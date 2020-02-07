Honda Motor : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results Reference Materials
0
02/07/2020 | 02:33am EST
February 7, 2020
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 1
FOR THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND THE FISCAL NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
Sales revenue Breakdown by geographical markets based on the location of the external customers
Yen (millions)
Third Quarter Results
Nine Months Results
3 months
3 months
9 months
9 months
ended
ended
ended
ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
change
%
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
change
%
Total
3,973,655
3,747,593
(226,062)
(5.7)
11,839,500
11,472,949
(366,551)
(3.1)
Japan
522,522
413,102
(109,420)
(20.9)
1,489,331
1,467,759
(21,572)
(1.4)
North America
2,124,978
2,072,413
(52,565)
(2.5)
6,314,780
6,255,535
(59,245)
(0.9)
Europe
145,083
137,450
(7,633)
(5.3)
469,050
431,299
(37,751)
(8.0)
Asia
960,488
927,934
(32,554)
(3.4)
2,918,947
2,725,414
(193,533)
(6.6)
Other Regions
220,584
196,694
(23,890)
(10.8)
647,392
592,942
(54,450)
(8.4)
Motorcycle Business
516,514
530,227
13,713
2.7
1,610,740
1,585,770
(24,970)
(1.6)
Japan
20,489
16,659
(3,830)
(18.7)
60,865
57,997
(2,868)
(4.7)
North America
41,421
48,595
7,174
17.3
139,156
147,416
8,260
5.9
Europe
25,946
30,790
4,844
18.7
115,353
111,561
(3,792)
(3.3)
Asia
351,399
355,433
4,034
1.1
1,071,091
1,035,683
(35,408)
(3.3)
Other Regions
77,259
78,750
1,491
1.9
224,275
233,113
8,838
3.9
Automobile Business
2,806,148
2,523,149
(282,999)
(10.1)
8,228,119
7,691,119
(537,000)
(6.5)
Japan
401,624
284,758
(116,866)
(29.1)
1,147,837
1,087,447
(60,390)
(5.3)
North America
1,573,152
1,479,774
(93,378)
(5.9)
4,580,166
4,349,811
(230,355)
(5.0)
Europe
104,466
93,828
(10,638)
(10.2)
305,019
276,991
(28,028)
(9.2)
Asia
595,921
557,186
(38,735)
(6.5)
1,805,104
1,647,065
(158,039)
(8.8)
Other Regions
130,985
107,603
(23,382)
(17.9)
389,993
329,805
(60,188)
(15.4)
Financial Services Business
560,305
616,318
56,013
10.0
1,746,285
1,961,952
215,667
12.4
Japan
71,583
90,261
18,678
26.1
211,534
261,454
49,920
23.6
North America
475,925
512,990
37,065
7.8
1,498,044
1,662,203
164,159
11.0
Europe
3,225
2,985
(240)
(7.4)
9,663
8,791
(872)
(9.0)
Asia
2,952
3,894
942
31.9
8,232
10,696
2,464
29.9
Other Regions
6,620
6,188
(432)
(6.5)
18,812
18,808
(4)
(0.0)
Life Creation and
90,688
77,899
(12,789)
(14.1)
254,356
234,108
(20,248)
(8.0)
Other Businesses
Japan
28,826
21,424
(7,402)
(25.7)
69,095
60,861
(8,234)
(11.9)
North America
34,480
31,054
(3,426)
(9.9)
97,414
96,105
(1,309)
(1.3)
Europe
11,446
9,847
(1,599)
(14.0)
39,015
33,956
(5,059)
(13.0)
Asia
10,216
11,421
1,205
11.8
34,520
31,970
(2,550)
(7.4)
Other Regions
5,720
4,153
(1,567)
(27.4)
14,312
11,216
(3,096)
(21.6)
Note:
For detailed information of principal products and services, and functions of each segment, please refer to [6] Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, [B] Segment Information in Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results.
Power product business has been renamed Life creation business from April 1, 2019.
Honda expands the concept of our Power product business and continues pursuing it under a new concept of "Life Creation Business". This renaming of the business represents our intention to evolve our business as a function to create new value for "mobility" and "daily lives", which includes our existing Power product business as well as new businesses for the future, including energy business.
February 7, 2020
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2
FOR THE FISCAL NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Divided into Non-financial Services Businesses and Finance Subsidiaries
Yen (millions)
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
< Non-financial Services Businesses >
Current assets:
5,275,087
5,148,936
Cash and cash equivalents
2,381,470
2,326,110
Trade receivables
789,792
633,870
Inventories
1,564,123
1,551,238
Other current assets
539,702
637,718
Non-current assets:
5,442,233
5,491,938
Investments accounted for using the equity method
713,039
649,568
Property, plant and equipment
2,975,751
3,065,483
Intangible assets
735,408
742,260
Other non-current assets
1,018,035
1,034,627
Total assets
10,717,320
10,640,874
< Finance Subsidiaries >
Cash and cash equivalents
112,651
115,714
Receivables from financial services, current
1,952,627
1,889,059
Receivables from financial services, non-current
3,453,649
3,438,090
Equipment on operating leases
4,448,849
4,645,895
Other assets
268,290
284,325
Total assets
10,236,066
10,373,083
Reconciling items
(534,264)
(525,251)
Total assets
20,419,122
20,488,706
Liabilities and Equity
< Non-financial Services Businesses >
Current liabilities:
2,916,318
2,461,121
Trade payables
1,175,324
889,275
Financing liabilities
361,432
319,613
Other current liabilities
1,379,562
1,252,233
Non-current liabilities:
1,073,746
1,325,289
Financing liabilities
76,493
54,846
Retirement benefit liabilities
390,901
412,316
Other non-current liabilities
606,352
858,127
Total liabilities
3,990,064
3,786,410
< Finance Subsidiaries >
Financing liabilities, current
2,929,802
2,909,915
Financing liabilities, non-current
4,065,877
4,122,598
Other liabilities
1,124,875
1,176,320
Total liabilities
8,120,554
8,208,833
Reconciling items
(257,286)
(250,793)
Total liabilities
11,853,332
11,744,450
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
8,267,720
8,461,233
Non-controlling interests
298,070
283,023
Total equity
8,565,790
8,744,256
Total liabilities and equity
20,419,122
20,488,706
February 7, 2020
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 3
FOR THE FISCAL NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Divided into Non-financial Services Businesses and Finance Subsidiaries
Yen (millions)
For the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018
For the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019
Non-financial
Finance
Reconciling
Non-financial
Finance
Reconciling
Services
Consolidated
Services
Consolidated
Businesses
Subsidiaries
Items
Businesses
Subsidiaries
Items
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income taxes
716,214
181,792
(29,755)
868,251
627,006
194,690
(35,528)
786,168
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
515,611
2,775
－
518,386
526,473
3,254
－
529,727
excluding equipment on operating leases
Share of profit of investments accounted for
(169,631)
－
－
(169,631)
(149,731)
－
－
(149,731)
using the equity method
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
113,928
(2,284)
(5,653)
105,991
144,931
8,457
(9,382)
144,006
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(107,397)
2,389
－
(105,008)
(21,150)
7,062
－
(14,088)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(90,842)
5,496
117
(85,229)
(211,293)
3,386
(649)
(208,556)
Decrease (increase) in receivables from financial services
－
(165,192)
(18)
(165,210)
－
30,085
387
30,472
Decrease (increase) in equipment on operating leases
－
(141,291)
－
(141,291)
－
(248,773)
－
(248,773)
Dividends received
128,377
2
(29,755)
98,624
140,183
2
(35,528)
104,657
Other, net
(413,747)
(47,685)
35,208
(426,224)
(357,565)
(56,443)
45,525
(368,483)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
692,513
(163,998)
(29,856)
498,659
698,854
(58,280)
(35,175)
605,399
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment
(316,416)
(165)
－
(316,581)
(251,068)
73
－
(250,995)
Payments for additions to and internally developed
(134,305)
(1,810)
－
(136,115)
(157,458)
(2,393)
－
(159,851)
intangible assets
* Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
(13,348)
(14,666)
(32,087)
(60,101)
7,980
(994)
(33,179)
(26,193)
Other, net
16,252
377
－
16,629
729
325
－
1,054
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(447,817)
(16,264)
(32,087)
(496,168)
(399,817)
(2,989)
(33,179)
(435,985)
Cash flows from financing activities:
* Proceeds from (repayment of) short-term
28,972
159,053
32,181
220,206
8,843
(163,661)
32,818
(122,000)
financing liabilities
* Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities
17,050
1,273,304
－
1,290,354
14,416
1,384,381
－
1,398,797
* Repayments of long-term financing liabilities
(50,551)
(1,205,856)
7
(1,256,400)
(65,423)
(1,117,283)
7
(1,182,699)
Dividends paid to owners of the parent
(144,983)
－
－
(144,983)
(147,863)
－
－
(147,863)
Other, net
(163,402)
(29,755)
29,755
(163,402)
(145,416)
(36,478)
35,529
(146,365)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(312,914)
196,746
61,943
(54,225)
(335,443)
66,959
68,354
(200,130)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
(11,274)
593
－
(10,681)
(18,954)
(2,627)
－
(21,581)
cash equivalents
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(79,492)
17,077
－
(62,415)
(55,360)
3,063
－
(52,297)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,150,157
106,331
－
2,256,488
2,381,470
112,651
－
2,494,121
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,070,665
123,408
－
2,194,073
2,326,110
115,714
－
2,441,824
Note:
Non-financial services businesses provide loans to finance subsidiaries. These cash flows are included in the decrease (increase) in other financial assets, proceeds from (repayment of) short-term financing liabilities, proceeds from and repayments of long-term financing liabilities (marked by *). The amount of the loans to finance subsidiaries is a JPY 32,087 million decrease for the fiscal nine months ended December 31, 2018, and a JPY 33,179 million decrease for the fiscal nine months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:01 UTC