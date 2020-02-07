Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Presentation 0 02/07/2020 | 02:33am EST Send by mail :

FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts 2 Honda Group Unit Sales Unit (thousand) Motorcycles Automobiles Life Creation FY19 FY20Change FY19 FY20Change FY19 FY20Change Japan North America Europe Asia Other Regions Total Change (%) 157 154 - 3 515 489 - 26 246 218 - 28 216 221 + 5 1,444 1,402 - 42 1,781 1,661 - 120 181 186 + 5 121 103 - 18 600 502 - 98 14,187 13,453 - 734 1,698 1,655 * 1,080 1,038 - 42 - 43 939 1,024 + 85 181 160 - 21 247 211 - 36 15,680 15,038 - 642 3,959 3,809 - 150 3,954 3,630 - 324 - 4.1% - 3.8% - 8.2% * + 72 thousand in China are included 3 Main Market (Automobiles) Japan Retail Nine Months Results Unit vs. FY19 (thousand) (%) Industry Demand 3,667 98.3 Unit Sales 502 94.9 (Source: Japan Automobile Dealers Association) N-BOXVezel Fit Launch in Feb. 2020 ■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months) Decreased compared with the same period last year due mainly to the impact of the consumption tax rate hike, despite the launch of new models of each company. Decreased compared with the same period last year due mainly to the effects of parts supply restrictions on new N-WGN, despite the strong sales of N-BOX. N-BOX series: Sets No.1 new car sales in 2019. Vezel: Sets No.1 new SUV sales in 2019. ■Outlook/Forecast for FY20 Down just slightly compared with FY19. A slight decrease is expected compared with FY19. Upward revision from previous forecast* due to the strong sales of N-BOX and Freed. *Previous forecast︓announced on November 8 4 Main Market (Automobiles) U.S. Retail Nine Months Results Unit vs. FY19 (thousand) (%) Industry Demand 13,041 99.1 Unit Sales 1,238 99.7 (Source: Autodata) HR-V ■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months) Down slightly compared with the same period last year. An increase in the light truck market and a decline in the sedan market. Maintain equivalent sales as the same period last year, due mainly to an effect of introducing Passport and increase sales in HR-V, although there was a decrease in Accord. HR-V: Sets a new all-time monthly record with sales in October. Civic: Maintain segment lead for ten consecutive months. CR-V: Single month sales records updates in October and November. ■Outlook/Forecast for FY20 Moderate decrease. Moderate decrease. Strive to sell more than the previous year by increasing light truck models such as HR-V and CR-V. CR-V 5 Main Market (Automobiles) China Retail Nine Months Results Unit vs. FY19 (thousand) (%) Industry Demand * 19,386 93.0 Unit Sales 1,219 107.8 *Industry demand is wholesale basis (based on Honda research) CR-V Accord ■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months) Decreased compared with the same period last year due to a volume decline in all vehicle segments. Exceeded sales of the same period last year due mainly to increased sales of CR-V and Accord, and the launch of brand-new Envix, Inspire, Breeze. Civic, Accord, CR-V: 200,000 units exceeded in 2019. Crider, XR-V, Vezel, Fit: 100,000 units exceeded in 2019. ■Outlook/Forecast for FY20 CY20 is slightly below the previous year. Aim to maximize sales due to increased sales of major models and effects of launch of the brand-new models, through continuing to assess the impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections. 6 Asia Wholesale Nine Months Results Unit vs. FY19 (thousand) (%) India 3,771 84.0 Vietnam 2,069 98.8 Thailand 1,019 93.8 Philippines 480 105.7 Indonesia 3,635 98.5 Pakistan 806 94.3 Total 11,780 93.0 South America Wholesale Nine Months Results Unit vs. FY19 (thousand) (%) Brazil 664 112.9 Main Market (Motorcycles) ■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months, Asia) Asia overall market slowed down compared with the same period last year. In India, the largest market, consumer spending remains sluggish due to stagnation in the economy and worsening the unemployment rate. Decreased compared with the same period last year due to the market slowdown in India, despite an increase in the Philippines. ■Outlook/Forecast for FY20 (Asia) Market recovery takes time due to continued decline in consumer spending in India. Down compared with FY19. Launched new SP125 and Activa 6G which are compliant with new regulation in India. Topics︓ Reached 400 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production SP125 (India) Activa 6G (India) 1949 Dream D- Type Launch in Nov. 2019 Launch in Jan. 2020 7 Outline of FY20 Nine Months Results Summary (Consolidated) Operating profit : Profit for the period: *1 Decreased 44.7 billion yen compared with the same period last year. Excluding currency effects and one-time issues, Increased 68.2 billion yen due mainly to continuing cost reduction and decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Reflect tax expenses increase due to issuance of regulation relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Honda Group YTD Unit Sales FY19 FY20 Change (thousand) Results Results Motorcycles 15,680 15,038 - 4.1% Automobiles 3,959 3,809 - 3.8% Life Creation 3,954 3,630 - 8.2% Operating profit - 44.7 Yen (billion) 684.0 - 90.7 - 22.3 571.0 + 68.2 639.2 Currency One-time Real-term effects issues Profit increase FY19 FY19 FY20 （Excl. currency effects and one-time issues） Financial Results FY19 FY20 Change Yen (billion) Results Results amount % Sales revenue 11,839.5 11,472.9 - 366.5 - 3.1% Operating profit 684.0 639.2 - 44.7 - 6.5% Operating margin 5.8% 5.6% - 0.2 pt Share of profit of investments 169.6 149.7 - 19.9 - 11.7% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 868.2 786.1 - 82.0 - 9.5% Profit for the period attributable 623.3 485.2 - 138.0 - 22.1% to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable *2 353.10 276.13 - 76.97 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) *3 U.S. Dollar 111 109 - 2 *1Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent *2 Please refer to the footnotes on the last page. *3 +: weak yen / - : strong yen 8 FY20 Financial Forecast (Consolidated) Operating profit :Despite the currency effects, the worsening economy in India and a decrease in sales in Japan due to the effects of parts supply restrictions, Plan to exceed the previous year's profit, by steadily implement initiatives to improve profitability. Honda Group YTD Change FY19 FY20 from Unit Sales Change previous Results Forecast (thousand) forecast Motorcycles 20,238 19,900 - 1.7% - Automobiles 5,323 4,980 - 6.4% + 5 Life Creation 6,301 6,000 - 4.8% - 270 Financial Results FY19 FY20 Change Change from Results Forecast amount % previous Yen (billion) forecast Sales revenue 15,888.6 15,150.0 - 738.6 - 4.6% + 100.0 Operating profit 726.3 730.0 + 3.6 + 0.5% + 40.0 Operating margin 4.6% 4.8% + 0.2pt + 0.2pt Share of profit of investments 228.8 210.0 - 18.8 - 8.2% - accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 979.3 940.0 - 39.3 - 4.0% + 35.0 Profit for the year attributable 610.3 595.0 - 15.3 - 2.5% + 20.0 Automobiles Life Creation Increased from previous forecast due mainly to strong sales of N-BOX and Freed in Japan. Decreased from previous forecast due mainly to OEM engine for lawn mower sales decline in North America and Europe. to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable 345.99 339.64 - 6.35 + 10.00 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) U.S. Dollar 111 108 - 3 + 1 ※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20. 9 Dividend Dividend per Share FY19 FY20 Increase / Change from Decrease previous (Expectation) （Yen） from FY19 forecast 1stQuarter End 27 28 + 1 - 2ndQuarter End 28 28 - - 3rdQuarter End 28 28 - - 4thQuarter End 28 (28) ( - ) ( - ) Fiscal Year 111 (112) (+ 1) ( - ) 10 Contents Outline of FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts

FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts 11 FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results (Consolidated) Honda Group QTD Unit Sales FY19 FY20 Change (thousand) Motorcycles 5,013 5,019 + 0.1% Automobiles 1,408 1,247 - 11.4% Life Creation 1,351 1,195 - 11.5% Financial Results QTD Yen (billion) FY19 FY20 Change Sales revenue 3,973.6 3,747.5 - 5.7% Operating profit 170.1 166.6 - 2.1% Operating margin 4.3% 4.4% + 0.1pt Share of profit of investments 51.4 41.5 - 19.2% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 226.9 206.7 - 8.9% Profit for the period attributable 168.2 116.4 - 30.8% to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable 95.61 66.37 - 29.24 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) U.S. Dollar 113 109 - 4 Motorcycles Automobiles Sales revenue Operating profit Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method Profit for the period Increased sales units in China, Thailand and Brazil, although decreased unit sales in India. Decreased sales units in Japan, the United States and China. Decreased by 5.7%, to 3,747.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations. Decreased by 2.1%, to 166.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses as well as continuing cost reduction. Decreased by 19.2%, to 41.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix in China. Decreased by 30.8%, to 116.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit before income taxes and increased income tax expense in the United States.12 Change in Profit before Income Taxes Yen (billion) Profit before Income Taxes - 20.1 ( - 8.9 % ) Operating Profit - 3.4 ( - 2.1 % ) Excluding currency effects + 36.5 + 55.3 - 35.2 226.9 - 30.1 + 46.5 SG&A - 40.0 R&D- 9.8 Currency effects Share of profit - 6.8 206.7 Finance Operating Profit 170.1 Revenue, Cost model mix, reduction, etc. etc. - Decrease in warranty, etc. of investments accounted for using the equity method - JPY / USD - 14.0 - USD / Others - 0.5 (BRL, CAD, MXN) - 4.5 - JPY / Asian Currencies (INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR) - 4.0 - USD / ARS - Others - 17.0 income and Finance costs Operating Profit 166.6 FY19 3Q FY20 3Q 13 Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin) by Business Segment upper︓FY20 Motorcyle Automobile Financial Services Life Creation and lower︓FY19 Business Business Business Other Businesses Unit (thousand) 5,019 1,247 - 1,195 Honda Group 5,013 1,408 - 1,351 Unit Sales Yen (billion) 530.2 2,574.8 619.7 86.3 Sales 516.5 2,859.5 564.0 99.3 Revenue Operating 74.5 33.7 64.5 - 6.1 Profit 69.5 41.2 60.3 - 0.9 Operating 14.1% 1.3% 10.4% - 7.2% Margin 13.5% 1.4% 10.7% - 1.0% Increased 4.9 billion yen due mainly to Increase/Decrease continuing cost reduction, which was Decreased 7.5 billion yen due mainly to a Increased by 4.2 billion yen due mainly to Decreased by 5.1 billion yen due mainly to Factors partially offset by a decrease in sales decrease sales units in Japan caused from an increase in operating lease revenues. a decrease sales units in the United units in India caused from the weak the effects of parts supply restrictions. States. market. * Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and Financial Services Business for automobiles In the financial services business, Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products. Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc. Operating profit Combined operating profit * from aircraft and aircraft engines included in above 95.2 / 3.0% - 10.0 FY19 3Q︓99.5 / 2.9% FY19 3Q︓- 9.8 14 FY20 Nine Months Financial Results (Consolidated) Financial Results FY19 FY20 Change Yen (billion) Results Results amount % Sales revenue 11,839.5 11,472.9 - 366.5 - 3.1% Operating profit 684.0 639.2 - 44.7 - 6.5% Operating margin 5.8% 5.6% - 0.2pt Share of profit of investments 169.6 149.7 - 19.9 - 11.7% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 868.2 786.1 - 82.0 - 9.5% Profit for the period attributable 623.3 485.2 - 138.0 - 22.1% to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable 353.10 276.13 - 76.97 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) U.S. Dollar 111 109 - 2 15 Change in Profit before Income Taxes Yen（billion） Profit before Income Taxes - 82.0 ( - 9.5 % ) Operating Profit - 44.7 ( - 6.5 % ) Excluding currency effects + 46.0 868.2- 100.7 + 62.6 - 7.5 - 90.7 + 91.6 R&D - 19.9 - 17.4 786.1 SG&A Currency Share of profit Finance Revenue, Cost effects of investments income model mix, reduction, accounted and etc. etc. for using Finance the equity costs method - JPY / USD - 11.0 Operating - Decrease in warranty, etc. - USD / Others - 7.0 Operating (BRL, CAD, MXN) Profit - JPY / Asian Currencies - 7.5 Profit 684.0 (INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR) 639.2 - USD / ARS - 15.0 - Others - 50.2 FY19 FY20 Nine Months Nine Months 16 Forecast: Honda Group Unit Sales Unit (thousand) Motorcycles Automobiles Life Creation FY20 FY20 Change FY20 FY20 Change FY20 FY20 Change Previous Revised Previous Revised Previous Revised Japan North America Europe Asia Other Regions Total FY19 Results 205 205 - 645 655 + 10 295 300 + 5 315 315 - 1,865 1,865 - 3,095 2,970 - 125 245 250 + 5 140 135 - 5 985 890 - 95 17,785 17,785 - 2,110 2,110 - 1,535 1,515 - 20 1,350 1,345 - 5 215 215 - 360 325 - 35 19,900 19,900 - 4,975 4,980 + 5 6,270 6,000 - 270 20,238 5,323 6,301 ※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20. 17 FY20 Financial Forecast (Consolidated) Financial Results FY19 FY20 Change Results Forecast amount % Yen (billion) Sales revenue 15,888.6 15,150.0 - 738.6 - 4.6% Operating profit 726.3 730.0 + 3.6 + 0.5% Operating margin 4.6% 4.8% + 0.2pt Share of profit of investments 228.8 210.0 - 18.8 - 8.2% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 979.3 940.0 - 39.3 - 4.0% Profit for the year attributable 610.3 595.0 - 15.3 - 2.5% to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable 345.99 339.64 - 6.35 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) Change from previous forecast + 100.0 + 40.0 + 0.2pt - + 35.0 + 20.0 + 10.00 U.S. Dollar 111 108 - 3 + 1 ※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20. 18 FY20 Forecast: Change in Operating Profit Yen (billion) Operating Profit + 3.6( + 0.5 % ) 726.3 + 118.0 - 16.0 - 123.0 730.0 - 140.0 + 134.0 R&D + 30.6 SG&A Currency Global effects automobile Revenue, Cost production model mix, reduction, changes etc. etc. - JPY / USD - 25.5 - USD / Others - 8.5 (BRL, CAD, MXN) - JPY / Asian Currencies - 10.0 (INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR) - USD / ARS - 19.0 - Others - 60.0 FY19 FY20 Results Forecast Profit before - 39.3 - Operating Profit + 3.6 Profit before income taxes - Share of profit of investments - 18.8 income taxes 979.3 accounted for using the equity method 940.0 (- 4.0 % ) - Finance income and finance costs - 24.1 19 FY20 Forecast: Change in Operating Profit Yen (billion) Operating Profit + 40.0( + 5.8 % ) 690.0 - 6.0 - + 40.0 - 9.0 + 15.0 - 730.0 Revenue, Cost SG&A R&D Currency Global effects model mix, reduction, automobile etc. etc. production changes - JPY / USD + 8.5 - USD / Others + 1.5 (BRL, CAD, MXN) - JPY / Asian Currencies + 1.0 (INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR) - USD / ARS - - Others +4.0 FY20 FY20 Previous Revised Forecast Forecast Profit before + 35.0 - Operating Profit + 40.0 Profit before income taxes - Share of profit of investments - income taxes accounted for using the equity method 905.0 (+ 3.9 % ) - Finance income and finance costs - 5.0 940.0 20 FY20 Forecast: Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D FY19 FY20 Change Change from Yen (billion) Results Forecast previous forecast Capital expenditures *1 426.5 400.0 - 26.5 - 40.0 Depreciation and 450.3 400.0 - 50.3 - amortization *1 Research and development 820.0 860.0 + 39.9 - expenditures *2 *1 Capital expenditures as well as Depreciation in results and forecast aforementioned exclude investment in operating leases, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets. *2 Research and development expenditures are research and development activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. In accordance with IFRS, a portion of research and development expenditures is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated usefule life. As such, this amount is not in conformity with "Research and development" on ConsolidatedStatements of Income. 21 Caution with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements: This slide contains forward-looking statements about the performance of Honda, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that Honda's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in Honda's principal markets and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. Accounting standards: Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) Notice on the Factors for Increases and Decreases in Income: With respect to the discussion above of the change in Operating profit, management has identified the factors set forth below and used what it believes to be a reasonable method to analyze the respective changes in such factors. Each of these factors is explained below. Management has analyzed changes in these factors at the levels of the Company and its material consolidated subsidiaries. (1)"Currency effects" consist of translation adjustments, which come from the translation of the currency of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements into Japanese Yen, and foreign currency adjustments, which result from foreign-currency-denominated sales, which, at the levels of the Company and those consolidated subsidiaries which have been analyzed, primarily relate to the following currencies: U.S. dollar, Canada dollar, Euro, GBP, BRL and Japanese Yen. With respect to "Cost reduction, etc.", management has analyzed cost reduction and effects of raw material cost fluctuations at the levels of the Company and its material foreign manufacturing subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. With respect to "Revenue, model mix, etc.", management has analyzed changes in sales volume and in the mix of product models sold in major markets which have resulted in increases/decreases in profit, as well as certain other reasons for increases/decreases in sales revenue and cost of sales. With respect to "Selling, General and Administrative expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects. With respect to "Research and Development expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in research and development expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects. Unit sales: Motorcycle Business Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products, including motorcycles, ATVs, and Side-by-Sides of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Automobile Business Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business. Life Creation Business Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Life Creation business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method was involved in the sale of Honda power products. * Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent is calculated based on weighted average number of shares outstanding as shown below: - 3rdQuarter FY19: 1,759,562,000 (approx) , FY20: 1,754,228,000 (approx) - Nine Months FY19: 1,765,310,000 (approx) , FY20: 1,757,435,000 (approx) - Fiscal year FY19: 1,763,983,000 (approx) , FY20 forecast: 1,751,879,000 (approx) 22 Appendix Change in Sales Revenue(Sales revenue from external customers) Yen (billion) Three Months compared with FY19 3Q : - 226.0 / - 5.7 % (Excluding currency translation effects︓- 101.6 / - 2.6 %) FY19 FY20 Change Change excluding currency translation effects (%) Motorcycle Business 516.5 530.2 + 13.7 + 31.0 + 6.0% Automobile Business 2,806.1 2,523.1 - 282.9 - 198.3 - 7.1% Financial Services Business 560.3 616.3 + 56.0 + 76.0 + 13.6% Life Creation and Other Businesses 90.6 77.8 - 12.7 - 10.4 - 11.5% Total 3,973.6 3,747.5 - 226.0 - 101.6 - 2.6% Market average rate (Yen) U.S. Dollar 113 109 Nine Months compared with FY19 3Q : - 366.5 / - 3.1 % (Excluding currency translation effects︓- 72.5 / - 0.6 %) FY19 FY20 Change Change excluding currency translation effects (%) Motorcycle Business 1,610.7 1,585.7 - 24.9 + 23.9 + 1.5% Automobile Business 8,228.1 7,691.1 - 537.0 - 336.1 - 4.1% Financial Services Business 1,746.2 1,961.9 + 215.6 + 253.5 + 14.5% Life Creation and Other Businesses 254.3 234.1 - 20.2 - 13.9 - 5.5% Total 11,839.5 11,472.9 - 366.5 - 72.5 - 0.6% Market average rate (Yen) 109 U.S. Dollar 111 25 Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin) by Business Segment upper︓FY20 Motorcyle Automobile Financial Services Life Creation and lower︓FY19 Business Business Business Other Businesses Unit (thousand) 15,038 3,809 - 3,630 Honda Group 15,680 3,959 - 3,954 Unit Sales Yen (billion) 1,585.7 7,855.9 1,972.5 253.4 Sales 1,610.7 8,374.9 1,757.4 274.1 Revenue Operating 222.1 229.0 196.7 - 8.6 Profit 246.7 262.7 176.7 - 2.1 Operating 14.0% 2.9% 10.0% - 3.4% Margin 15.3% 3.1% 10.1% - 0.8% * Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and Operating profit Financial Services Business for automobiles Combined operating profit * from aircraft and aircraft engines included in above In the financial services business, 417.2 / 4.3% - 28.4 Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products. FY19 YTD︓432.5 / 4.3% FY19 YTD: - 29.2 Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc. by Business Segment 26 Sales Revenue / Operating Profit by Geographical Segment Yen (billion) Three Months Japan North America Europe Asia Other Regions FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 Sales 1,296.1 1,044.9 2,250.2 2,162.8 218.8 190.3 1,065.7 1,016.5 194.7 181.8 Revenue Operating 43.3 - 43.1 49.9 101.7 1.3 1.2 93.1 88.6 2.1 27.1 Profit Change (%)- 86.5 billion yen + 103.5% - 8.4% - 4.9% + 25.0 billion yen Nine Months Japan North America Europe Asia Other Regions FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 Sales 3,641.9 3,338.3 6,694.8 6,544.6 666.8 583.0 3,275.1 3,033.5 574.5 545.1 Revenue Operating 85.4 38.0 213.8 280.7 8.5 11.0 343.2 274.9 32.7 35.5 Profit Change (%) - 55.5% + 31.3% + 28.2% - 19.9% + 8.6% 27 Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D QTD YTD FY19 FY20 Change FY19 FY20 Change Yen (billion) Results Results Results Results Capital expenditures 105.8 93.6 - 12.1 282.3 228.9 - 53.3 Depreciation and 107.6 96.8 - 10.8 339.4 300.6 - 38.7 amortization Research and development 202.9 205.0 + 2.1 582.9 580.6 - 2.3 expenditures 28 Cash Flows of Non-financial Services Businesses Yen (billion) Nine Months FY19 FY20 Cash flows from + 692.5 + 698.8 operating activities Cash flows from - 447.8 - 399.8 investing activities Free cash ﬂow + 244.6 + 299.0 Cash flows from - 312.9 - 335.4 financing activities Effect of exchange - 11.2 - 18.9 rate changes Net change of - 79.4 - 55.3 cash and cash equivalents Cash & Cash equivalents 2,070.6 2,326.1 at end of period Net cash at end of period 1,619.1 1,951.6 29 Sales Revenue/Operating Profit by Business Segment Yen (billion) QTD YTD(9 months) FY19 FY20 Change Segment Information 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Change FY19 FY20 Change (%) Change Results Results (%) Sales Revenue Motorcycle Business 554.9 539.3 516.5 489.4 533.0 522.5 530.2 + 13.7 + 2.7% 1,610.7 1,585.7 - 24.9 - 1.6% Automobile Business 2,845.1 2,670.1 2,859.5 2,912.8 2,750.1 2,530.8 2,574.8 - 284.6 - 10.0% 8,374.9 7,855.9 - 519.0 - 6.2% Financial Services 593.1 600.2 564.0 622.5 692.0 660.7 619.7 + 55.7 + 9.9% 1,757.4 1,972.5 + 215.0 + 12.2% Business LC & Other Businesses 87.8 86.9 99.3 103.0 85.2 81.8 86.3 - 13.0 - 13.1% 274.1 253.4 - 20.7 - 7.6% Reconciling items - 56.9 - 55.0 - 65.8 - 78.7 - 64.1 - 66.8 - 63.6 + 2.1 - - 177.8 - 194.7 - 16.8 - Total 4,024.1 3,841.7 3,973.6 4,049.1 3,996.2 3,729.1 3,747.5 - 226.0 - 5.7% 11,839.5 11,472.9 - 366.5 - 3.1% Operating Profit Motorcycle Business 92.1 85.0 69.5 44.9 69.8 77.7 74.5 + 4.9 + 7.2% Automobile Business 151.6 69.8 41.2 - 53.0 120.3 74.9 33.7 - 7.5 - 18.2% Financial Services 57.1 59.1 60.3 59.1 65.7 66.3 64.5 + 4.2 + 7.0% Business LC & Other Businesses - 1.6 0.4 - 0.9 - 8.7 - 3.5 1.0 - 6.1 - 5.1 - Total 299.3 214.4 170.1 42.3 252.4 220.1 166.6 - 3.4 - 2.1% Operating profit from aircraft and aircraft - 10.0 - 9.3 - 9.8 - 10.9 - 9.1 - 9.2 - 10.0 - 0.1 - engines 222.1 - 24.5 - 9.9% 229.0 - 33.7 - 12.8% 196.7 + 20.0 + 11.3% - 2.1 - 8.6 - 6.5 - 684.0 639.2 - 44.7 - 6.5% - 29.2 - 28.4 + 0.8 - Total Assets of 9,783.2 10,153.8 9,944.0 10,236.0 10,076.6 10,131.3 10,373.0 + 428.9 + 4.3% Finance Subsidiaries 30 Honda Group Unit Sales/Consolidated Unit Sales Unit (thousand) QTD YTD Forecast Honda FY19 FY20 Group 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Change FY19 FY20 Change FY19 FY20 Change Unit Sales Results Results Results Forecast Motorcycles 5,352 5,315 5,013 4,558 4,921 5,098 5,019 + 6 15,680 15,038 - 642 20,238 19,900 - 338 Japan 49 55 53 50 51 61 42 - 11 157 154 - 3 207 205 - 2 North America 72 78 66 85 74 75 72 + 6 216 221 + 5 301 315 + 14 Europe 80 61 40 68 84 57 45 + 5 181 186 + 5 249 250 + 1 Asia 4,840 4,824 4,523 4,037 4,378 4,575 4,500 - 23 14,187 13,453 - 734 18,224 17,785 - 439 Other Regions 311 297 331 318 334 330 360 + 29 939 1,024 + 85 1,257 1,345 + 88 Automobiles 1,305 1,246 1,408 1,364 1,321 1,241 1,247 - 161 3,959 3,809 - 150 5,323 4,980 - 343 Japan 162 170 183 204 181 183 125 - 58 515 489 - 26 719 655 - 64 North America 518 428 498 510 495 433 474 - 24 1,444 1,402 - 42 1,954 1,865 - 89 Europe 42 38 41 48 34 34 35 - 6 121 103 - 18 169 135 - 34 Asia 520 551 627 535 554 540 561 - 66 1,698 1,655 - 43 2,233 2,110 - 123 Other Regions 63 59 59 67 57 51 52 - 7 181 160 - 21 248 215 - 33 Life Creation 1,341 1,262 1,351 2,347 1,280 1,155 1,195 - 156 3,954 3,630 - 324 6,301 6,000 - 301 Japan 72 89 85 90 74 80 64 - 21 246 218 - 28 336 300 - 36 North America 575 548 658 1,268 605 504 552 - 106 1,781 1,661 - 120 3,049 2,970 - 79 Europe 229 173 198 384 198 154 150 - 48 600 502 - 98 984 890 - 94 Asia 395 376 309 479 347 346 345 + 36 1,080 1,038 - 42 1,559 1,515 - 44 Other Regions 70 76 101 126 56 71 84 - 17 247 211 - 36 373 325 - 48 Consolidated Unit Sales Motorcycles 3,615 3,533 3,230 2,837 3,264 3,278 3,190 - 40 10,378 9,732 - 646 13,215 12,880 - 335 Japan 49 55 53 50 51 61 42 - 11 157 154 - 3 207 205 - 2 North America 72 78 66 85 74 75 72 + 6 216 221 + 5 301 315 + 14 Europe 80 61 40 68 84 57 45 + 5 181 186 + 5 249 250 + 1 Asia 3,103 3,042 2,740 2,316 2,721 2,755 2,671 - 69 8,885 8,147 - 738 11,201 10,765 - 436 Other Regions 311 297 331 318 334 330 360 + 29 939 1,024 + 85 1,257 1,345 + 88 Automobiles 952 875 942 979 905 828 808 - 134 2,769 2,541 - 228 3,748 3,365 - 383 Japan 145 154 165 179 161 163 107 - 58 464 431 - 33 643 575 - 68 North America 518 428 498 510 495 433 474 - 24 1,444 1,402 - 42 1,954 1,865 - 89 Europe 42 38 41 48 34 34 35 - 6 121 103 - 18 169 135 - 34 Asia 184 196 179 175 158 147 140 - 39 559 445 - 114 734 575 - 159 Other Regions 63 59 59 67 57 51 52 - 7 181 160 - 21 248 215 - 33 Life Creation 1,341 1,262 1,351 2,347 1,280 1,155 1,195 - 156 3,954 3,630 - 324 6,301 6,000 - 301 Japan 72 89 85 90 74 80 64 - 21 246 218 - 28 336 300 - 36 North America 575 548 658 1,268 605 504 552 - 106 1,781 1,661 - 120 3,049 2,970 - 79 Europe 229 173 198 384 198 154 150 - 48 600 502 - 98 984 890 - 94 Asia 395 376 309 479 347 346 345 + 36 1,080 1,038 - 42 1,559 1,515 - 44 Other Regions 70 76 101 126 56 71 84 - 17 247 211 - 36 373 325 - 48 31 Attachments Original document

