HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Reference Materials

02/07/2020 | 02:33am EST

02/07/2020 | 02:33am EST

February 7, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 1

FOR THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND THE FISCAL NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Sales revenue Breakdown by geographical markets based on the location of the external customers

Yen (millions)

Third Quarter Results

Nine Months Results

3 months

3 months

9 months

9 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

change

%

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

change

%

Total

3,973,655

3,747,593

(226,062)

(5.7)

11,839,500

11,472,949

(366,551)

(3.1)

Japan

522,522

413,102

(109,420)

(20.9)

1,489,331

1,467,759

(21,572)

(1.4)

North America

2,124,978

2,072,413

(52,565)

(2.5)

6,314,780

6,255,535

(59,245)

(0.9)

Europe

145,083

137,450

(7,633)

(5.3)

469,050

431,299

(37,751)

(8.0)

Asia

960,488

927,934

(32,554)

(3.4)

2,918,947

2,725,414

(193,533)

(6.6)

Other Regions

220,584

196,694

(23,890)

(10.8)

647,392

592,942

(54,450)

(8.4)

Motorcycle Business

516,514

530,227

13,713

2.7

1,610,740

1,585,770

(24,970)

(1.6)

Japan

20,489

16,659

(3,830)

(18.7)

60,865

57,997

(2,868)

(4.7)

North America

41,421

48,595

7,174

17.3

139,156

147,416

8,260

5.9

Europe

25,946

30,790

4,844

18.7

115,353

111,561

(3,792)

(3.3)

Asia

351,399

355,433

4,034

1.1

1,071,091

1,035,683

(35,408)

(3.3)

Other Regions

77,259

78,750

1,491

1.9

224,275

233,113

8,838

3.9

Automobile Business

2,806,148

2,523,149

(282,999)

(10.1)

8,228,119

7,691,119

(537,000)

(6.5)

Japan

401,624

284,758

(116,866)

(29.1)

1,147,837

1,087,447

(60,390)

(5.3)

North America

1,573,152

1,479,774

(93,378)

(5.9)

4,580,166

4,349,811

(230,355)

(5.0)

Europe

104,466

93,828

(10,638)

(10.2)

305,019

276,991

(28,028)

(9.2)

Asia

595,921

557,186

(38,735)

(6.5)

1,805,104

1,647,065

(158,039)

(8.8)

Other Regions

130,985

107,603

(23,382)

(17.9)

389,993

329,805

(60,188)

(15.4)

Financial Services Business

560,305

616,318

56,013

10.0

1,746,285

1,961,952

215,667

12.4

Japan

71,583

90,261

18,678

26.1

211,534

261,454

49,920

23.6

North America

475,925

512,990

37,065

7.8

1,498,044

1,662,203

164,159

11.0

Europe

3,225

2,985

(240)

(7.4)

9,663

8,791

(872)

(9.0)

Asia

2,952

3,894

942

31.9

8,232

10,696

2,464

29.9

Other Regions

6,620

6,188

(432)

(6.5)

18,812

18,808

(4)

(0.0)

Life Creation and

90,688

77,899

(12,789)

(14.1)

254,356

234,108

(20,248)

(8.0)

Other Businesses

Japan

28,826

21,424

(7,402)

(25.7)

69,095

60,861

(8,234)

(11.9)

North America

34,480

31,054

(3,426)

(9.9)

97,414

96,105

(1,309)

(1.3)

Europe

11,446

9,847

(1,599)

(14.0)

39,015

33,956

(5,059)

(13.0)

Asia

10,216

11,421

1,205

11.8

34,520

31,970

(2,550)

(7.4)

Other Regions

5,720

4,153

(1,567)

(27.4)

14,312

11,216

(3,096)

(21.6)

Note:

  1. For detailed information of principal products and services, and functions of each segment, please refer to [6] Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, [B] Segment Information in Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results.
  2. Power product business has been renamed Life creation business from April 1, 2019.

Honda expands the concept of our Power product business and continues pursuing it under a new concept of "Life Creation Business". This renaming of the business represents our intention to evolve our business as a function to create new value for "mobility" and "daily lives", which includes our existing Power product business as well as new businesses for the future, including energy business.

February 7, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2

FOR THE FISCAL NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Divided into Non-financial Services Businesses and Finance Subsidiaries

Yen (millions)

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2019

Assets

< Non-financial Services Businesses >

Current assets:

5,275,087

5,148,936

Cash and cash equivalents

2,381,470

2,326,110

Trade receivables

789,792

633,870

Inventories

1,564,123

1,551,238

Other current assets

539,702

637,718

Non-current assets:

5,442,233

5,491,938

Investments accounted for using the equity method

713,039

649,568

Property, plant and equipment

2,975,751

3,065,483

Intangible assets

735,408

742,260

Other non-current assets

1,018,035

1,034,627

Total assets

10,717,320

10,640,874

< Finance Subsidiaries >

Cash and cash equivalents

112,651

115,714

Receivables from financial services, current

1,952,627

1,889,059

Receivables from financial services, non-current

3,453,649

3,438,090

Equipment on operating leases

4,448,849

4,645,895

Other assets

268,290

284,325

Total assets

10,236,066

10,373,083

Reconciling items

(534,264)

(525,251)

Total assets

20,419,122

20,488,706

Liabilities and Equity

< Non-financial Services Businesses >

Current liabilities:

2,916,318

2,461,121

Trade payables

1,175,324

889,275

Financing liabilities

361,432

319,613

Other current liabilities

1,379,562

1,252,233

Non-current liabilities:

1,073,746

1,325,289

Financing liabilities

76,493

54,846

Retirement benefit liabilities

390,901

412,316

Other non-current liabilities

606,352

858,127

Total liabilities

3,990,064

3,786,410

< Finance Subsidiaries >

Financing liabilities, current

2,929,802

2,909,915

Financing liabilities, non-current

4,065,877

4,122,598

Other liabilities

1,124,875

1,176,320

Total liabilities

8,120,554

8,208,833

Reconciling items

(257,286)

(250,793)

Total liabilities

11,853,332

11,744,450

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

8,267,720

8,461,233

Non-controlling interests

298,070

283,023

Total equity

8,565,790

8,744,256

Total liabilities and equity

20,419,122

20,488,706

February 7, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 3

FOR THE FISCAL NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Divided into Non-financial Services Businesses and Finance Subsidiaries

Yen (millions)

For the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018

For the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019

Non-financial

Finance

Reconciling

Non-financial

Finance

Reconciling

Services

Consolidated

Services

Consolidated

Businesses

Subsidiaries

Items

Businesses

Subsidiaries

Items

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income taxes

716,214

181,792

(29,755)

868,251

627,006

194,690

(35,528)

786,168

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

515,611

2,775

518,386

526,473

3,254

529,727

excluding equipment on operating leases

Share of profit of investments accounted for

(169,631)

(169,631)

(149,731)

(149,731)

using the equity method

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

113,928

(2,284)

(5,653)

105,991

144,931

8,457

(9,382)

144,006

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(107,397)

2,389

(105,008)

(21,150)

7,062

(14,088)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(90,842)

5,496

117

(85,229)

(211,293)

3,386

(649)

(208,556)

Decrease (increase) in receivables from financial services

(165,192)

(18)

(165,210)

30,085

387

30,472

Decrease (increase) in equipment on operating leases

(141,291)

(141,291)

(248,773)

(248,773)

Dividends received

128,377

2

(29,755)

98,624

140,183

2

(35,528)

104,657

Other, net

(413,747)

(47,685)

35,208

(426,224)

(357,565)

(56,443)

45,525

(368,483)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

692,513

(163,998)

(29,856)

498,659

698,854

(58,280)

(35,175)

605,399

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment

(316,416)

(165)

(316,581)

(251,068)

73

(250,995)

Payments for additions to and internally developed

(134,305)

(1,810)

(136,115)

(157,458)

(2,393)

(159,851)

intangible assets

* Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

(13,348)

(14,666)

(32,087)

(60,101)

7,980

(994)

(33,179)

(26,193)

Other, net

16,252

377

16,629

729

325

1,054

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(447,817)

(16,264)

(32,087)

(496,168)

(399,817)

(2,989)

(33,179)

(435,985)

Cash flows from financing activities:

* Proceeds from (repayment of) short-term

28,972

159,053

32,181

220,206

8,843

(163,661)

32,818

(122,000)

financing liabilities

* Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities

17,050

1,273,304

1,290,354

14,416

1,384,381

1,398,797

* Repayments of long-term financing liabilities

(50,551)

(1,205,856)

7

(1,256,400)

(65,423)

(1,117,283)

7

(1,182,699)

Dividends paid to owners of the parent

(144,983)

(144,983)

(147,863)

(147,863)

Other, net

(163,402)

(29,755)

29,755

(163,402)

(145,416)

(36,478)

35,529

(146,365)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(312,914)

196,746

61,943

(54,225)

(335,443)

66,959

68,354

(200,130)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

(11,274)

593

(10,681)

(18,954)

(2,627)

(21,581)

cash equivalents

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(79,492)

17,077

(62,415)

(55,360)

3,063

(52,297)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,150,157

106,331

2,256,488

2,381,470

112,651

2,494,121

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,070,665

123,408

2,194,073

2,326,110

115,714

2,441,824

Note:

Non-financial services businesses provide loans to finance subsidiaries. These cash flows are included in the decrease (increase) in other financial assets, proceeds from (repayment of) short-term financing liabilities, proceeds from and repayments of long-term financing liabilities (marked by *). The amount of the loans to finance subsidiaries is a JPY 32,087 million decrease for the fiscal nine months ended December 31, 2018, and a JPY 33,179 million decrease for the fiscal nine months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:01 UTC
