Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Press Releases

February 7, 2020
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND
THE FISCAL NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
Tokyo, February 7, 2020--- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter and the fiscal nine-month period ended December 31, 2019.
Third Quarter Results
Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 5.7%, to JPY 3,747.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business operations as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations. Operating profit decreased by 2.1%, to JPY 166.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses as well as continuing cost reduction. Profit before income taxes decreased by 8.9%, to JPY
206.7 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 30.8%, to JPY 116.4 billion from the same period last year.
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the quarter amounted to JPY 66.37, a decrease of JPY
29.24 from the corresponding period last year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common
share.
Nine Months Results
Consolidated sales revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 3.1%, to JPY 11,472.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business operations as well as negative foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations. Operating profit decreased by 6.5%, to JPY 639.2 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by continuing cost reduction as well as decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Profit before income taxes decreased by 9.5%, to JPY 786.1 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 22.1%, to JPY 485.2 billion from the same period last year.
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the period amounted to JPY 276.13, a decrease of JPY 76.97 from the corresponding period last year.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
Total assets increased by JPY 69.5 billion, to JPY 20,488.7 billion from March 31, 2019 mainly due to an increase in equipment on operating leases as well as property, plant and equipment which includes right-of-use assets through the adoption of IFRS 16, despite decreased foreign currency translation effects. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 108.8 billion, to JPY 11,744.4 billion from March 31, 2019 mainly due to decreased trade payables and foreign currency translation effects, despite an increase in other financial liabilities which includes lease liabilities through the adoption of IFRS 16. Total equity increased by JPY 178.4 billion, to JPY 8,744.2 billion from March 31, 2019 due mainly to an increase in retained earnings attributable to profit for the period, despite decreased foreign currency translation effects.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019 decreased by JPY 52.2 billion from March 31, 2019, to JPY 2,441.8 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:
Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 605.3 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by JPY 106.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in receivables from financial services, despite increased payments for purchase of equipment on operating leases.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 435.9 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by JPY 60.1 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 200.1 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by JPY 145.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased repayments of financing liabilities.
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below:
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
Yen (billions)
Changes from FY 2019
Sales revenue
15,150.0
-4.6%
Operating profit
730.0
+0.5%
Profit before income taxes
940.0
-4.0%
Profit for the year
655.0
-3.1%
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent
595.0
-2.5%
Yen
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
339.64
Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar
will be JPY 108 for the full year ending March 31, 2020.
The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 from the previous year are as follows.
Yen (billions)
Revenue, model mix, etc.
- 140.0
Cost reduction, the effect of raw material cost fluctuations, etc.
+ 134.0
SG&A expenses
+ 118.0
R&D expenses
- 16.0
Currency effect
- 123.0
The impact related to changes of the global automobile production network and
+ 30.6
capability*
Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
+ 3.6
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
- 18.8
Finance income and finance costs
- 24.1
Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
- 39.3
*The impact related to changes of the global automobile production network and capability in FY2019 was JPY 68.0 billion and the forecast for the FY2020 is JPY 37.4 billion
The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY2020.
Dividend per Share of Common Stock
Fiscal third quarter dividend is JPY 28 per share of common stock. The total expected annual dividend per share of common stock for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, is JPY 112 per share.
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019
Yen (millions)
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,494,121
2,441,824
Trade receivables
793,245
635,473
Receivables from financial services
1,951,633
1,887,688
Other financial assets
163,274
253,814
Inventories
1,586,787
1,566,420
Other current assets
358,234
365,040
Total current assets
7,347,294
7,150,259
Non-current assets:
Investments accounted for using the equity method
713,039
649,568
Receivables from financial services
3,453,617
3,438,065
Other financial assets
417,149
446,910
Equipment on operating leases
4,448,849
4,645,895
Property, plant and equipment
2,981,840
3,081,531
Intangible assets
744,368
751,187
Deferred tax assets
150,318
133,991
Other non-current assets
162,648
191,300
Total non-current assets
13,071,828
13,338,447
Total assets
20,419,122
20,488,706
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
1,184,882
899,047
Financing liabilities
3,188,782
3,159,707
Accrued expenses
476,300
429,267
Other financial liabilities
132,910
155,086
Income taxes payable
49,726
52,046
Provisions
348,763
267,034
Other current liabilities
599,761
550,599
Total current liabilities
5,981,124
5,512,786
Non-current liabilities:
Financing liabilities
4,142,338
4,177,419
Other financial liabilities
63,689
304,096
Retirement benefit liabilities
398,803
420,436
Provisions
220,745
233,406
Deferred tax liabilities
727,411
764,279
Other non-current liabilities
319,222
332,028
Total non-current liabilities
5,872,208
6,231,664
Total liabilities
11,853,332
11,744,450
Equity:
Common stock
86,067
86,067
Capital surplus
171,460
171,790
Treasury stock
(177,827)
(217,223)
Retained earnings
7,973,637
8,312,797
Other components of equity
214,383
107,802
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
8,267,720
8,461,233
Non-controlling interests
298,070
283,023
Total equity
8,565,790
8,744,256
Total liabilities and equity
20,419,122
20,488,706
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019
Yen (millions)
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Sales revenue
11,839,500
11,472,949
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
(9,325,508)
(9,090,126)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,254,501)
(1,163,591)
Research and development
(575,486)
(579,978)
Total operating costs and expenses
(11,155,495)
(10,833,695)
Operating profit
684,005
639,254
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
169,631
149,731
Finance income and finance costs:
Interest income
36,172
38,565
Interest expense
(10,065)
(15,125)
Other, net
(11,492)
(26,257)
Total finance income and finance costs
14,615
(2,817)
Profit before income taxes
868,251
786,168
Income tax expense
(187,436)
(254,713)
Profit for the period
680,815
531,455
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
623,339
485,288
Non-controlling interests
57,476
46,167
Yen
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
353.10
276.13
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019
Yen (millions)
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Profit for the period
680,815
531,455
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
－
－
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value
3,337
through other comprehensive income
(25,697)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for
704
using the equity method
(3,023)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value
120
99
through other comprehensive income
(90,608)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
29,817
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for
(23,331)
using the equity method
(23,918)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
(22,701)
(109,799)
Comprehensive income for the period
658,114
421,656
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
606,702
378,667
Non-controlling interests
51,412
42,989
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019
Yen (millions)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Sales revenue
3,973,655
3,747,593
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
(3,158,104)
(2,966,552)
Selling, general and administrative
(444,556)
(379,648)
Research and development
(200,848)
(234,744)
Total operating costs and expenses
(3,803,508)
(3,580,944)
Operating profit
170,147
166,649
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
51,403
41,552
Finance income and finance costs:
Interest income
12,848
12,305
Interest expense
(4,108)
(7,530)
Other, net
(3,363)
(6,243)
Total finance income and finance costs
5,377
(1,468)
Profit before income taxes
226,927
206,733
Income tax expense
(42,059)
(75,043)
Profit for the period
184,868
131,690
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
168,238
116,432
Non-controlling interests
16,630
15,258
Yen
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
95.61
66.37
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019
Yen (millions)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Profit for the period
184,868
131,690
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
－
－
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value
8,030
through other comprehensive income
(26,131)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for
1,308
using the equity method
(2,278)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value
161
(65)
through other comprehensive income
77,102
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(169,559)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for
8,240
using the equity method
(6,168)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
(203,975)
94,615
Comprehensive income for the period
(19,107)
226,305
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(28,313)
205,575
Non-controlling interests
9,206
20,730
[3] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the nine months ended December 31, 2018
Yen (millions)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other
Non-controlling
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
Retained
components
stock
surplus
stock
earnings
of equity
Total
interests
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2018
86,067
171,118
(113,271)
7,611,332
178,292
7,933,538
300,557
8,234,095
Effect of changes in accounting policy
(46,833)
(208)
(47,041)
6
(47,035)
Effect of hyperinflation
(9,454)
14,896
5,442
5,442
Adjusted balance as of April 1, 2018
86,067
171,118
(113,271)
7,555,045
192,980
7,891,939
300,563
8,192,502
Comprehensive income for the
period
Profit for the period
623,339
623,339
57,476
680,815
Other comprehensive
income, net of tax
(16,637)
(16,637)
(6,064)
(22,701)
Total comprehensive
income for the period
623,339
(16,637)
606,702
51,412
658,114
Reclassification to retained
earnings
(1,906)
1,906
－
－
Transactions with owners and
other
Dividends paid
(144,983)
(144,983)
(65,039)
(210,022)
Purchases of treasury stock
(64,556)
(64,556)
(64,556)
Disposal of treasury stock
1
1
1
Share-based payment transactions
225
225
225
Total transactions with
owners and other
225
(64,555)
(144,983)
(209,313)
(65,039)
(274,352)
Other changes
(2,788)
(2,788)
(2,713)
(5,501)
Balance as of December 31, 2018
86,067
171,343
(177,826)
8,028,707
178,249
8,286,540
284,223
8,570,763
For the nine months ended December 31, 2019
Yen (millions)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other
Non-controlling
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
Retained
components
stock
surplus
stock
earnings
of equity
Total
interests
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2019
86,067
171,460
(177,827)
7,973,637
214,383
8,267,720
298,070
8,565,790
Comprehensive income for the
period
Profit for the period
485,288
485,288
46,167
531,455
Other comprehensive
(106,621)
(106,621)
(3,178)
(109,799)
income, net of tax
Total comprehensive
485,288
(106,621)
378,667
42,989
421,656
income for the period
Reclassification to retained
(40)
40
－
－
earnings
Transactions with owners and
other
Dividends paid
(147,863)
(147,863)
(54,987)
(202,850)
Purchases of treasury stock
(39,475)
(39,475)
(39,475)
Disposal of treasury stock
79
79
79
Share-based payment transactions
330
330
330
Equity transactions and others
(3,049)
(3,049)
Total transactions with
330
(39,396)
(147,863)
(186,929)
(58,036)
(244,965)
owners and other
Other changes
1,775
1,775
1,775
Balance as of December 31, 2019
86,067
171,790
(217,223)
8,312,797
107,802
8,461,233
283,023
8,744,256
[4] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019
Yen (millions)
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
Cash flows from operating activities:
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Profit before income taxes
868,251
786,168
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on
529,727
operating leases
518,386
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
(169,631)
(149,731)
Finance income and finance costs, net
(68,087)
(36,878)
Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net
(92,655)
(98,250)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
105,991
144,006
Inventories
(105,008)
(14,088)
Trade payables
(85,229)
(208,556)
Accrued expenses
(34,658)
(56,143)
Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities
(22,445)
(34,155)
Receivables from financial services
(165,210)
30,472
Equipment on operating leases
(141,291)
(248,773)
Other assets and liabilities
(101,717)
(104,211)
Other, net
108
3,782
Dividends received
98,624
104,657
Interest received
201,325
218,353
Interest paid
(105,418)
(113,631)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
(202,677)
(147,350)
Net cash provided by operating activities
498,659
605,399
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment
(316,581)
(250,995)
Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets
(136,115)
(159,851)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
16,381
10,307
Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash
(3,047)
equivalents acquired
－
Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method
(2,401)
(4,802)
Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets
(449,654)
(240,295)
Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets
389,553
214,102
Other, net
2,649
(1,404)
Net cash used in investing activities
(496,168)
(435,985)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities
6,085,890
6,226,745
Repayments of short-term financing liabilities
(5,865,684)
(6,348,745)
Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities
1,290,354
1,398,797
Repayments of long-term financing liabilities
(1,256,400)
(1,182,699)
Dividends paid to owners of the parent
(144,983)
(147,863)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(61,786)
(47,043)
Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net
(64,555)
(39,396)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(37,061)
(55,689)
Other, net
－
(4,237)
Net cash used in financing activities
(54,225)
(200,130)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(10,681)
(21,581)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(62,415)
(52,297)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,256,488
2,494,121
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,194,073
2,441,824
[5] Assumptions for Going Concern
None
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements [A] Changes in accounting policies
IFRS 16 "Leases"
Honda has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" with a date of initial application of April 1, 2019. Honda used the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application was recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at the date of initial application. Therefore, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the previous accounting policy.
Previously, Honda determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under IAS 17 "Leases" and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease". Honda assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease under IFRS 16 on or after April 1, 2019. Honda applied the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which a contract was or contained a lease when applying IFRS 16. Therefore, Honda applied IFRS 16 to all contracts entered into prior to April 1, 2019 and identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4.
IFRS 16 introduced a single on-balance lease accounting model for lessees. A lessee recognizes a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. In addition, expenses related to leases change from straight-line operating lease expenses to depreciation charge for right-of-use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities. At transition, Honda recognized the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as an operating lease under IAS 17, and measured these liabilities at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using Honda's incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019. The weighted average rate applied was 1.19%. The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognized in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application. In addition, Honda applied the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16.
・Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
・Adjusted the right-of-use assets by the amount of any provision for onerous leases under IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" recognized immediately before the date of initial application as an alternative to performing an impairment review; and
・Excluded initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.
In the condensed consolidated statements of financial position, lease liabilities are included in other financial liabilities and right-of-use assets are included in property, plant and equipment.
Honda recognized additional lease liabilities of JPY 272,232 million and total assets, mainly right-of-use assets were recognized approximately in the same amounts in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of April 1, 2019.
The difference between the future minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases as of March 31, 2019 disclosed in the consolidated financial statements immediately before the date of initial application, and the lease liabilities recognized as of April 1, 2019, is as follows:
Future minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases
Yen(millions)
115,634
as of March 31, 2019
Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019
108,147
Add: Finance lease obligations
62,308
Add: Cancelable operating leases
11,612
Add: Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised
152,473
Lease liabilities recognized as of April 1, 2019
334,540
[B] Segment Information
Honda has four reportable segments: Motorcycle business, Automobile business, Financial services business and Life creation and other businesses, which are based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services. Operating segments are defined as the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for these reportable segments are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows:
Segment
Principal products and services
Functions
Motorcycle Business
Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs),
Research and development
side-by-sides (S×S) and relevant parts
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Automobile Business
Automobiles and relevant parts
Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Financial Services Business
Financial services
Retail loan and lease related to Honda products
Others
Life Creation and Other
Power products and relevant parts,
Research and development
Businesses*
and others
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Others
Explanatory note:
Power product business has been renamed Life creation business from April 1, 2019. Honda expands the concept of our Power product business and continues pursuing it under a new concept of "Life Creation Business". This renaming of the business represents our intention to evolve our business as a function to create new value for "mobility" and "daily lives", which includes our existing Power product business as well as new businesses for the future, including energy business.
Segment information based on products and services
As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018
Yen (millions)
Financial
Life Creation
Motorcycle
Automobile
Services
and Other
Segment
Reconciling
Business
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
1,610,740
8,228,119
1,746,285
254,356
11,839,500
－
11,839,500
Intersegment
－
146,792
11,202
19,840
177,834
(177,834)
－
Total
1,610,740
8,374,911
1,757,487
274,196
12,017,334
(177,834)
11,839,500
Segment profit (loss)
246,711
262,734
176,746
(2,186)
684,005
－
684,005
Segment assets
1,437,358
7,749,612
9,944,099
327,153
19,458,222
392,979
19,851,201
Depreciation and amortization
49,304
455,477
583,184
10,871
1,098,836
－
1,098,836
Capital expenditures
46,708
363,963
1,468,846
9,540
1,889,057
－
1,889,057
As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2019
Yen (millions)
Financial
Life Creation
Motorcycle
Automobile
Services
and Other
Segment
Reconciling
Business
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
1,585,770
7,691,119
1,961,952
234,108
11,472,949
－
11,472,949
Intersegment
－
164,786
10,626
19,317
194,729
(194,729)
－
Total
1,585,770
7,855,905
1,972,578
253,425
11,667,678
(194,729)
11,472,949
Segment profit (loss)
222,182
229,000
196,761
(8,689)
639,254
－
639,254
Segment assets
1,519,250
7,837,663
10,373,083
362,483
20,092,479
396,227
20,488,706
Depreciation and amortization
50,147
417,950
615,663
10,777
1,094,537
－
1,094,537
Capital expenditures
52,849
328,282
1,730,700
10,574
2,122,405
－
2,122,405
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
Yen (millions)
Financial
Life Creation
Motorcycle
Automobile
Services
and Other
Segment
Reconciling
Business
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
516,514
2,806,148
560,305
90,688
3,973,655
－
3,973,655
Intersegment
－
53,408
3,716
8,704
65,828
(65,828)
－
Total
516,514
2,859,556
564,021
99,392
4,039,483
(65,828)
3,973,655
Segment profit (loss)
69,537
41,228
60,374
(992)
170,147
－
170,147
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
Yen (millions)
Financial
Life Creation
Motorcycle
Automobile
Services
and Other
Segment
Reconciling
Business
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
530,227
2,523,149
616,318
77,899
3,747,593
－
3,747,593
Intersegment
－
51,736
3,470
8,471
63,677
(63,677)
－
Total
530,227
2,574,885
619,788
86,370
3,811,270
(63,677)
3,747,593
Segment profit (loss)
74,527
33,707
64,599
(6,184)
166,649
－
166,649
Explanatory notes:
Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximatearm's-length prices.
Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 amounted to JPY 654,744 million and JPY 650,927 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
In addition to the disclosure required by IFRS, Honda provides the following supplemental information for the
financial statements users:
Supplemental geographical information based on the location of the Company and its subsidiaries
As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018
Yen (millions)
North
Other
Reconciling
Japan
America
Europe
Asia
Regions
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
1,750,679
6,319,470
462,264
2,738,003
569,084
11,839,500
－
11,839,500
Inter-geographic
areas
1,891,295
375,358
204,574
537,150
5,418
3,013,795
(3,013,795)
－
Total
3,641,974
6,694,828
666,838
3,275,153
574,502
14,853,295
(3,013,795)
11,839,500
Operating profit (loss)
85,496
213,839
8,582
343,271
32,745
683,933
72
684,005
Assets
4,510,933
11,104,584
664,122
2,891,842
610,717
19,782,198
69,003
19,851,201
Non-current assets
other than financial
instruments, deferred
tax assets and net
2,617,310
4,694,949
90,489
665,401
145,342
8,213,491
－
8,213,491
defined benefit assets
As of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2019
Yen (millions)
North
Other
Reconciling
Japan
America
Europe
Asia
Regions
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
1,714,572
6,259,055
426,596
2,532,782
539,944
11,472,949
－
11,472,949
Inter-geographic
1,623,743
285,634
156,462
500,784
5,239
2,571,862
(2,571,862)
areas
－
Total
3,338,315
6,544,689
583,058
3,033,566
545,183
14,044,811
(2,571,862)
11,472,949
Operating profit (loss)
38,066
280,736
11,004
274,911
35,555
640,272
(1,018)
639,254
Assets
4,812,390
11,366,463
652,222
2,966,416
625,857
20,423,348
65,358
20,488,706
Non-current assets
other than financial
instruments, deferred
tax assets and net
2,936,823
4,816,100
59,005
687,869
133,830
8,633,627
－
8,633,627
defined benefit assets
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
Yen (millions)
North
Other
Reconciling
Japan
America
Europe
Asia
Regions
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
620,730
2,126,699
143,432
889,906
192,888
3,973,655
－
3,973,655
Inter-geographic
areas
675,383
123,560
75,375
175,886
1,816
1,052,020
(1,052,020)
－
Total
1,296,113
2,250,259
218,807
1,065,792
194,704
5,025,675
(1,052,020)
3,973,655
Operating profit (loss)
43,382
49,996
1,311
93,162
2,120
189,971
(19,824)
170,147
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
Yen (millions)
North
Other
Reconciling
Japan
America
Europe
Asia
Regions
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
502,173
2,074,816
135,220
855,119
180,265
3,747,593
－
3,747,593
Inter-geographic
542,748
88,038
55,104
161,475
1,589
848,954
(848,954)
areas
－
Total
1,044,921
2,162,854
190,324
1,016,594
181,854
4,596,547
(848,954)
3,747,593
Operating profit (loss)
(43,134)
101,755
1,201
88,633
27,130
175,585
(8,936)
166,649
Explanatory notes:
1. Major countries or regions in each geographic area:
North America
United States, Canada, Mexico
Europe
United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France
Asia
Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam
Other Regions
Brazil, Australia
Sales revenues between geographic areas are generally made at values that approximatearm's-length prices.
Reconciling items include elimination ofinter-geographic transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 amounted to JPY 654,744 million and JPY 650,927 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
[C] Other
Loss related to airbag inflators
Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arise, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report.
For the related civil lawsuits mainly in the Unites States, Honda did not recognize a provision for loss contingencies because the conditions for a provision have not been met as of the date of this report. Therefore, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report because there are some uncertainties, such as the period when these lawsuits will be concluded.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:00 UTC