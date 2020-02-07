Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Press Releases

Log in
February 7, 2020

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND

THE FISCAL NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Tokyo, February 7, 2020--- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter and the fiscal nine-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Third Quarter Results

Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 5.7%, to JPY 3,747.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business operations as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations. Operating profit decreased by 2.1%, to JPY 166.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses as well as continuing cost reduction. Profit before income taxes decreased by 8.9%, to JPY

206.7 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 30.8%, to JPY 116.4 billion from the same period last year.

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the quarter amounted to JPY 66.37, a decrease of JPY

29.24 from the corresponding period last year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common

share.

Nine Months Results

Consolidated sales revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 3.1%, to JPY 11,472.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business operations as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations. Operating profit decreased by 6.5%, to JPY 639.2 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by continuing cost reduction as well as decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Profit before income taxes decreased by 9.5%, to JPY 786.1 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 22.1%, to JPY 485.2 billion from the same period last year.

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the period amounted to JPY 276.13, a decrease of JPY 76.97 from the corresponding period last year.

― 1 ―

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

Total assets increased by JPY 69.5 billion, to JPY 20,488.7 billion from March 31, 2019 mainly due to an increase in equipment on operating leases as well as property, plant and equipment which includes right-of-use assets through the adoption of IFRS 16, despite decreased foreign currency translation effects. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 108.8 billion, to JPY 11,744.4 billion from March 31, 2019 mainly due to decreased trade payables and foreign currency translation effects, despite an increase in other financial liabilities which includes lease liabilities through the adoption of IFRS 16. Total equity increased by JPY 178.4 billion, to JPY 8,744.2 billion from March 31, 2019 due mainly to an increase in retained earnings attributable to profit for the period, despite decreased foreign currency translation effects.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019 decreased by JPY 52.2 billion from March 31, 2019, to JPY 2,441.8 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 605.3 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by JPY 106.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in receivables from financial services, despite increased payments for purchase of equipment on operating leases.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 435.9 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by JPY 60.1 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 200.1 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by JPY 145.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased repayments of financing liabilities.

― 2 ―

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below:

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

Yen (billions)

Changes from FY 2019

Sales revenue

15,150.0

-4.6%

Operating profit

730.0

+0.5%

Profit before income taxes

940.0

-4.0%

Profit for the year

655.0

-3.1%

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent

595.0

-2.5%

Yen

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

339.64

Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar

will be JPY 108 for the full year ending March 31, 2020.

The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 from the previous year are as follows.

Yen (billions)

Revenue, model mix, etc.

- 140.0

Cost reduction, the effect of raw material cost fluctuations, etc.

+ 134.0

SG&A expenses

+ 118.0

R&D expenses

- 16.0

Currency effect

- 123.0

The impact related to changes of the global automobile production network and

+ 30.6

capability*

Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

+ 3.6

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

- 18.8

Finance income and finance costs

- 24.1

Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

- 39.3

*The impact related to changes of the global automobile production network and capability in FY2019 was JPY 68.0 billion and the forecast for the FY2020 is JPY 37.4 billion

The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY2020.

Dividend per Share of Common Stock

Fiscal third quarter dividend is JPY 28 per share of common stock. The total expected annual dividend per share of common stock for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, is JPY 112 per share.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.

― 3 ―

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
    March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019

Yen (millions)

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

2,494,121

2,441,824

Trade receivables

793,245

635,473

Receivables from financial services

1,951,633

1,887,688

Other financial assets

163,274

253,814

Inventories

1,586,787

1,566,420

Other current assets

358,234

365,040

Total current assets

7,347,294

7,150,259

Non-current assets:

Investments accounted for using the equity method

713,039

649,568

Receivables from financial services

3,453,617

3,438,065

Other financial assets

417,149

446,910

Equipment on operating leases

4,448,849

4,645,895

Property, plant and equipment

2,981,840

3,081,531

Intangible assets

744,368

751,187

Deferred tax assets

150,318

133,991

Other non-current assets

162,648

191,300

Total non-current assets

13,071,828

13,338,447

Total assets

20,419,122

20,488,706

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade payables

1,184,882

899,047

Financing liabilities

3,188,782

3,159,707

Accrued expenses

476,300

429,267

Other financial liabilities

132,910

155,086

Income taxes payable

49,726

52,046

Provisions

348,763

267,034

Other current liabilities

599,761

550,599

Total current liabilities

5,981,124

5,512,786

Non-current liabilities:

Financing liabilities

4,142,338

4,177,419

Other financial liabilities

63,689

304,096

Retirement benefit liabilities

398,803

420,436

Provisions

220,745

233,406

Deferred tax liabilities

727,411

764,279

Other non-current liabilities

319,222

332,028

Total non-current liabilities

5,872,208

6,231,664

Total liabilities

11,853,332

11,744,450

Equity:

Common stock

86,067

86,067

Capital surplus

171,460

171,790

Treasury stock

(177,827)

(217,223)

Retained earnings

7,973,637

8,312,797

Other components of equity

214,383

107,802

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

8,267,720

8,461,233

Non-controlling interests

298,070

283,023

Total equity

8,565,790

8,744,256

Total liabilities and equity

20,419,122

20,488,706

― 4 ―

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

Yen (millions)

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Sales revenue

11,839,500

11,472,949

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

(9,325,508)

(9,090,126)

Selling, general and administrative

(1,254,501)

(1,163,591)

Research and development

(575,486)

(579,978)

Total operating costs and expenses

(11,155,495)

(10,833,695)

Operating profit

684,005

639,254

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

169,631

149,731

Finance income and finance costs:

Interest income

36,172

38,565

Interest expense

(10,065)

(15,125)

Other, net

(11,492)

(26,257)

Total finance income and finance costs

14,615

(2,817)

Profit before income taxes

868,251

786,168

Income tax expense

(187,436)

(254,713)

Profit for the period

680,815

531,455

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

623,339

485,288

Non-controlling interests

57,476

46,167

Yen

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

353.10

276.13

― 5 ―

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

Yen (millions)

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Profit for the period

680,815

531,455

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value

3,337

through other comprehensive income

(25,697)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for

704

using the equity method

(3,023)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value

120

99

through other comprehensive income

(90,608)

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

29,817

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for

(23,331)

using the equity method

(23,918)

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

(22,701)

(109,799)

Comprehensive income for the period

658,114

421,656

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

606,702

378,667

Non-controlling interests

51,412

42,989

― 6 ―

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

Yen (millions)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Sales revenue

3,973,655

3,747,593

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

(3,158,104)

(2,966,552)

Selling, general and administrative

(444,556)

(379,648)

Research and development

(200,848)

(234,744)

Total operating costs and expenses

(3,803,508)

(3,580,944)

Operating profit

170,147

166,649

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

51,403

41,552

Finance income and finance costs:

Interest income

12,848

12,305

Interest expense

(4,108)

(7,530)

Other, net

(3,363)

(6,243)

Total finance income and finance costs

5,377

(1,468)

Profit before income taxes

226,927

206,733

Income tax expense

(42,059)

(75,043)

Profit for the period

184,868

131,690

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

168,238

116,432

Non-controlling interests

16,630

15,258

Yen

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

95.61

66.37

― 7 ―

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

Yen (millions)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Profit for the period

184,868

131,690

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value

8,030

through other comprehensive income

(26,131)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for

1,308

using the equity method

(2,278)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value

161

(65)

through other comprehensive income

77,102

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(169,559)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for

8,240

using the equity method

(6,168)

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

(203,975)

94,615

Comprehensive income for the period

(19,107)

226,305

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(28,313)

205,575

Non-controlling interests

9,206

20,730

― 8 ―

[3] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018

Yen (millions)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other

Non-controlling

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

Retained

components

stock

surplus

stock

earnings

of equity

Total

interests

equity

Balance as of April 1, 2018

86,067

171,118

(113,271)

7,611,332

178,292

7,933,538

300,557

8,234,095

Effect of changes in accounting policy

(46,833)

(208)

(47,041)

6

(47,035)

Effect of hyperinflation

(9,454)

14,896

5,442

5,442

Adjusted balance as of April 1, 2018

86,067

171,118

(113,271)

7,555,045

192,980

7,891,939

300,563

8,192,502

Comprehensive income for the

period

Profit for the period

623,339

623,339

57,476

680,815

Other comprehensive

income, net of tax

(16,637)

(16,637)

(6,064)

(22,701)

Total comprehensive

income for the period

623,339

(16,637)

606,702

51,412

658,114

Reclassification to retained

earnings

(1,906)

1,906

Transactions with owners and

other

Dividends paid

(144,983)

(144,983)

(65,039)

(210,022)

Purchases of treasury stock

(64,556)

(64,556)

(64,556)

Disposal of treasury stock

1

1

1

Share-based payment transactions

225

225

225

Total transactions with

owners and other

225

(64,555)

(144,983)

(209,313)

(65,039)

(274,352)

Other changes

(2,788)

(2,788)

(2,713)

(5,501)

Balance as of December 31, 2018

86,067

171,343

(177,826)

8,028,707

178,249

8,286,540

284,223

8,570,763

For the nine months ended December 31, 2019

Yen (millions)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other

Non-controlling

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

Retained

components

stock

surplus

stock

earnings

of equity

Total

interests

equity

Balance as of April 1, 2019

86,067

171,460

(177,827)

7,973,637

214,383

8,267,720

298,070

8,565,790

Comprehensive income for the

period

Profit for the period

485,288

485,288

46,167

531,455

Other comprehensive

(106,621)

(106,621)

(3,178)

(109,799)

income, net of tax

Total comprehensive

485,288

(106,621)

378,667

42,989

421,656

income for the period

Reclassification to retained

(40)

40

earnings

Transactions with owners and

other

Dividends paid

(147,863)

(147,863)

(54,987)

(202,850)

Purchases of treasury stock

(39,475)

(39,475)

(39,475)

Disposal of treasury stock

79

79

79

Share-based payment transactions

330

330

330

Equity transactions and others

(3,049)

(3,049)

Total transactions with

330

(39,396)

(147,863)

(186,929)

(58,036)

(244,965)

owners and other

Other changes

1,775

1,775

1,775

Balance as of December 31, 2019

86,067

171,790

(217,223)

8,312,797

107,802

8,461,233

283,023

8,744,256

― 9 ―

[4] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

Yen (millions)

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

Cash flows from operating activities:

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Profit before income taxes

868,251

786,168

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on

529,727

operating leases

518,386

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

(169,631)

(149,731)

Finance income and finance costs, net

(68,087)

(36,878)

Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net

(92,655)

(98,250)

Changes in assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

105,991

144,006

Inventories

(105,008)

(14,088)

Trade payables

(85,229)

(208,556)

Accrued expenses

(34,658)

(56,143)

Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities

(22,445)

(34,155)

Receivables from financial services

(165,210)

30,472

Equipment on operating leases

(141,291)

(248,773)

Other assets and liabilities

(101,717)

(104,211)

Other, net

108

3,782

Dividends received

98,624

104,657

Interest received

201,325

218,353

Interest paid

(105,418)

(113,631)

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

(202,677)

(147,350)

Net cash provided by operating activities

498,659

605,399

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment

(316,581)

(250,995)

Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets

(136,115)

(159,851)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

16,381

10,307

Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash

(3,047)

equivalents acquired

Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method

(2,401)

(4,802)

Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets

(449,654)

(240,295)

Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets

389,553

214,102

Other, net

2,649

(1,404)

Net cash used in investing activities

(496,168)

(435,985)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities

6,085,890

6,226,745

Repayments of short-term financing liabilities

(5,865,684)

(6,348,745)

Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities

1,290,354

1,398,797

Repayments of long-term financing liabilities

(1,256,400)

(1,182,699)

Dividends paid to owners of the parent

(144,983)

(147,863)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(61,786)

(47,043)

Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net

(64,555)

(39,396)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(37,061)

(55,689)

Other, net

(4,237)

Net cash used in financing activities

(54,225)

(200,130)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(10,681)

(21,581)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(62,415)

(52,297)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

2,256,488

2,494,121

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,194,073

2,441,824

― 10 ―

[5] Assumptions for Going Concern

None

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements [A] Changes in accounting policies

IFRS 16 "Leases"

Honda has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" with a date of initial application of April 1, 2019. Honda used the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application was recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at the date of initial application. Therefore, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the previous accounting policy.

Previously, Honda determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under IAS 17 "Leases" and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease". Honda assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease under IFRS 16 on or after April 1, 2019. Honda applied the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which a contract was or contained a lease when applying IFRS 16. Therefore, Honda applied IFRS 16 to all contracts entered into prior to April 1, 2019 and identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4.

IFRS 16 introduced a single on-balance lease accounting model for lessees. A lessee recognizes a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. In addition, expenses related to leases change from straight-line operating lease expenses to depreciation charge for right-of-use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities. At transition, Honda recognized the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as an operating lease under IAS 17, and measured these liabilities at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using Honda's incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019. The weighted average rate applied was 1.19%. The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognized in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application. In addition, Honda applied the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16.

Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

Adjusted the right-of-use assets by the amount of any provision for onerous leases under IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" recognized immediately before the date of initial application as an alternative to performing an impairment review; and

Excluded initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.

In the condensed consolidated statements of financial position, lease liabilities are included in other financial liabilities and right-of-use assets are included in property, plant and equipment.

Honda recognized additional lease liabilities of JPY 272,232 million and total assets, mainly right-of-use assets were recognized approximately in the same amounts in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of April 1, 2019.

The difference between the future minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases as of March 31, 2019 disclosed in the consolidated financial statements immediately before the date of initial application, and the lease liabilities recognized as of April 1, 2019, is as follows:

Future minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases

Yen(millions)

115,634

as of March 31, 2019

Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019

108,147

Add: Finance lease obligations

62,308

Add: Cancelable operating leases

11,612

Add: Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised

152,473

Lease liabilities recognized as of April 1, 2019

334,540

― 11 ―

[B] Segment Information

Honda has four reportable segments: Motorcycle business, Automobile business, Financial services business and Life creation and other businesses, which are based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services. Operating segments are defined as the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for these reportable segments are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows:

Segment

Principal products and services

Functions

Motorcycle Business

Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs),

Research and development

side-by-sides (S×S) and relevant parts

Manufacturing

Sales and related services

Automobile Business

Automobiles and relevant parts

Research and development

Manufacturing

Sales and related services

Financial Services Business

Financial services

Retail loan and lease related to Honda products

Others

Life Creation and Other

Power products and relevant parts,

Research and development

Businesses*

and others

Manufacturing

Sales and related services

Others

Explanatory note:

  • Power product business has been renamed Life creation business from April 1, 2019. Honda expands the concept of our Power product business and continues pursuing it under a new concept of "Life Creation Business". This renaming of the business represents our intention to evolve our business as a function to create new value for "mobility" and "daily lives", which includes our existing Power product business as well as new businesses for the future, including energy business.

Segment information based on products and services

As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018

Yen (millions)

Financial

Life Creation

Motorcycle

Automobile

Services

and Other

Segment

Reconciling

Business

Business

Business

Businesses

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

1,610,740

8,228,119

1,746,285

254,356

11,839,500

11,839,500

Intersegment

146,792

11,202

19,840

177,834

(177,834)

Total

1,610,740

8,374,911

1,757,487

274,196

12,017,334

(177,834)

11,839,500

Segment profit (loss)

246,711

262,734

176,746

(2,186)

684,005

684,005

Segment assets

1,437,358

7,749,612

9,944,099

327,153

19,458,222

392,979

19,851,201

Depreciation and amortization

49,304

455,477

583,184

10,871

1,098,836

1,098,836

Capital expenditures

46,708

363,963

1,468,846

9,540

1,889,057

1,889,057

As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

Yen (millions)

Financial

Life Creation

Motorcycle

Automobile

Services

and Other

Segment

Reconciling

Business

Business

Business

Businesses

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

1,585,770

7,691,119

1,961,952

234,108

11,472,949

11,472,949

Intersegment

164,786

10,626

19,317

194,729

(194,729)

Total

1,585,770

7,855,905

1,972,578

253,425

11,667,678

(194,729)

11,472,949

Segment profit (loss)

222,182

229,000

196,761

(8,689)

639,254

639,254

Segment assets

1,519,250

7,837,663

10,373,083

362,483

20,092,479

396,227

20,488,706

Depreciation and amortization

50,147

417,950

615,663

10,777

1,094,537

1,094,537

Capital expenditures

52,849

328,282

1,730,700

10,574

2,122,405

2,122,405

― 12 ―

For the three months ended December 31, 2018

Yen (millions)

Financial

Life Creation

Motorcycle

Automobile

Services

and Other

Segment

Reconciling

Business

Business

Business

Businesses

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

516,514

2,806,148

560,305

90,688

3,973,655

3,973,655

Intersegment

53,408

3,716

8,704

65,828

(65,828)

Total

516,514

2,859,556

564,021

99,392

4,039,483

(65,828)

3,973,655

Segment profit (loss)

69,537

41,228

60,374

(992)

170,147

170,147

For the three months ended December 31, 2019

Yen (millions)

Financial

Life Creation

Motorcycle

Automobile

Services

and Other

Segment

Reconciling

Business

Business

Business

Businesses

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

530,227

2,523,149

616,318

77,899

3,747,593

3,747,593

Intersegment

51,736

3,470

8,471

63,677

(63,677)

Total

530,227

2,574,885

619,788

86,370

3,811,270

(63,677)

3,747,593

Segment profit (loss)

74,527

33,707

64,599

(6,184)

166,649

166,649

Explanatory notes:

  1. Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximatearm's-length prices.
  2. Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 amounted to JPY 654,744 million and JPY 650,927 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

In addition to the disclosure required by IFRS, Honda provides the following supplemental information for the

financial statements users:

Supplemental geographical information based on the location of the Company and its subsidiaries

As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018

Yen (millions)

North

Other

Reconciling

Japan

America

Europe

Asia

Regions

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

1,750,679

6,319,470

462,264

2,738,003

569,084

11,839,500

11,839,500

Inter-geographic

areas

1,891,295

375,358

204,574

537,150

5,418

3,013,795

(3,013,795)

Total

3,641,974

6,694,828

666,838

3,275,153

574,502

14,853,295

(3,013,795)

11,839,500

Operating profit (loss)

85,496

213,839

8,582

343,271

32,745

683,933

72

684,005

Assets

4,510,933

11,104,584

664,122

2,891,842

610,717

19,782,198

69,003

19,851,201

Non-current assets

other than financial

instruments, deferred

tax assets and net

2,617,310

4,694,949

90,489

665,401

145,342

8,213,491

8,213,491

defined benefit assets

As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

Yen (millions)

North

Other

Reconciling

Japan

America

Europe

Asia

Regions

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

1,714,572

6,259,055

426,596

2,532,782

539,944

11,472,949

11,472,949

Inter-geographic

1,623,743

285,634

156,462

500,784

5,239

2,571,862

(2,571,862)

areas

Total

3,338,315

6,544,689

583,058

3,033,566

545,183

14,044,811

(2,571,862)

11,472,949

Operating profit (loss)

38,066

280,736

11,004

274,911

35,555

640,272

(1,018)

639,254

Assets

4,812,390

11,366,463

652,222

2,966,416

625,857

20,423,348

65,358

20,488,706

Non-current assets

other than financial

instruments, deferred

tax assets and net

2,936,823

4,816,100

59,005

687,869

133,830

8,633,627

8,633,627

defined benefit assets

― 13 ―

For the three months ended December 31, 2018

Yen (millions)

North

Other

Reconciling

Japan

America

Europe

Asia

Regions

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

620,730

2,126,699

143,432

889,906

192,888

3,973,655

3,973,655

Inter-geographic

areas

675,383

123,560

75,375

175,886

1,816

1,052,020

(1,052,020)

Total

1,296,113

2,250,259

218,807

1,065,792

194,704

5,025,675

(1,052,020)

3,973,655

Operating profit (loss)

43,382

49,996

1,311

93,162

2,120

189,971

(19,824)

170,147

For the three months ended December 31, 2019

Yen (millions)

North

Other

Reconciling

Japan

America

Europe

Asia

Regions

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

502,173

2,074,816

135,220

855,119

180,265

3,747,593

3,747,593

Inter-geographic

542,748

88,038

55,104

161,475

1,589

848,954

(848,954)

areas

Total

1,044,921

2,162,854

190,324

1,016,594

181,854

4,596,547

(848,954)

3,747,593

Operating profit (loss)

(43,134)

101,755

1,201

88,633

27,130

175,585

(8,936)

166,649

Explanatory notes:

1. Major countries or regions in each geographic area:

North America

United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France

Asia

Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam

Other Regions

Brazil, Australia

  1. Sales revenues between geographic areas are generally made at values that approximatearm's-length prices.
  2. Reconciling items include elimination ofinter-geographic transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 amounted to JPY 654,744 million and JPY 650,927 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

― 14 ―

[C] Other

Loss related to airbag inflators

Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arise, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report.

For the related civil lawsuits mainly in the Unites States, Honda did not recognize a provision for loss contingencies because the conditions for a provision have not been met as of the date of this report. Therefore, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report because there are some uncertainties, such as the period when these lawsuits will be concluded.

― 15 ―

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:00 UTC
