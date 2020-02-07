Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Presentation
0
02/07/2020 | 02:33am EST
FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results
FIT
CROSSTAR
(Japan)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
February 7, 2020
1
Contents
Outline of FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts
FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts
2
Honda Group Unit Sales
Unit (thousand)
Motorcycles
Automobiles
Life Creation
FY19 FY20Change
FY19 FY20Change
FY19 FY20Change
Japan
North
America
Europe
Asia
Other
Regions
Total
Change
(%)
157
154
- 3
515
489
- 26
246
218
- 28
216
221
+ 5
1,444
1,402
- 42
1,781
1,661
- 120
181
186
+ 5
121
103
- 18
600
502
- 98
14,187
13,453
- 734
1,698
1,655
*
1,080
1,038
- 42
- 43
939
1,024
+ 85
181
160
- 21
247
211
- 36
15,680
15,038
- 642
3,959
3,809
- 150
3,954
3,630
- 324
- 4.1%
- 3.8%
- 8.2%
* + 72 thousand in China are included
3
Main Market (Automobiles)
Japan
Retail
Nine Months Results
Unit
vs. FY19
(thousand)
(%)
Industry Demand
3,667
98.3
Unit Sales
502
94.9
(Source: Japan Automobile Dealers Association)
N-BOXVezel
Fit
Launch in Feb. 2020
■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months)
Decreased compared with the same period last year due mainly to the impact of the consumption tax rate hike, despite the launch of new models of each company.
Decreased compared with the same period last year due mainly to the effects of parts supply restrictions on new N-WGN, despite the strong sales of N-BOX.
N-BOX series: Sets No.1 new car sales in 2019.
Vezel: Sets No.1 new SUV sales in 2019.
■Outlook/Forecast for FY20
Down just slightly compared with FY19.
A slight decrease is expected compared with FY19.
Upward revision from previous forecast* due to the strong sales of N-BOX and Freed.
*Previous forecast︓announced on November 8
4
Main Market (Automobiles)
U.S.
Retail
Nine Months Results
Unit
vs. FY19
(thousand)
(%)
Industry Demand
13,041
99.1
Unit Sales
1,238
99.7
(Source: Autodata)
HR-V
■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months)
Down slightly compared with the same period
last year. An increase in the light truck market and a decline in the sedan market.
Maintain equivalent sales as the same period last year, due mainly to an effect of introducing Passport and increase sales in HR-V, although there was a decrease in Accord.
HR-V: Sets a new all-time monthly record with sales in October.
Civic: Maintain segment lead for ten consecutive months.
CR-V: Single month sales records updates in October and November.
■Outlook/Forecast for FY20
Moderate decrease.
Strive to sell more than the previous year by increasing light truck models such as HR-V and CR-V.
CR-V
5
Main Market (Automobiles)
China
Retail
Nine Months Results
Unit
vs. FY19
(thousand)
(%)
Industry Demand *
19,386
93.0
Unit Sales
1,219
107.8
*Industry demand is wholesale basis (based on Honda research)
CR-V
Accord
■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months)
Decreased compared with the same period last
year due to a volume decline in all vehicle segments.
Exceeded sales of the same period last year due mainly to increased sales of CR-V and Accord,
and the launch of brand-new Envix, Inspire, Breeze.
Civic, Accord, CR-V: 200,000 units exceeded in 2019.
Crider, XR-V, Vezel, Fit: 100,000 units exceeded in 2019.
■Outlook/Forecast for FY20
CY20 is slightly below the previous year.
Aim to maximize sales due to increased sales of major models and effects of launch of the brand-new models, through continuing to assess the impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections.
6
Asia
Wholesale
Nine Months Results
Unit
vs. FY19
(thousand)
(%)
India
3,771
84.0
Vietnam
2,069
98.8
Thailand
1,019
93.8
Philippines
480
105.7
Indonesia
3,635
98.5
Pakistan
806
94.3
Total
11,780
93.0
South America
Wholesale
Nine Months Results
Unit
vs. FY19
(thousand)
(%)
Brazil
664
112.9
Main Market (Motorcycles)
■ Sales Results in FY20 (Nine Months, Asia)
Asia overall market slowed down compared with the same period last year. In India, the largest market, consumer spending remains sluggish due to stagnation in the economy and worsening the unemployment rate.
Decreased compared with the same period
last year due to the market slowdown in India, despite an increase in the Philippines.
■Outlook/Forecast for FY20 (Asia)
Market recovery takes time due to continued decline in consumer spending in India.
Down compared with FY19.
Launched new SP125 and Activa 6G which are compliant with new regulation in India.
Topics︓
Reached 400 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production
SP125 (India)
Activa 6G (India)
1949 Dream D- Type
Launch in Nov. 2019
Launch in Jan. 2020
7
Outline of FY20 Nine Months Results Summary (Consolidated)
Operating profit
:
Profit for the period:
*1
Decreased 44.7 billion yen compared with the same period last year. Excluding currency effects and one-time issues,
Increased 68.2 billion yen
due mainly to continuing cost reduction and
decreased selling, general and administrative expenses.
Reflect tax expenses increase due to issuance of regulation relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Honda Group
YTD
Unit Sales
FY19
FY20
Change
(thousand)
Results
Results
Motorcycles
15,680
15,038
- 4.1%
Automobiles
3,959
3,809
- 3.8%
Life Creation
3,954
3,630
- 8.2%
Operating profit
- 44.7
Yen (billion)
684.0
- 90.7
- 22.3
571.0
+ 68.2
639.2
Currency
One-time
Real-term
effects
issues
Profit
increase
FY19
FY19
FY20
（Excl. currency effects and
one-time issues）
Financial Results
FY19
FY20
Change
Yen (billion)
Results
Results
amount
%
Sales revenue
11,839.5
11,472.9
- 366.5
- 3.1%
Operating profit
684.0
639.2
- 44.7
- 6.5%
Operating margin
5.8%
5.6%
- 0.2 pt
Share of profit of investments
169.6
149.7
- 19.9
- 11.7%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
868.2
786.1
- 82.0
- 9.5%
Profit for the period attributable
623.3
485.2
- 138.0
- 22.1%
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable *2
353.10
276.13
- 76.97
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
*3
U.S. Dollar
111
109
- 2
*1Profit for the period
attributable to owners of the parent
*2 Please refer to the footnotes on the last page.
*3 +: weak yen / - : strong yen
8
FY20 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)
Operating profit :Despite the currency effects, the worsening economy in India and
a decrease in sales in Japan due to the effects of parts supply restrictions,
Plan to exceed the previous year's profit,
by steadily implement initiatives to improve profitability.
Honda Group
YTD
Change
FY19
FY20
from
Unit Sales
Change
previous
Results
Forecast
(thousand)
forecast
Motorcycles
20,238
19,900
- 1.7%
-
Automobiles
5,323
4,980
- 6.4%
+ 5
Life Creation
6,301
6,000
- 4.8%
- 270
Financial Results
FY19
FY20
Change
Change from
Results
Forecast
amount
%
previous
Yen (billion)
forecast
Sales revenue
15,888.6
15,150.0
- 738.6
- 4.6%
+ 100.0
Operating profit
726.3
730.0
+ 3.6
+ 0.5%
+ 40.0
Operating margin
4.6%
4.8%
+ 0.2pt
+ 0.2pt
Share of profit of investments
228.8
210.0
- 18.8
- 8.2%
-
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
979.3
940.0
- 39.3
- 4.0%
+ 35.0
Profit for the year attributable
610.3
595.0
- 15.3
- 2.5%
+ 20.0
Automobiles
Life Creation
Increased from previous forecast due mainly to strong sales of N-BOX and Freed in Japan.
Decreased from previous forecast due mainly to OEM engine for lawn mower sales decline in North America and Europe.
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable
345.99
339.64
- 6.35
+ 10.00
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
U.S. Dollar
111
108
- 3
+ 1
※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20.
9
Dividend
Dividend per Share
FY19
FY20
Increase /
Change from
Decrease
previous
(Expectation)
（Yen）
from FY19
forecast
1stQuarter End
27
28
+ 1
-
2ndQuarter End
28
28
-
-
3rdQuarter End
28
28
-
-
4thQuarter End
28
(28)
( - )
( - )
Fiscal Year
111
(112)
(+ 1)
( - )
10
Contents
Outline of FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts
FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results and FY20 Financial Forecasts
11
FY20 3rd Quarter Financial Results (Consolidated)
Honda Group
QTD
Unit Sales
FY19
FY20
Change
(thousand)
Motorcycles
5,013
5,019
+ 0.1%
Automobiles
1,408
1,247
- 11.4%
Life Creation
1,351
1,195
- 11.5%
Financial Results
QTD
Yen (billion)
FY19
FY20
Change
Sales revenue
3,973.6
3,747.5
- 5.7%
Operating profit
170.1
166.6
- 2.1%
Operating margin
4.3%
4.4%
+ 0.1pt
Share of profit of investments
51.4
41.5
- 19.2%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
226.9
206.7
- 8.9%
Profit for the period attributable
168.2
116.4
- 30.8%
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable
95.61
66.37
- 29.24
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
U.S. Dollar
113
109
- 4
Motorcycles
Automobiles
Sales revenue
Operating profit
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
Profit for the period
Increased sales units in China, Thailand and Brazil, although decreased unit sales in India.
Decreased sales units in Japan, the United States and China.
Decreased by 5.7%, to 3,747.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations.
Decreased by 2.1%, to 166.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses as well as continuing cost reduction.
Decreased by 19.2%, to 41.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix in China.
Decreased by 30.8%, to 116.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit before income taxes and increased income tax expense in the United
States.12
Change in Profit before Income Taxes
Yen (billion)
Profit before Income Taxes - 20.1 ( - 8.9 % )
Operating Profit - 3.4 ( - 2.1 % )
Excluding currency effects + 36.5
+ 55.3 - 35.2
226.9
- 30.1
+ 46.5
SG&A
- 40.0
R&D- 9.8
Currency
effects Share of profit
- 6.8 206.7
Finance
Operating
Profit
170.1
Revenue, Cost model mix, reduction,
etc. etc.
- Decrease in warranty, etc.
of investments
accounted
for using the equity method
- JPY / USD
- 14.0
- USD / Others
- 0.5
(BRL, CAD, MXN)
- 4.5
- JPY / Asian Currencies
(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)
- 4.0
- USD / ARS
- Others
- 17.0
income
and Finance costs
Operating
Profit
166.6
FY19 3Q
FY20 3Q
13
Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin)
by Business Segment
upper︓FY20
Motorcyle
Automobile
Financial Services
Life Creation and
lower︓FY19
Business
Business
Business
Other Businesses
Unit (thousand)
5,019
1,247
-
1,195
Honda Group
5,013
1,408
-
1,351
Unit Sales
Yen (billion)
530.2
2,574.8
619.7
86.3
Sales
516.5
2,859.5
564.0
99.3
Revenue
Operating
74.5
33.7
64.5
- 6.1
Profit
69.5
41.2
60.3
- 0.9
Operating
14.1%
1.3%
10.4%
- 7.2%
Margin
13.5%
1.4%
10.7%
- 1.0%
Increased 4.9 billion yen due mainly to
Increase/Decrease
continuing cost reduction, which was
Decreased 7.5 billion yen due mainly to a
Increased by 4.2 billion yen due mainly to
Decreased by 5.1 billion yen due mainly to
Factors
partially offset by a decrease in sales
decrease sales units in Japan caused from
an increase in operating lease revenues.
a decrease sales units in the United
units in India caused from the weak
the effects of parts supply restrictions.
States.
market.
* Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and Financial Services Business for automobiles
In the financial services business,
Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products. Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc.
Operating profit
Combined operating profit *
from aircraft and
aircraft engines included in above
95.2 / 3.0%
- 10.0
FY19 3Q︓99.5 / 2.9%
FY19 3Q︓- 9.8
14
FY20 Nine Months Financial Results (Consolidated)
Financial Results
FY19
FY20
Change
Yen (billion)
Results
Results
amount
%
Sales revenue
11,839.5
11,472.9
- 366.5
- 3.1%
Operating profit
684.0
639.2
- 44.7
- 6.5%
Operating margin
5.8%
5.6%
- 0.2pt
Share of profit of investments
169.6
149.7
- 19.9
- 11.7%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
868.2
786.1
- 82.0
- 9.5%
Profit for the period attributable
623.3
485.2
- 138.0
- 22.1%
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable
353.10
276.13
- 76.97
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
U.S. Dollar
111
109
- 2
15
Change in Profit before Income Taxes
Yen（billion）
Profit before Income Taxes - 82.0 ( - 9.5 % )
Operating Profit - 44.7 ( - 6.5 % )
Excluding currency effects + 46.0
868.2- 100.7
+ 62.6
- 7.5 - 90.7
+ 91.6
R&D
- 19.9
- 17.4 786.1
SG&A
Currency
Share of profit
Finance
Revenue,
Cost
effects
of investments
income
model mix,
reduction,
accounted
and
etc.
etc.
for using
Finance
the equity
costs
method
- JPY / USD
- 11.0
Operating
- Decrease in warranty, etc.
- USD / Others
- 7.0
Operating
(BRL, CAD, MXN)
Profit
- JPY / Asian Currencies
- 7.5
Profit
684.0
(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)
639.2
- USD / ARS
- 15.0
- Others
- 50.2
FY19
FY20
Nine Months
Nine Months
16
Forecast: Honda Group Unit Sales
Unit (thousand)
Motorcycles
Automobiles
Life Creation
FY20
FY20
Change
FY20
FY20
Change
FY20
FY20
Change
Previous
Revised
Previous
Revised
Previous
Revised
Japan
North
America
Europe
Asia
Other
Regions
Total
FY19
Results
205
205
-
645
655
+ 10
295
300
+ 5
315
315
-
1,865
1,865
-
3,095
2,970
- 125
245
250
+ 5
140
135
- 5
985
890
- 95
17,785
17,785
-
2,110
2,110
-
1,535
1,515
- 20
1,350
1,345
- 5
215
215
-
360
325
- 35
19,900
19,900
-
4,975
4,980
+ 5
6,270
6,000
- 270
20,238
5,323
6,301
※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20. 17
FY20 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)
Financial Results
FY19
FY20
Change
Results
Forecast
amount
%
Yen (billion)
Sales revenue
15,888.6
15,150.0
- 738.6
- 4.6%
Operating profit
726.3
730.0
+ 3.6
+ 0.5%
Operating margin
4.6%
4.8%
+ 0.2pt
Share of profit of investments
228.8
210.0
- 18.8
- 8.2%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
979.3
940.0
- 39.3
- 4.0%
Profit for the year attributable
610.3
595.0
- 15.3
- 2.5%
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable
345.99
339.64
- 6.35
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
Change from
previous forecast
+ 100.0
+ 40.0
+ 0.2pt
-
+ 35.0
+ 20.0
+ 10.00
U.S. Dollar
111
108
- 3
+ 1
※The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY20.
18
FY20 Forecast: Change in Operating Profit
Yen (billion)
Operating Profit + 3.6( + 0.5 % )
726.3
+ 118.0
- 16.0
- 123.0
730.0
- 140.0
+ 134.0
R&D
+ 30.6
SG&A
Currency
Global
effects
automobile
Revenue,
Cost
production
model mix,
reduction,
changes
etc.
etc.
- JPY / USD
- 25.5
- USD / Others
- 8.5
(BRL, CAD, MXN)
- JPY / Asian Currencies
- 10.0
(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)
- USD / ARS
- 19.0
- Others
- 60.0
FY19
FY20
Results
Forecast
Profit before
- 39.3
- Operating Profit
+ 3.6
Profit before
income taxes
- Share of profit of investments
- 18.8
income taxes
979.3
accounted for using the equity method
940.0
(- 4.0 % )
- Finance income and finance costs
- 24.1
19
FY20 Forecast: Change in Operating Profit
Yen (billion)
Operating Profit + 40.0( + 5.8 % )
690.0
- 6.0
-
+ 40.0
- 9.0
+ 15.0
-
730.0
Revenue,
Cost
SG&A
R&D
Currency
Global
effects
model mix,
reduction,
automobile
etc.
etc.
production
changes
- JPY / USD
+ 8.5
- USD / Others
+ 1.5
(BRL, CAD, MXN)
- JPY / Asian Currencies
+ 1.0
(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)
- USD / ARS
-
- Others
+4.0
FY20
FY20
Previous
Revised
Forecast
Forecast
Profit before
+ 35.0
- Operating Profit
+ 40.0
Profit before
income taxes
- Share of profit of investments
-
income taxes
accounted for using the equity method
905.0
(+ 3.9 % )
- Finance income and finance costs
- 5.0
940.0
20
FY20 Forecast: Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D
FY19
FY20
Change
Change from
Yen (billion)
Results
Forecast
previous forecast
Capital expenditures *1
426.5
400.0
- 26.5
- 40.0
Depreciation and
450.3
400.0
- 50.3
-
amortization *1
Research and development
820.0
860.0
+ 39.9
-
expenditures *2
*1 Capital expenditures as well as Depreciation in results and forecast aforementioned exclude investment in operating leases, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets.
*2 Research and development expenditures are research and development activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. In accordance with IFRS, a portion of research and development expenditures is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated usefule life. As such, this amount is not in conformity with "Research and development" on ConsolidatedStatements of Income.
21
Caution with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements:
This slide contains forward-looking statements about the performance of Honda, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that Honda's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in Honda's principal markets and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time.
Accounting standards:
Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
Notice on the Factors for Increases and Decreases in Income:
With respect to the discussion above of the change in Operating profit, management has identified the factors set forth below and used what it believes to be a reasonable method to analyze the respective changes in such factors. Each of these factors is explained below. Management has analyzed changes in these factors at the levels of the Company and its material consolidated subsidiaries.
(1)"Currency effects" consist of translation adjustments, which come from the translation of the currency of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements into Japanese Yen, and foreign currency adjustments, which result from foreign-currency-denominated sales, which, at the levels of the Company and those consolidated subsidiaries which have been analyzed, primarily relate to the following currencies: U.S. dollar, Canada dollar, Euro, GBP, BRL and Japanese Yen.
With respect to "Cost reduction, etc.", management has analyzed cost reduction and effects of raw material cost fluctuations at the levels of the Company and its material foreign manufacturing subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.
With respect to "Revenue, model mix, etc.", management has analyzed changes in sales volume and in the mix of product models sold in major markets which have resulted in increases/decreases in profit, as well as certain other reasons for increases/decreases in sales revenue and cost of sales.
With respect to "Selling, General and Administrative expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.
With respect to "Research and Development expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in research and development expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.
Unit sales:
Motorcycle Business
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products, including motorcycles, ATVs, and Side-by-Sides of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Automobile Business
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.
Life Creation Business
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Life Creation business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method was involved in the sale of Honda power products.
* Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent is calculated based on weighted average number of shares outstanding as shown below:
-
3rdQuarter
FY19: 1,759,562,000 (approx) ,
FY20: 1,754,228,000 (approx)
-
Nine Months
FY19: 1,765,310,000 (approx) ,
FY20: 1,757,435,000 (approx)
-
Fiscal year
FY19: 1,763,983,000 (approx) ,
FY20 forecast: 1,751,879,000 (approx)
22
Appendix
Change in Sales Revenue(Sales revenue from external customers)
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:01 UTC