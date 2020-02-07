Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Reference Materials

February 7, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 1

FOR THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND THE FISCAL NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Sales revenue Breakdown by geographical markets based on the location of the external customers

Yen (millions) Third Quarter Results Nine Months Results 3 months 3 months 9 months 9 months ended ended ended ended Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 change % Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 change % Total 3,973,655 3,747,593 (226,062) (5.7) 11,839,500 11,472,949 (366,551) (3.1) Japan 522,522 413,102 (109,420) (20.9) 1,489,331 1,467,759 (21,572) (1.4) North America 2,124,978 2,072,413 (52,565) (2.5) 6,314,780 6,255,535 (59,245) (0.9) Europe 145,083 137,450 (7,633) (5.3) 469,050 431,299 (37,751) (8.0) Asia 960,488 927,934 (32,554) (3.4) 2,918,947 2,725,414 (193,533) (6.6) Other Regions 220,584 196,694 (23,890) (10.8) 647,392 592,942 (54,450) (8.4) Motorcycle Business 516,514 530,227 13,713 2.7 1,610,740 1,585,770 (24,970) (1.6) Japan 20,489 16,659 (3,830) (18.7) 60,865 57,997 (2,868) (4.7) North America 41,421 48,595 7,174 17.3 139,156 147,416 8,260 5.9 Europe 25,946 30,790 4,844 18.7 115,353 111,561 (3,792) (3.3) Asia 351,399 355,433 4,034 1.1 1,071,091 1,035,683 (35,408) (3.3) Other Regions 77,259 78,750 1,491 1.9 224,275 233,113 8,838 3.9 Automobile Business 2,806,148 2,523,149 (282,999) (10.1) 8,228,119 7,691,119 (537,000) (6.5) Japan 401,624 284,758 (116,866) (29.1) 1,147,837 1,087,447 (60,390) (5.3) North America 1,573,152 1,479,774 (93,378) (5.9) 4,580,166 4,349,811 (230,355) (5.0) Europe 104,466 93,828 (10,638) (10.2) 305,019 276,991 (28,028) (9.2) Asia 595,921 557,186 (38,735) (6.5) 1,805,104 1,647,065 (158,039) (8.8) Other Regions 130,985 107,603 (23,382) (17.9) 389,993 329,805 (60,188) (15.4) Financial Services Business 560,305 616,318 56,013 10.0 1,746,285 1,961,952 215,667 12.4 Japan 71,583 90,261 18,678 26.1 211,534 261,454 49,920 23.6 North America 475,925 512,990 37,065 7.8 1,498,044 1,662,203 164,159 11.0 Europe 3,225 2,985 (240) (7.4) 9,663 8,791 (872) (9.0) Asia 2,952 3,894 942 31.9 8,232 10,696 2,464 29.9 Other Regions 6,620 6,188 (432) (6.5) 18,812 18,808 (4) (0.0) Life Creation and 90,688 77,899 (12,789) (14.1) 254,356 234,108 (20,248) (8.0) Other Businesses Japan 28,826 21,424 (7,402) (25.7) 69,095 60,861 (8,234) (11.9) North America 34,480 31,054 (3,426) (9.9) 97,414 96,105 (1,309) (1.3) Europe 11,446 9,847 (1,599) (14.0) 39,015 33,956 (5,059) (13.0) Asia 10,216 11,421 1,205 11.8 34,520 31,970 (2,550) (7.4) Other Regions 5,720 4,153 (1,567) (27.4) 14,312 11,216 (3,096) (21.6)

Note:

For detailed information of principal products and services, and functions of each segment, please refer to [6] Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, [B] Segment Information in Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results. Power product business has been renamed Life creation business from April 1, 2019.

Honda expands the concept of our Power product business and continues pursuing it under a new concept of "Life Creation Business". This renaming of the business represents our intention to evolve our business as a function to create new value for "mobility" and "daily lives", which includes our existing Power product business as well as new businesses for the future, including energy business.