNECT.

Last year, Honda announced its mid-term vision for electrification in China, which is to 'introduce more than 20 electrified models to the market by 2025.' Based on this vision, GAC Honda introduced an EV developed exclusively for the Chinese market, Everus VE-1, last year, and Honda also is planning to introduce plug-in hybrid models starting from 2020.

Moreover, in addition to automobiles, Honda introduced the V-GO electric motorcycle and Transcooter electrified micro mobility product last year. Honda will further accelerate electrification of a broad range of mobility products.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 03:47:04 UTC
