Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Press Releases

February 7, 2020 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND THE FISCAL NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 Tokyo, February 7, 2020--- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter and the fiscal nine-month period ended December 31, 2019. Third Quarter Results Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 5.7%, to JPY 3,747.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business operations as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations. Operating profit decreased by 2.1%, to JPY 166.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses as well as continuing cost reduction. Profit before income taxes decreased by 8.9%, to JPY 206.7 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 30.8%, to JPY 116.4 billion from the same period last year. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the quarter amounted to JPY 66.37, a decrease of JPY 29.24 from the corresponding period last year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share. Nine Months Results Consolidated sales revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 3.1%, to JPY 11,472.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business operations as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations. Operating profit decreased by 6.5%, to JPY 639.2 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by continuing cost reduction as well as decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Profit before income taxes decreased by 9.5%, to JPY 786.1 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 22.1%, to JPY 485.2 billion from the same period last year. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the period amounted to JPY 276.13, a decrease of JPY 76.97 from the corresponding period last year. ― 1 ― Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 Total assets increased by JPY 69.5 billion, to JPY 20,488.7 billion from March 31, 2019 mainly due to an increase in equipment on operating leases as well as property, plant and equipment which includes right-of-use assets through the adoption of IFRS 16, despite decreased foreign currency translation effects. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 108.8 billion, to JPY 11,744.4 billion from March 31, 2019 mainly due to decreased trade payables and foreign currency translation effects, despite an increase in other financial liabilities which includes lease liabilities through the adoption of IFRS 16. Total equity increased by JPY 178.4 billion, to JPY 8,744.2 billion from March 31, 2019 due mainly to an increase in retained earnings attributable to profit for the period, despite decreased foreign currency translation effects. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019 decreased by JPY 52.2 billion from March 31, 2019, to JPY 2,441.8 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows: Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 605.3 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by JPY 106.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in receivables from financial services, despite increased payments for purchase of equipment on operating leases. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 435.9 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by JPY 60.1 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 200.1 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by JPY 145.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased repayments of financing liabilities. ― 2 ― Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below: Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 Yen (billions) Changes from FY 2019 Sales revenue 15,150.0 -4.6% Operating profit 730.0 +0.5% Profit before income taxes 940.0 -4.0% Profit for the year 655.0 -3.1% Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 595.0 -2.5% Yen Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 339.64 Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar will be JPY 108 for the full year ending March 31, 2020. The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 from the previous year are as follows. Yen (billions) Revenue, model mix, etc. - 140.0 Cost reduction, the effect of raw material cost fluctuations, etc. + 134.0 SG&A expenses + 118.0 R&D expenses - 16.0 Currency effect - 123.0 The impact related to changes of the global automobile production network and + 30.6 capability* Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 + 3.6 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method - 18.8 Finance income and finance costs - 24.1 Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 - 39.3 *The impact related to changes of the global automobile production network and capability in FY2019 was JPY 68.0 billion and the forecast for the FY2020 is JPY 37.4 billion The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY2020. Dividend per Share of Common Stock Fiscal third quarter dividend is JPY 28 per share of common stock. The total expected annual dividend per share of common stock for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, is JPY 112 per share. This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable. ― 3 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019 Yen (millions) Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,494,121 2,441,824 Trade receivables 793,245 635,473 Receivables from financial services 1,951,633 1,887,688 Other financial assets 163,274 253,814 Inventories 1,586,787 1,566,420 Other current assets 358,234 365,040 Total current assets 7,347,294 7,150,259 Non-current assets: Investments accounted for using the equity method 713,039 649,568 Receivables from financial services 3,453,617 3,438,065 Other financial assets 417,149 446,910 Equipment on operating leases 4,448,849 4,645,895 Property, plant and equipment 2,981,840 3,081,531 Intangible assets 744,368 751,187 Deferred tax assets 150,318 133,991 Other non-current assets 162,648 191,300 Total non-current assets 13,071,828 13,338,447 Total assets 20,419,122 20,488,706 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables 1,184,882 899,047 Financing liabilities 3,188,782 3,159,707 Accrued expenses 476,300 429,267 Other financial liabilities 132,910 155,086 Income taxes payable 49,726 52,046 Provisions 348,763 267,034 Other current liabilities 599,761 550,599 Total current liabilities 5,981,124 5,512,786 Non-current liabilities: Financing liabilities 4,142,338 4,177,419 Other financial liabilities 63,689 304,096 Retirement benefit liabilities 398,803 420,436 Provisions 220,745 233,406 Deferred tax liabilities 727,411 764,279 Other non-current liabilities 319,222 332,028 Total non-current liabilities 5,872,208 6,231,664 Total liabilities 11,853,332 11,744,450 Equity: Common stock 86,067 86,067 Capital surplus 171,460 171,790 Treasury stock (177,827) (217,223) Retained earnings 7,973,637 8,312,797 Other components of equity 214,383 107,802 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 8,267,720 8,461,233 Non-controlling interests 298,070 283,023 Total equity 8,565,790 8,744,256 Total liabilities and equity 20,419,122 20,488,706 ― 4 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 Yen (millions) Nine months Nine months ended ended Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Sales revenue 11,839,500 11,472,949 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (9,325,508) (9,090,126) Selling, general and administrative (1,254,501) (1,163,591) Research and development (575,486) (579,978) Total operating costs and expenses (11,155,495) (10,833,695) Operating profit 684,005 639,254 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 169,631 149,731 Finance income and finance costs: Interest income 36,172 38,565 Interest expense (10,065) (15,125) Other, net (11,492) (26,257) Total finance income and finance costs 14,615 (2,817) Profit before income taxes 868,251 786,168 Income tax expense (187,436) (254,713) Profit for the period 680,815 531,455 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 623,339 485,288 Non-controlling interests 57,476 46,167 Yen Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 353.10 276.13 ― 5 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 Yen (millions) Nine months Nine months ended ended Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Profit for the period 680,815 531,455 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans － － Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value 3,337 through other comprehensive income (25,697) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for 704 using the equity method (3,023) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value 120 99 through other comprehensive income (90,608) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 29,817 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for (23,331) using the equity method (23,918) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (22,701) (109,799) Comprehensive income for the period 658,114 421,656 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 606,702 378,667 Non-controlling interests 51,412 42,989 ― 6 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 Yen (millions) Three months Three months ended ended Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Sales revenue 3,973,655 3,747,593 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (3,158,104) (2,966,552) Selling, general and administrative (444,556) (379,648) Research and development (200,848) (234,744) Total operating costs and expenses (3,803,508) (3,580,944) Operating profit 170,147 166,649 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 51,403 41,552 Finance income and finance costs: Interest income 12,848 12,305 Interest expense (4,108) (7,530) Other, net (3,363) (6,243) Total finance income and finance costs 5,377 (1,468) Profit before income taxes 226,927 206,733 Income tax expense (42,059) (75,043) Profit for the period 184,868 131,690 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 168,238 116,432 Non-controlling interests 16,630 15,258 Yen Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 95.61 66.37 ― 7 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 Yen (millions) Three months Three months ended ended Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Profit for the period 184,868 131,690 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans － － Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value 8,030 through other comprehensive income (26,131) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for 1,308 using the equity method (2,278) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value 161 (65) through other comprehensive income 77,102 Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (169,559) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for 8,240 using the equity method (6,168) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (203,975) 94,615 Comprehensive income for the period (19,107) 226,305 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (28,313) 205,575 Non-controlling interests 9,206 20,730 ― 8 ― [3] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 Yen (millions) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other Non-controlling Total Common Capital Treasury Retained components stock surplus stock earnings of equity Total interests equity Balance as of April 1, 2018 86,067 171,118 (113,271) 7,611,332 178,292 7,933,538 300,557 8,234,095 Effect of changes in accounting policy (46,833) (208) (47,041) 6 (47,035) Effect of hyperinflation (9,454) 14,896 5,442 5,442 Adjusted balance as of April 1, 2018 86,067 171,118 (113,271) 7,555,045 192,980 7,891,939 300,563 8,192,502 Comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period 623,339 623,339 57,476 680,815 Other comprehensive income, net of tax (16,637) (16,637) (6,064) (22,701) Total comprehensive income for the period 623,339 (16,637) 606,702 51,412 658,114 Reclassification to retained earnings (1,906) 1,906 － － Transactions with owners and other Dividends paid (144,983) (144,983) (65,039) (210,022) Purchases of treasury stock (64,556) (64,556) (64,556) Disposal of treasury stock 1 1 1 Share-based payment transactions 225 225 225 Total transactions with owners and other 225 (64,555) (144,983) (209,313) (65,039) (274,352) Other changes (2,788) (2,788) (2,713) (5,501) Balance as of December 31, 2018 86,067 171,343 (177,826) 8,028,707 178,249 8,286,540 284,223 8,570,763 For the nine months ended December 31, 2019 Yen (millions) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other Non-controlling Total Common Capital Treasury Retained components stock surplus stock earnings of equity Total interests equity Balance as of April 1, 2019 86,067 171,460 (177,827) 7,973,637 214,383 8,267,720 298,070 8,565,790 Comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period 485,288 485,288 46,167 531,455 Other comprehensive (106,621) (106,621) (3,178) (109,799) income, net of tax Total comprehensive 485,288 (106,621) 378,667 42,989 421,656 income for the period Reclassification to retained (40) 40 － － earnings Transactions with owners and other Dividends paid (147,863) (147,863) (54,987) (202,850) Purchases of treasury stock (39,475) (39,475) (39,475) Disposal of treasury stock 79 79 79 Share-based payment transactions 330 330 330 Equity transactions and others (3,049) (3,049) Total transactions with 330 (39,396) (147,863) (186,929) (58,036) (244,965) owners and other Other changes 1,775 1,775 1,775 Balance as of December 31, 2019 86,067 171,790 (217,223) 8,312,797 107,802 8,461,233 283,023 8,744,256 ― 9 ― [4] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 Yen (millions) Nine months Nine months ended ended Cash flows from operating activities: Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Profit before income taxes 868,251 786,168 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on 529,727 operating leases 518,386 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method (169,631) (149,731) Finance income and finance costs, net (68,087) (36,878) Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net (92,655) (98,250) Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables 105,991 144,006 Inventories (105,008) (14,088) Trade payables (85,229) (208,556) Accrued expenses (34,658) (56,143) Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities (22,445) (34,155) Receivables from financial services (165,210) 30,472 Equipment on operating leases (141,291) (248,773) Other assets and liabilities (101,717) (104,211) Other, net 108 3,782 Dividends received 98,624 104,657 Interest received 201,325 218,353 Interest paid (105,418) (113,631) Income taxes paid, net of refunds (202,677) (147,350) Net cash provided by operating activities 498,659 605,399 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (316,581) (250,995) Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets (136,115) (159,851) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 16,381 10,307 Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash (3,047) equivalents acquired － Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method (2,401) (4,802) Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets (449,654) (240,295) Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets 389,553 214,102 Other, net 2,649 (1,404) Net cash used in investing activities (496,168) (435,985) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities 6,085,890 6,226,745 Repayments of short-term financing liabilities (5,865,684) (6,348,745) Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities 1,290,354 1,398,797 Repayments of long-term financing liabilities (1,256,400) (1,182,699) Dividends paid to owners of the parent (144,983) (147,863) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (61,786) (47,043) Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net (64,555) (39,396) Repayments of lease liabilities (37,061) (55,689) Other, net － (4,237) Net cash used in financing activities (54,225) (200,130) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,681) (21,581) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (62,415) (52,297) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,256,488 2,494,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,194,073 2,441,824 ― 10 ― [5] Assumptions for Going Concern None Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements [A] Changes in accounting policies IFRS 16 "Leases" Honda has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" with a date of initial application of April 1, 2019. Honda used the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application was recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at the date of initial application. Therefore, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the previous accounting policy. Previously, Honda determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under IAS 17 "Leases" and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease". Honda assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease under IFRS 16 on or after April 1, 2019. Honda applied the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which a contract was or contained a lease when applying IFRS 16. Therefore, Honda applied IFRS 16 to all contracts entered into prior to April 1, 2019 and identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. IFRS 16 introduced a single on-balance lease accounting model for lessees. A lessee recognizes a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. In addition, expenses related to leases change from straight-line operating lease expenses to depreciation charge for right-of-use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities. At transition, Honda recognized the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as an operating lease under IAS 17, and measured these liabilities at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using Honda's incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019. The weighted average rate applied was 1.19%. The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognized in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application. In addition, Honda applied the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16. ・Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics; ・Adjusted the right-of-use assets by the amount of any provision for onerous leases under IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" recognized immediately before the date of initial application as an alternative to performing an impairment review; and ・Excluded initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. In the condensed consolidated statements of financial position, lease liabilities are included in other financial liabilities and right-of-use assets are included in property, plant and equipment. Honda recognized additional lease liabilities of JPY 272,232 million and total assets, mainly right-of-use assets were recognized approximately in the same amounts in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of April 1, 2019. The difference between the future minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases as of March 31, 2019 disclosed in the consolidated financial statements immediately before the date of initial application, and the lease liabilities recognized as of April 1, 2019, is as follows: Future minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases Yen(millions) 115,634 as of March 31, 2019 Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019 108,147 Add: Finance lease obligations 62,308 Add: Cancelable operating leases 11,612 Add: Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised 152,473 Lease liabilities recognized as of April 1, 2019 334,540 ― 11 ― [B] Segment Information Honda has four reportable segments: Motorcycle business, Automobile business, Financial services business and Life creation and other businesses, which are based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services. Operating segments are defined as the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for these reportable segments are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows: Segment Principal products and services Functions Motorcycle Business Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), Research and development side-by-sides (S×S) and relevant parts Manufacturing Sales and related services Automobile Business Automobiles and relevant parts Research and development Manufacturing Sales and related services Financial Services Business Financial services Retail loan and lease related to Honda products Others Life Creation and Other Power products and relevant parts, Research and development Businesses* and others Manufacturing Sales and related services Others Explanatory note: Power product business has been renamed Life creation business from April 1, 2019. Honda expands the concept of our Power product business and continues pursuing it under a new concept of "Life Creation Business". This renaming of the business represents our intention to evolve our business as a function to create new value for "mobility" and "daily lives", which includes our existing Power product business as well as new businesses for the future, including energy business. Segment information based on products and services As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 Yen (millions) Financial Life Creation Motorcycle Automobile Services and Other Segment Reconciling Business Business Business Businesses Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 1,610,740 8,228,119 1,746,285 254,356 11,839,500 － 11,839,500 Intersegment － 146,792 11,202 19,840 177,834 (177,834) － Total 1,610,740 8,374,911 1,757,487 274,196 12,017,334 (177,834) 11,839,500 Segment profit (loss) 246,711 262,734 176,746 (2,186) 684,005 － 684,005 Segment assets 1,437,358 7,749,612 9,944,099 327,153 19,458,222 392,979 19,851,201 Depreciation and amortization 49,304 455,477 583,184 10,871 1,098,836 － 1,098,836 Capital expenditures 46,708 363,963 1,468,846 9,540 1,889,057 － 1,889,057 As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 Yen (millions) Financial Life Creation Motorcycle Automobile Services and Other Segment Reconciling Business Business Business Businesses Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 1,585,770 7,691,119 1,961,952 234,108 11,472,949 － 11,472,949 Intersegment － 164,786 10,626 19,317 194,729 (194,729) － Total 1,585,770 7,855,905 1,972,578 253,425 11,667,678 (194,729) 11,472,949 Segment profit (loss) 222,182 229,000 196,761 (8,689) 639,254 － 639,254 Segment assets 1,519,250 7,837,663 10,373,083 362,483 20,092,479 396,227 20,488,706 Depreciation and amortization 50,147 417,950 615,663 10,777 1,094,537 － 1,094,537 Capital expenditures 52,849 328,282 1,730,700 10,574 2,122,405 － 2,122,405 ― 12 ― For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Yen (millions) Financial Life Creation Motorcycle Automobile Services and Other Segment Reconciling Business Business Business Businesses Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 516,514 2,806,148 560,305 90,688 3,973,655 － 3,973,655 Intersegment － 53,408 3,716 8,704 65,828 (65,828) － Total 516,514 2,859,556 564,021 99,392 4,039,483 (65,828) 3,973,655 Segment profit (loss) 69,537 41,228 60,374 (992) 170,147 － 170,147 For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Yen (millions) Financial Life Creation Motorcycle Automobile Services and Other Segment Reconciling Business Business Business Businesses Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 530,227 2,523,149 616,318 77,899 3,747,593 － 3,747,593 Intersegment － 51,736 3,470 8,471 63,677 (63,677) － Total 530,227 2,574,885 619,788 86,370 3,811,270 (63,677) 3,747,593 Segment profit (loss) 74,527 33,707 64,599 (6,184) 166,649 － 166,649 Explanatory notes: Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices. Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 amounted to JPY 654,744 million and JPY 650,927 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. In addition to the disclosure required by IFRS, Honda provides the following supplemental information for the financial statements users: Supplemental geographical information based on the location of the Company and its subsidiaries As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 Yen (millions) North Other Reconciling Japan America Europe Asia Regions Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 1,750,679 6,319,470 462,264 2,738,003 569,084 11,839,500 － 11,839,500 Inter-geographic areas 1,891,295 375,358 204,574 537,150 5,418 3,013,795 (3,013,795) － Total 3,641,974 6,694,828 666,838 3,275,153 574,502 14,853,295 (3,013,795) 11,839,500 Operating profit (loss) 85,496 213,839 8,582 343,271 32,745 683,933 72 684,005 Assets 4,510,933 11,104,584 664,122 2,891,842 610,717 19,782,198 69,003 19,851,201 Non-current assets other than financial instruments, deferred tax assets and net 2,617,310 4,694,949 90,489 665,401 145,342 8,213,491 － 8,213,491 defined benefit assets As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 Yen (millions) North Other Reconciling Japan America Europe Asia Regions Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 1,714,572 6,259,055 426,596 2,532,782 539,944 11,472,949 － 11,472,949 Inter-geographic 1,623,743 285,634 156,462 500,784 5,239 2,571,862 (2,571,862) areas － Total 3,338,315 6,544,689 583,058 3,033,566 545,183 14,044,811 (2,571,862) 11,472,949 Operating profit (loss) 38,066 280,736 11,004 274,911 35,555 640,272 (1,018) 639,254 Assets 4,812,390 11,366,463 652,222 2,966,416 625,857 20,423,348 65,358 20,488,706 Non-current assets other than financial instruments, deferred tax assets and net 2,936,823 4,816,100 59,005 687,869 133,830 8,633,627 － 8,633,627 defined benefit assets ― 13 ― For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Yen (millions) North Other Reconciling Japan America Europe Asia Regions Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 620,730 2,126,699 143,432 889,906 192,888 3,973,655 － 3,973,655 Inter-geographic areas 675,383 123,560 75,375 175,886 1,816 1,052,020 (1,052,020) － Total 1,296,113 2,250,259 218,807 1,065,792 194,704 5,025,675 (1,052,020) 3,973,655 Operating profit (loss) 43,382 49,996 1,311 93,162 2,120 189,971 (19,824) 170,147 For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Yen (millions) North Other Reconciling Japan America Europe Asia Regions Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 502,173 2,074,816 135,220 855,119 180,265 3,747,593 － 3,747,593 Inter-geographic 542,748 88,038 55,104 161,475 1,589 848,954 (848,954) areas － Total 1,044,921 2,162,854 190,324 1,016,594 181,854 4,596,547 (848,954) 3,747,593 Operating profit (loss) (43,134) 101,755 1,201 88,633 27,130 175,585 (8,936) 166,649 Explanatory notes: 1. Major countries or regions in each geographic area: North America United States, Canada, Mexico Europe United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France Asia Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam Other Regions Brazil, Australia Sales revenues between geographic areas are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices. Reconciling items include elimination of inter-geographic transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 amounted to JPY 654,744 million and JPY 650,927 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. ― 14 ― [C] Other Loss related to airbag inflators Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arise, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report. For the related civil lawsuits mainly in the Unites States, Honda did not recognize a provision for loss contingencies because the conditions for a provision have not been met as of the date of this report. Therefore, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report because there are some uncertainties, such as the period when these lawsuits will be concluded. ― 15 ― Attachments Original document

