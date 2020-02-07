Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Presentation

Log in
FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results

FIT

CROSSTAR

(Japan)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

February 7, 2020

1

Contents

  • Outline of FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts
  • FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts

2

Honda Group Unit Sales

Unit (thousand)

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Life Creation

FY19 FY20Change

FY19 FY20Change

FY19 FY20Change

Japan

North

America

Europe

Asia

Other

Regions

Total

Change

(%)

157

154

- 3

515

489

- 26

246

218

- 28

216

221

+ 5

1,444

1,402

- 42

1,781

1,661

- 120

181

186

+ 5

121

103

- 18

600

502

- 98

14,187

13,453

- 734

1,698

1,655

*

1,080

1,038

- 42

- 43

939

1,024

+ 85

181

160

- 21

247

211

- 36

15,680

15,038

- 642

3,959

3,809

- 150

3,954

3,630

- 324

- 4.1%

- 3.8%

- 8.2%

* + 72 thousand in China are included

3

Main Market (Automobiles)

Japan

Retail

Nine Months Results

Unit

vs. FY19

(thousand)

(%)

Industry Demand

3,667

98.3

Unit Sales

502

94.9

(Source: Japan Automobile Dealers Association)

N-BOXVezel

Fit

Launch in Feb. 2020

■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months)

Decreased compared with the same period last year due mainly to the impact of the consumption tax rate hike, despite the launch of new models of each company.

Decreased compared with the same period last year due mainly to the effects of parts supply restrictions on new N-WGN, despite the strong sales of N-BOX.

N-BOX series: Sets No.1 new car sales in 2019.

Vezel: Sets No.1 new SUV sales in 2019.

■Outlook/Forecast for FY20

Down just slightly compared with FY19.

A slight decrease is expected compared with FY19.

Upward revision from previous forecast* due to the strong sales of N-BOX and Freed.

*Previous forecast︓announced on November 8

4

Main Market (Automobiles)

U.S.

Retail

Nine Months Results

Unit

vs. FY19

(thousand)

(%)

Industry Demand

13,041

99.1

Unit Sales

1,238

99.7

(Source: Autodata)

HR-V

■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months)

Down slightly compared with the same period

last year. An increase in the light truck market and a decline in the sedan market.

Maintain equivalent sales as the same period last year, due mainly to an effect of introducing Passport and increase sales in HR-V, although there was a decrease in Accord.

HR-V: Sets a new all-time monthly record with sales in October.

Civic: Maintain segment lead for ten consecutive months.

CR-V: Single month sales records updates in October and November.

■Outlook/Forecast for FY20

Moderate decrease.

Strive to sell more than the previous year by increasing light truck models such as HR-V and CR-V.

CR-V

5

Main Market (Automobiles)

China

Retail

Nine Months Results

Unit

vs. FY19

(thousand)

(%)

Industry Demand *

19,386

93.0

Unit Sales

1,219

107.8

*Industry demand is wholesale basis (based on Honda research)

CR-V

Accord

■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months)

Decreased compared with the same period last

year due to a volume decline in all vehicle segments.

Exceeded sales of the same period last year due mainly to increased sales of CR-V and Accord,

and the launch of brand-new Envix, Inspire, Breeze.

Civic, Accord, CR-V: 200,000 units exceeded in 2019.

Crider, XR-V, Vezel, Fit: 100,000 units exceeded in 2019.

■Outlook/Forecast for FY20

CY20 is slightly below the previous year.

Aim to maximize sales due to increased sales of major models and effects of launch of the brand-new models, through continuing to assess the impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

6

Asia

Wholesale

Nine Months Results

Unit

vs. FY19

(thousand)

(%)

India

3,771

84.0

Vietnam

2,069

98.8

Thailand

1,019

93.8

Philippines

480

105.7

Indonesia

3,635

98.5

Pakistan

806

94.3

Total

11,780

93.0

South America

Wholesale

Nine Months Results

Unit

vs. FY19

(thousand)

(%)

Brazil

664

112.9

Main Market (Motorcycles)

■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months, Asia)

Asia overall market slowed down compared with the same period last year. In India, the largest market, consumer spending remains sluggish due to stagnation in the economy and worsening the unemployment rate.

Decreased compared with the same period

last year due to the market slowdown in India, despite an increase in the Philippines.

■Outlook/Forecast for FY20 (Asia)

Market recovery takes time due to continued decline in consumer spending in India.

Down compared with FY19.

Launched new SP125 and Activa 6G which are compliant with new regulation in India.

Topics︓

Reached 400 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production

SP125 (India)

Activa 6G (India)

1949 Dream D- Type

Launch in Nov. 2019

Launch in Jan. 2020

7

Outline of FY20 Nine Months Results Summary (Consolidated)

Operating profit

:

Profit for the period:

*1

Decreased 44.7 billion yen compared with the same period last year. Excluding currency effects and one-time issues,

Increased 68.2 billion yen

due mainly to continuing cost reduction and

decreased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Reflect tax expenses increase due to issuance of regulation relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Honda Group

YTD

Unit Sales

FY19

FY20

Change

(thousand)

Results

Results

Motorcycles

15,680

15,038

- 4.1%

Automobiles

3,959

3,809

- 3.8%

Life Creation

3,954

3,630

- 8.2%

Operating profit

- 44.7

Yen (billion)

684.0

- 90.7

- 22.3

571.0

+ 68.2

639.2

Currency

One-time

Real-term

effects

issues

Profit

increase

FY19

FY19

FY20

（Excl. currency effects and

one-time issues）

Financial Results

FY19

FY20

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Results

amount

%

Sales revenue

11,839.5

11,472.9

- 366.5

- 3.1%

Operating profit

684.0

639.2

- 44.7

- 6.5%

Operating margin

5.8%

5.6%

- 0.2 pt

Share of profit of investments

169.6

149.7

- 19.9

- 11.7%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

868.2

786.1

- 82.0

- 9.5%

Profit for the period attributable

623.3

485.2

- 138.0

- 22.1%

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable *2

353.10

276.13

- 76.97

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

*3

U.S. Dollar

111

109

- 2

*1Profit for the period

attributable to owners of the parent

*2 Please refer to the footnotes on the last page.

*3 +: weak yen / - : strong yen

8

FY20 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)

Operating profit :Despite the currency effects, the worsening economy in India and

a decrease in sales in Japan due to the effects of parts supply restrictions,

Plan to exceed the previous year's profit,

by steadily implement initiatives to improve profitability.

Honda Group

YTD

Change

FY19

FY20

from

Unit Sales

Change

previous

Results

Forecast

(thousand)

forecast

Motorcycles

20,238

19,900

- 1.7%

-

Automobiles

5,323

4,980

- 6.4%

+ 5

Life Creation

6,301

6,000

- 4.8%

- 270

Financial Results

FY19

FY20

Change

Change from

Results

Forecast

amount

%

previous

Yen (billion)

forecast

Sales revenue

15,888.6

15,150.0

- 738.6

- 4.6%

+ 100.0

Operating profit

726.3

730.0

+ 3.6

+ 0.5%

+ 40.0

Operating margin

4.6%

4.8%

+ 0.2pt

+ 0.2pt

Share of profit of investments

228.8

210.0

- 18.8

- 8.2%

-

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

979.3

940.0

- 39.3

- 4.0%

+ 35.0

Profit for the year attributable

610.3

595.0

- 15.3

- 2.5%

+ 20.0

Automobiles

Life Creation

Increased from previous forecast due mainly to strong sales of N-BOX and Freed in Japan.

Decreased from previous forecast due mainly to OEM engine for lawn mower sales decline in North America and Europe.

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable

345.99

339.64

- 6.35

+ 10.00

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

111

108

- 3

+ 1

※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20.

9

Dividend

Dividend per Share

FY19

FY20

Increase /

Change from

Decrease

previous

(Expectation)

（Yen）

from FY19

forecast

1stQuarter End

27

28

+ 1

-

2ndQuarter End

28

28

-

-

3rdQuarter End

28

28

-

-

4thQuarter End

28

(28)

( - )

( - )

Fiscal Year

111

(112)

(+ 1)

( - )

10

Contents

  • Outline of FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts
  • FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts

11

FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results (Consolidated)

Honda Group

QTD

Unit Sales

FY19

FY20

Change

(thousand)

Motorcycles

5,013

5,019

+ 0.1%

Automobiles

1,408

1,247

- 11.4%

Life Creation

1,351

1,195

- 11.5%

Financial Results

QTD

Yen (billion)

FY19

FY20

Change

Sales revenue

3,973.6

3,747.5

- 5.7%

Operating profit

170.1

166.6

- 2.1%

Operating margin

4.3%

4.4%

+ 0.1pt

Share of profit of investments

51.4

41.5

- 19.2%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

226.9

206.7

- 8.9%

Profit for the period attributable

168.2

116.4

- 30.8%

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable

95.61

66.37

- 29.24

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

113

109

- 4

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Sales revenue

Operating profit

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

Profit for the period

Increased sales units in China, Thailand and Brazil, although decreased unit sales in India.

Decreased sales units in Japan, the United States and China.

Decreased by 5.7%, to 3,747.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations.

Decreased by 2.1%, to 166.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses as well as continuing cost reduction.

Decreased by 19.2%, to 41.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix in China.

Decreased by 30.8%, to 116.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit before income taxes and increased income tax expense in the United

States.12

Change in Profit before Income Taxes

Yen (billion)

Profit before Income Taxes - 20.1 ( - 8.9 % )

Operating Profit - 3.4 ( - 2.1 % )

Excluding currency effects + 36.5

+ 55.3 - 35.2

226.9

- 30.1

+ 46.5

SG&A

- 40.0

R&D- 9.8

Currency

effects Share of profit

- 6.8 206.7

Finance

Operating

Profit

170.1

Revenue, Cost model mix, reduction,

etc. etc.

- Decrease in warranty, etc.

of investments

accounted

for using the equity method

- JPY / USD

- 14.0

- USD / Others

- 0.5

(BRL, CAD, MXN)

- 4.5

- JPY / Asian Currencies

(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)

- 4.0

- USD / ARS

- Others

- 17.0

income

and Finance costs

Operating

Profit

166.6

FY19 3Q

FY20 3Q

13

Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin)

by Business Segment

upper︓FY20

Motorcyle

Automobile

Financial Services

Life Creation and

lower︓FY19

Business

Business

Business

Other Businesses

Unit (thousand)

5,019

1,247

-

1,195

Honda Group

5,013

1,408

-

1,351

Unit Sales

Yen (billion)

530.2

2,574.8

619.7

86.3

Sales

516.5

2,859.5

564.0

99.3

Revenue

Operating

74.5

33.7

64.5

- 6.1

Profit

69.5

41.2

60.3

- 0.9

Operating

14.1%

1.3%

10.4%

- 7.2%

Margin

13.5%

1.4%

10.7%

- 1.0%

Increased 4.9 billion yen due mainly to

Increase/Decrease

continuing cost reduction, which was

Decreased 7.5 billion yen due mainly to a

Increased by 4.2 billion yen due mainly to

Decreased by 5.1 billion yen due mainly to

Factors

partially offset by a decrease in sales

decrease sales units in Japan caused from

an increase in operating lease revenues.

a decrease sales units in the United

units in India caused from the weak

the effects of parts supply restrictions.

States.

market.

* Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and Financial Services Business for automobiles

In the financial services business,

Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products. Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc.

Operating profit

Combined operating profit *

from aircraft and

aircraft engines included in above

95.2 / 3.0%

- 10.0

FY19 3Q︓99.5 / 2.9%

FY19 3Q︓- 9.8

14

FY20 Nine Months Financial Results (Consolidated)

Financial Results

FY19

FY20

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Results

amount

%

Sales revenue

11,839.5

11,472.9

- 366.5

- 3.1%

Operating profit

684.0

639.2

- 44.7

- 6.5%

Operating margin

5.8%

5.6%

- 0.2pt

Share of profit of investments

169.6

149.7

- 19.9

- 11.7%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

868.2

786.1

- 82.0

- 9.5%

Profit for the period attributable

623.3

485.2

- 138.0

- 22.1%

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable

353.10

276.13

- 76.97

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

111

109

- 2

15

Change in Profit before Income Taxes

Yen（billion）

Profit before Income Taxes - 82.0 ( - 9.5 % )

Operating Profit - 44.7 ( - 6.5 % )

Excluding currency effects + 46.0

868.2- 100.7

+ 62.6

- 7.5 - 90.7

+ 91.6

R&D

- 19.9

- 17.4 786.1

SG&A

Currency

Share of profit

Finance

Revenue,

Cost

effects

of investments

income

model mix,

reduction,

accounted

and

etc.

etc.

for using

Finance

the equity

costs

method

- JPY / USD

- 11.0

Operating

- Decrease in warranty, etc.

- USD / Others

- 7.0

Operating

(BRL, CAD, MXN)

Profit

- JPY / Asian Currencies

- 7.5

Profit

684.0

(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)

639.2

- USD / ARS

- 15.0

- Others

- 50.2

FY19

FY20

Nine Months

Nine Months

16

Forecast: Honda Group Unit Sales

Unit (thousand)

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Life Creation

FY20

FY20

Change

FY20

FY20

Change

FY20

FY20

Change

Previous

Revised

Previous

Revised

Previous

Revised

Japan

North

America

Europe

Asia

Other

Regions

Total

FY19

Results

205

205

-

645

655

+ 10

295

300

+ 5

315

315

-

1,865

1,865

-

3,095

2,970

- 125

245

250

+ 5

140

135

- 5

985

890

- 95

17,785

17,785

-

2,110

2,110

-

1,535

1,515

- 20

1,350

1,345

- 5

215

215

-

360

325

- 35

19,900

19,900

-

4,975

4,980

+ 5

6,270

6,000

- 270

20,238

5,323

6,301

※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20. 17

FY20 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)

Financial Results

FY19

FY20

Change

Results

Forecast

amount

%

Yen (billion)

Sales revenue

15,888.6

15,150.0

- 738.6

- 4.6%

Operating profit

726.3

730.0

+ 3.6

+ 0.5%

Operating margin

4.6%

4.8%

+ 0.2pt

Share of profit of investments

228.8

210.0

- 18.8

- 8.2%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

979.3

940.0

- 39.3

- 4.0%

Profit for the year attributable

610.3

595.0

- 15.3

- 2.5%

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable

345.99

339.64

- 6.35

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

Change from

previous forecast

+ 100.0

+ 40.0

+ 0.2pt

-

+ 35.0

+ 20.0

+ 10.00

U.S. Dollar

111

108

- 3

+ 1

※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20.

18

FY20 Forecast: Change in Operating Profit

Yen (billion)

Operating Profit + 3.6( + 0.5 % )

726.3

+ 118.0

- 16.0

- 123.0

730.0

- 140.0

+ 134.0

R&D

+ 30.6

SG&A

Currency

Global

effects

automobile

Revenue,

Cost

production

model mix,

reduction,

changes

etc.

etc.

- JPY / USD

- 25.5

- USD / Others

- 8.5

(BRL, CAD, MXN)

- JPY / Asian Currencies

- 10.0

(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)

- USD / ARS

- 19.0

- Others

- 60.0

FY19

FY20

Results

Forecast

Profit before

- 39.3

- Operating Profit

+ 3.6

Profit before

income taxes

- Share of profit of investments

- 18.8

income taxes

979.3

accounted for using the equity method

940.0

(- 4.0 % )

- Finance income and finance costs

- 24.1

19

FY20 Forecast: Change in Operating Profit

Yen (billion)

Operating Profit + 40.0( + 5.8 % )

690.0

- 6.0

-

+ 40.0

- 9.0

+ 15.0

-

730.0

Revenue,

Cost

SG&A

R&D

Currency

Global

effects

model mix,

reduction,

automobile

etc.

etc.

production

changes

- JPY / USD

+ 8.5

- USD / Others

+ 1.5

(BRL, CAD, MXN)

- JPY / Asian Currencies

+ 1.0

(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)

- USD / ARS

-

- Others

+4.0

FY20

FY20

Previous

Revised

Forecast

Forecast

Profit before

+ 35.0

- Operating Profit

+ 40.0

Profit before

income taxes

- Share of profit of investments

-

income taxes

accounted for using the equity method

905.0

(+ 3.9 % )

- Finance income and finance costs

- 5.0

940.0

20

FY20 Forecast: Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D

FY19

FY20

Change

Change from

Yen (billion)

Results

Forecast

previous forecast

Capital expenditures *1

426.5

400.0

- 26.5

- 40.0

Depreciation and

450.3

400.0

- 50.3

-

amortization *1

Research and development

820.0

860.0

+ 39.9

-

expenditures *2

*1 Capital expenditures as well as Depreciation in results and forecast aforementioned exclude investment in operating leases, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets.

*2 Research and development expenditures are research and development activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. In accordance with IFRS, a portion of research and development expenditures is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated usefule life. As such, this amount is not in conformity with "Research and development" on ConsolidatedStatements of Income.

21

Caution with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements:

This slide contains forward-looking statements about the performance of Honda, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that Honda's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in Honda's principal markets and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time.

Accounting standards:

Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

Notice on the Factors for Increases and Decreases in Income:

With respect to the discussion above of the change in Operating profit, management has identified the factors set forth below and used what it believes to be a reasonable method to analyze the respective changes in such factors. Each of these factors is explained below. Management has analyzed changes in these factors at the levels of the Company and its material consolidated subsidiaries.

(1)"Currency effects" consist of translation adjustments, which come from the translation of the currency of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements into Japanese Yen, and foreign currency adjustments, which result from foreign-currency-denominated sales, which, at the levels of the Company and those consolidated subsidiaries which have been analyzed, primarily relate to the following currencies: U.S. dollar, Canada dollar, Euro, GBP, BRL and Japanese Yen.

  1. With respect to "Cost reduction, etc.", management has analyzed cost reduction and effects of raw material cost fluctuations at the levels of the Company and its material foreign manufacturing subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.
  2. With respect to "Revenue, model mix, etc.", management has analyzed changes in sales volume and in the mix of product models sold in major markets which have resulted in increases/decreases in profit, as well as certain other reasons for increases/decreases in sales revenue and cost of sales.
  3. With respect to "Selling, General and Administrative expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.
  4. With respect to "Research and Development expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in research and development expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.

Unit sales:

Motorcycle Business

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products, including motorcycles, ATVs, and Side-by-Sides of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Automobile Business

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.

Life Creation Business

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Life Creation business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method was involved in the sale of Honda power products.

* Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent is calculated based on weighted average number of shares outstanding as shown below:

-

3rdQuarter

FY19: 1,759,562,000 (approx) ,

FY20: 1,754,228,000 (approx)

-

Nine Months

FY19: 1,765,310,000 (approx) ,

FY20: 1,757,435,000 (approx)

-

Fiscal year

FY19: 1,763,983,000 (approx) ,

FY20 forecast: 1,751,879,000 (approx)

22

Appendix

Change in Sales Revenue(Sales revenue from external customers)

Yen (billion)

Three Months

compared with FY19 3Q : - 226.0 / - 5.7 % (Excluding currency translation effects︓- 101.6 / - 2.6 %)

FY19

FY20

Change

Change

excluding currency translation effects

(%)

Motorcycle Business

516.5

530.2

+ 13.7

+ 31.0

+ 6.0%

Automobile Business

2,806.1

2,523.1

- 282.9

- 198.3

- 7.1%

Financial Services Business

560.3

616.3

+ 56.0

+ 76.0

+ 13.6%

Life Creation and Other Businesses

90.6

77.8

- 12.7

- 10.4

- 11.5%

Total

3,973.6

3,747.5

- 226.0

- 101.6

- 2.6%

Market average rate (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

113

109

Nine Months

compared with FY19 3Q : - 366.5 / - 3.1 % (Excluding currency translation effects︓- 72.5 / - 0.6 %)

FY19

FY20

Change

Change

excluding currency translation effects

(%)

Motorcycle Business

1,610.7

1,585.7

- 24.9

+ 23.9

+ 1.5%

Automobile Business

8,228.1

7,691.1

- 537.0

- 336.1

- 4.1%

Financial Services Business

1,746.2

1,961.9

+ 215.6

+ 253.5

+ 14.5%

Life Creation and Other Businesses

254.3

234.1

- 20.2

- 13.9

- 5.5%

Total

11,839.5

11,472.9

- 366.5

- 72.5

- 0.6%

Market average rate (Yen)

109

U.S. Dollar

111

25

Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin)

by Business Segment

upper︓FY20

Motorcyle

Automobile

Financial Services

Life Creation and

lower︓FY19

Business

Business

Business

Other Businesses

Unit (thousand)

15,038

3,809

-

3,630

Honda Group

15,680

3,959

-

3,954

Unit Sales

Yen (billion)

1,585.7

7,855.9

1,972.5

253.4

Sales

1,610.7

8,374.9

1,757.4

274.1

Revenue

Operating

222.1

229.0

196.7

- 8.6

Profit

246.7

262.7

176.7

- 2.1

Operating

14.0%

2.9%

10.0%

- 3.4%

Margin

15.3%

3.1%

10.1%

- 0.8%

* Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and

Operating profit

Financial Services Business for automobiles

Combined operating profit *

from aircraft and

aircraft engines included in above

In the financial services business,

417.2 / 4.3%

- 28.4

Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly

related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products.

FY19 YTD︓432.5 / 4.3%

FY19 YTD: - 29.2

Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services

business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc.

26

Sales Revenue / Operating Profit by Geographical Segment

Yen (billion)

Three Months

Japan

North America

Europe

Asia

Other Regions

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

Sales

1,296.1 1,044.9

2,250.2 2,162.8

218.8

190.3

1,065.7 1,016.5

194.7

181.8

Revenue

Operating

43.3

- 43.1

49.9

101.7

1.3

1.2

93.1

88.6

2.1

27.1

Profit

Change (%)- 86.5 billion yen

+ 103.5%

- 8.4%

- 4.9%

+ 25.0 billion yen

Nine Months

Japan

North America

Europe

Asia

Other Regions

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

Sales

3,641.9

3,338.3

6,694.8

6,544.6

666.8

583.0

3,275.1

3,033.5

574.5

545.1

Revenue

Operating

85.4

38.0

213.8

280.7

8.5

11.0

343.2

274.9

32.7

35.5

Profit

Change (%)

- 55.5%

+ 31.3%

+ 28.2%

- 19.9%

+ 8.6%

27

Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D

QTD

YTD

FY19

FY20

Change

FY19

FY20

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Results

Results

Results

Capital expenditures

105.8

93.6

- 12.1

282.3

228.9

- 53.3

Depreciation and

107.6

96.8

- 10.8

339.4

300.6

- 38.7

amortization

Research and development

202.9

205.0

+ 2.1

582.9

580.6

- 2.3

expenditures

28

Cash Flows of Non-financial Services Businesses

Yen (billion)

Nine Months

FY19

FY20

Cash flows from

+ 692.5

+ 698.8

operating activities

Cash flows from

- 447.8

- 399.8

investing activities

Free cash ﬂow

+ 244.6

+ 299.0

Cash flows from

- 312.9

- 335.4

financing activities

Effect of exchange

- 11.2

- 18.9

rate changes

Net change of

- 79.4

- 55.3

cash and cash equivalents

Cash & Cash equivalents

2,070.6

2,326.1

at end of period

Net cash at end of period

1,619.1

1,951.6

29

Sales Revenue/Operating Profit by Business Segment

Yen (billion)

QTD

YTD(9 months)

FY19

FY20

Change

Segment Information

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Change

FY19

FY20

Change

(%)

Change

Results

Results

(%)

Sales Revenue

Motorcycle Business

554.9

539.3

516.5

489.4

533.0

522.5

530.2

+ 13.7

+ 2.7%

1,610.7

1,585.7

- 24.9

- 1.6%

Automobile Business

2,845.1

2,670.1

2,859.5

2,912.8

2,750.1

2,530.8

2,574.8

- 284.6

- 10.0%

8,374.9

7,855.9

- 519.0

- 6.2%

Financial Services

593.1

600.2

564.0

622.5

692.0

660.7

619.7

+ 55.7

+ 9.9%

1,757.4

1,972.5

+ 215.0

+ 12.2%

Business

LC & Other Businesses

87.8

86.9

99.3

103.0

85.2

81.8

86.3

- 13.0

- 13.1%

274.1

253.4

- 20.7

- 7.6%

Reconciling items

- 56.9

- 55.0

- 65.8

- 78.7

- 64.1

- 66.8

- 63.6

+ 2.1

-

- 177.8

- 194.7

- 16.8

-

Total

4,024.1

3,841.7

3,973.6

4,049.1

3,996.2

3,729.1

3,747.5

- 226.0

- 5.7%

11,839.5

11,472.9

- 366.5

- 3.1%

Operating Profit

Motorcycle Business

92.1

85.0

69.5

44.9

69.8

77.7

74.5

+ 4.9

+ 7.2%

Automobile Business

151.6

69.8

41.2

- 53.0

120.3

74.9

33.7

- 7.5

- 18.2%

Financial Services

57.1

59.1

60.3

59.1

65.7

66.3

64.5

+ 4.2

+ 7.0%

Business

LC & Other Businesses

- 1.6

0.4

- 0.9

- 8.7

- 3.5

1.0

- 6.1

- 5.1

-

Total

299.3

214.4

170.1

42.3

252.4

220.1

166.6

- 3.4

- 2.1%

Operating profit from aircraft and aircraft

- 10.0

- 9.3

- 9.8

- 10.9

- 9.1

- 9.2

- 10.0

- 0.1

-

engines

  1. 222.1 - 24.5 - 9.9%
  1. 229.0 - 33.7 - 12.8%
  1. 196.7 + 20.0+ 11.3%

- 2.1

- 8.6

- 6.5

-

684.0

639.2

- 44.7

- 6.5%

- 29.2

- 28.4

+ 0.8

-

Total Assets of

9,783.2

10,153.8

9,944.0

10,236.0

10,076.6

10,131.3

10,373.0

+ 428.9

+ 4.3%

Finance Subsidiaries

30

Honda Group Unit Sales/Consolidated Unit Sales

Unit (thousand)

QTD

YTD

Forecast

Honda

FY19

FY20

Group

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Change

FY19

FY20

Change

FY19

FY20

Change

Unit Sales

Results

Results

Results

Forecast

Motorcycles

5,352

5,315

5,013

4,558

4,921

5,098

5,019

+ 6

15,680

15,038

- 642

20,238

19,900

- 338

Japan

49

55

53

50

51

61

42

- 11

157

154

- 3

207

205

- 2

North America

72

78

66

85

74

75

72

+ 6

216

221

+ 5

301

315

+ 14

Europe

80

61

40

68

84

57

45

+ 5

181

186

+ 5

249

250

+ 1

Asia

4,840

4,824

4,523

4,037

4,378

4,575

4,500

- 23

14,187

13,453

- 734

18,224

17,785

- 439

Other Regions

311

297

331

318

334

330

360

+ 29

939

1,024

+ 85

1,257

1,345

+ 88

Automobiles

1,305

1,246

1,408

1,364

1,321

1,241

1,247

- 161

3,959

3,809

- 150

5,323

4,980

- 343

Japan

162

170

183

204

181

183

125

- 58

515

489

- 26

719

655

- 64

North America

518

428

498

510

495

433

474

- 24

1,444

1,402

- 42

1,954

1,865

- 89

Europe

42

38

41

48

34

34

35

- 6

121

103

- 18

169

135

- 34

Asia

520

551

627

535

554

540

561

- 66

1,698

1,655

- 43

2,233

2,110

- 123

Other Regions

63

59

59

67

57

51

52

- 7

181

160

- 21

248

215

- 33

Life Creation

1,341

1,262

1,351

2,347

1,280

1,155

1,195

- 156

3,954

3,630

- 324

6,301

6,000

- 301

Japan

72

89

85

90

74

80

64

- 21

246

218

- 28

336

300

- 36

North America

575

548

658

1,268

605

504

552

- 106

1,781

1,661

- 120

3,049

2,970

- 79

Europe

229

173

198

384

198

154

150

- 48

600

502

- 98

984

890

- 94

Asia

395

376

309

479

347

346

345

+ 36

1,080

1,038

- 42

1,559

1,515

- 44

Other Regions

70

76

101

126

56

71

84

- 17

247

211

- 36

373

325

- 48

Consolidated Unit Sales

Motorcycles

3,615

3,533

3,230

2,837

3,264

3,278

3,190

- 40

10,378

9,732

- 646

13,215

12,880

- 335

Japan

49

55

53

50

51

61

42

- 11

157

154

- 3

207

205

- 2

North America

72

78

66

85

74

75

72

+ 6

216

221

+ 5

301

315

+ 14

Europe

80

61

40

68

84

57

45

+ 5

181

186

+ 5

249

250

+ 1

Asia

3,103

3,042

2,740

2,316

2,721

2,755

2,671

- 69

8,885

8,147

- 738

11,201

10,765

- 436

Other Regions

311

297

331

318

334

330

360

+ 29

939

1,024

+ 85

1,257

1,345

+ 88

Automobiles

952

875

942

979

905

828

808

- 134

2,769

2,541

- 228

3,748

3,365

- 383

Japan

145

154

165

179

161

163

107

- 58

464

431

- 33

643

575

- 68

North America

518

428

498

510

495

433

474

- 24

1,444

1,402

- 42

1,954

1,865

- 89

Europe

42

38

41

48

34

34

35

- 6

121

103

- 18

169

135

- 34

Asia

184

196

179

175

158

147

140

- 39

559

445

- 114

734

575

- 159

Other Regions

63

59

59

67

57

51

52

- 7

181

160

- 21

248

215

- 33

Life Creation

1,341

1,262

1,351

2,347

1,280

1,155

1,195

- 156

3,954

3,630

- 324

6,301

6,000

- 301

Japan

72

89

85

90

74

80

64

- 21

246

218

- 28

336

300

- 36

North America

575

548

658

1,268

605

504

552

- 106

1,781

1,661

- 120

3,049

2,970

- 79

Europe

229

173

198

384

198

154

150

- 48

600

502

- 98

984

890

- 94

Asia

395

376

309

479

347

346

345

+ 36

1,080

1,038

- 42

1,559

1,515

- 44

Other Regions

70

76

101

126

56

71

84

- 17

247

211

- 36

373

325

- 48

31

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:01 UTC
