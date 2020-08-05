Honda Motor : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results Presentation 0 08/05/2020 | 03:37am EDT Send by mail :

Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts 2 FY21 1st Quarter Honda Group Unit Sales Unit (thousand) Motorcycles Automobiles Life Creation FY20 FY21 Change FY20 FY21 Change FY20 FY21 Change Japan North America Europe Asia Other Regions Total 51 50 - 1 181 129 74 61 - 13 495 159 84 61 - 23 34 16 4,378 1,572 - 2,806 554 473 334 111 - 223 57 15 4,921 1,855 - 3,066 1,321 792 52

336

18

* - 81 - 42 - 529 74 80 + 6 605 524 - 81 198 170 - 28 347 257 - 90 56 52 - 4 1,280 1,083 - 197 Change (%) - 62.3%- 40.0% - 15.4% * + 41 thousand in China are included 3 Main Market (Automobiles) ■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q) Japan Retail Three Months Results Unit vs. FY20 (thousand) (%) Industry Demand 836 68.2 Unit Sales 126 69.0 (Source: Japan Automobile Dealers Association) 【Industry demand】 Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on top of the last-minute demand before the consumption tax hike in the previous year. 【Honda】 Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year in YoY, despite the strong sales of new Fit. Retail per month (YoY rate） Apr. 80.5％ → May 54.9％ → Jun. 71.8％ N-BOX series: Sets No.1 new car sales for the 1H of FY21 ■Outlook/Forecast for FY21 Fit 【Industry demand】 Decrease compared with FY20 due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak. 【Honda】 Decrease due to market slowdown. Aim to increase the sales by launching new models including new Fit and higher sales of N-BOX. N-BOX・N-BOX Custom 4 Main Market (Automobiles) U.S. Retail Three Months Results Unit vs. FY20 (thousand) (%) Industry Demand 2,939 66.3 Unit Sales 294 72.1 (Source: Autodata) Pilot ■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q) 【Industry demand】 Significantly lower YoY mainly in the fleet market due to the expansion of COVID-19. 【Honda】 Decreased compared with the same period last year. Recovering faster than the market as recorded the top sales in the passenger vehicle market. Retail per month (YoY rate） Apr. 45.9% → May 83.1％ → Jun. 84.5％ ■Outlook/Forecast for FY21 【Industry demand】 Fall below the previous year due to the uncertainties caused by the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections in mid-June. 【Honda】 Decrease due to market slowdown. Strive to provide attractive products like CR-V Hybrid launched in March. CR-V Hybrid 5 Main Market (Automobiles) China Retail Three Months Results Unit vs. FY20 (thousand) (%) Industry Demand * 6,586 110.7 Unit Sales 390 95.1 *Industry demand is wholesale basis (based on Honda research) ■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q) 【Industry demand】 Despite the impact of COVID-19 infection, exceed the same period last year because of the resumption of economic activities and the implementation of various consumption stimulation measures. 【Honda】 Despite the effects from launching Breeze and strong sales of Civic, fell below the same period last year due to the lack of supply caused by the production suspension. Breeze Crider HEV ■Outlook/Forecast for FY21 【Industry demand】 CY21 is slightly below the previous year. Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, significantly decreased during Jan. to Mar. Forecasting the demand to be back to the same level as previous year in the second half. 【Honda】 Strive to exceed the previous year by introducing new models and normalize the supply to the market by the full capacity production. Launch in Jun. 2020 6 Main Market (Motorcycles) Asia Wholesale Three Months Results Unit vs. FY20 (thousand) (%) India 256 19.1 Vietnam 415 63.4 Thailand 134 40.2 Philippines 46 31.9 Indonesia 244 21.2 Pakistan 105 36.1 Total 1,200 30.6 South America, North Wholesale America, China Three Months Results Unit vs. FY20 (thousand) (%) Brazil 65 30.8 U.S. 37 88.2 China 291 135.1 CD110 Dream Grazia125 (India) (India) Launch in Jun. 2020 Launch in Jun. 2020 ■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q) 【Industry demand】 Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year especially in Asia due mainly to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak. 【Honda】 Despite the strong sales in China and America, sales fell significantly mainly due to the suspension of production and sales activities in Asia and Brazil. Wholesales of Asia 6 countries (YoY rate) Apr. 15.2% → May 21.4% → Jun. 60.1% Resumption of production in India/Indonesia: June ■Outlook/Forecast for FY21 【Industry demand】 Fall below the FY20 because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak especially in large motorcycle market, India and Indonesia. 【Honda】 Despite the recovery in Vietnam and Thailand and increased YoY in China and America, fall below the FY20 mainly because of India and Indonesia. Strive to expand market share by introducing attractive products. 7 Outline of FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results Summary (Consolidated) Operating profit : Profit before income taxes: Despite the effort made for the cost reduction and SG&A efficiency improvements across the entire company, demand declined due to COVID-19 and suspension in production and sales activities resulted in operating profit -113.6billion yen Despite a contribution for share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method, profit before income taxes was -73.4billion yen Honda Group QTD Unit Sales FY20 FY21 Change (thousand) Results Results Motorcycles 4,921 1,855 - 62.3% Automobiles 1,321 792 - 40.0% Life Creation 1,280 1,083 - 15.4% Financial Results FY20 FY21 Change Yen (billion) Results Results amount % Sales revenue 3,996.2 2,123.7 - 1,872.4 - 46.9% Operating profit 252.4 - 113.6 - 366.1 - Operating margin 6.3% - 5.4% - Share of profit of investments 44.2 39.9 - 4.2 - 9.6% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 289.8 - 73.4 - 363.2 - Profit for the period attributable 172.3 - 80.8 - 253.1 - to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable *1 97.92 - 46.84 - 144.76 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) *2 U.S. Dollar 110 108 - 2 【Reference information】 Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) 1st Quarter FY20: -, 1st Quarter FY21: 440.0 (approx.) *1 Please refer to the footnotes on the last page. *2 +: weak yen / - : strong yen 8 FY21 Financial Forecast (Consolidated) Operating profit: Although the future is uncertain due to the impact related to COVID-19, further strengthening efforts to improve profitability, operating profit is planned to be 200.0 billion yen Profit before income taxes: Due to contribution of share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method, profit before income taxes is planned to be 365.0 billion yen Honda Group YTD FY20 FY21 Unit Sales Change Results Forecast (thousand) Motorcycles 19,340 14,800 - 23.5% Automobiles 4,790 4,500 - 6.1% Life Creation 5,701 5,310 - 6.9% Financial Results FY20 FY21 Change Yen (billion) Results Forecast amount % Sales revenue 14,931.0 12,800.0 - 2,131.0 - 14.3% Operating profit 633.6 200.0 - 433.6 - 68.4% Operating margin 4.2% 1.6% - 2.6 pt Share of profit of investments 164.2 165.0 + 0.7 + 0.5% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 789.9 365.0 - 424.9 - 53.8% Motorcycles Automobiles Decreased unit sales in Indonesia and India, despite the increase in China. Decreased unit sales in the United States and Indonesia, despite the increase in China. Profit for the year attributable 455.7 165.0 - 290.7 - 63.8% to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable 260.13 95.56 - 164.57 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) U.S. Dollar 109 106 - 3 【Reference information】 Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) FY20: 165.0 (approx.). FY21 Forecast: 665.0 (approx.) 9 Dividend Dividend per Share FY20 FY21 Increase / Decrease (Expectation) （Yen） from FY20 1st Quarter End 28 11 - 17 2nd Quarter End 28 (11) ( - 17) 3rd Quarter End 28 (11) ( - 17) 4th Quarter End 28 (11) ( - 17) Fiscal Year 112 (44) ( - 68) 10 Contents Outline of FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts

FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts 11 FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results (Consolidated) Honda Group QTD Unit Sales(thousand) FY20 FY21 Change In the first quarter of FY21, the worldwide stagnation due to COVID-19 pandemic impacted Honda's business performance. Motorcycles 4,921 1,855 - 62.3% Automobiles 1,321 792 - 40.0% Life Creation 1,280 1,083 - 15.4% Motorcycles Automobiles Decreased unit sales in India and Indonesia, despite the increase in China. Decreased unit sales in the United States, Japan and India, despite the increase in China. Financial Results QTD FY20 FY21 Change Yen (billion) Sales revenue 3,996.2 2,123.7 - 46.9% Operating profit 252.4 - 113.6 - 366.1bn. Operating margin 6.3% - 5.4% - Share of profit of investments 44.2 39.9 - 9.6% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 289.8 - 73.4 - 363.2bn. Profit for the period attributable 172.3 - 80.8 - 253.1bn. to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable 97.92 - 46.84 - 144.76 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) U.S. Dollar 110 108 - 2 Sales revenue Operating profit Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method Profit for the period Decreased by 46.9%, to 2,123.7 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in all business operations. Operating loss was 113.6 billion yen, a decrease of 366.1 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Decreased by 9.6%, to 39.9 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit in Japan and Indonesia, which was partially offset by increased profit in China. Decreased by 253.1 billion yen, to -80.8 billion yen from the same period last year, due to decreased in profit before income taxes. 12 Change in Profit before Income Taxes Yen (billion) Profit before Income Taxes - 363.2 Operating Profit - 366.1 Excluding currency effects - 355.3 289.8 - 467.8 + 91.4 + 5.5 - 10.8 - 4.2 + 15.6 R&D Currency Share of profit Operating effects of investments Revenue, Cost SG&A accounted Profit model mix, reduction, for using the equity 252.4 etc. etc. method FY20 1Q - JPY / USD - USD / Others ・Decreased in unit sales due to (BRL, CAD, MXN) COVID-19 effects, etc. - JPY / Asian Currencies (INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR) - Others 【Reference information】 Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) 1st Quarter FY20: -, 1st Quarter FY21: 440.0 (approx.) + 7.1 Financeincome - 73.4 and Operating Finance costs Profit - 113.6 - 2.5 FY21 1Q - 4.0 0.5

3.8 13 Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin) by Business Segment upper︓FY21 Motorcyle Automobile Financial Services Life Creation and lower︓FY20 Business Business Business Other Businesses Unit (thousand) 1,855 792 - 1,083 Honda Group 4,921 1,321 - 1,280 Unit Sales Yen (billion) 274.2 1,255.7 579.0 68.2 Sales 533.0 2,750.1 692.0 85.2 Revenue Operating 11.2 - 195.8 71.5 - 0.5 Profit 69.8 120.3 65.7 - 3.5 Operating 4.1% - 15.6% 12.4% - 0.8% Margin 13.1% 4.4% 9.5% - 4.2% Decreased 58.6 billion yen due mainly to Decreased 316.2 billion yen due mainly to Increased 5.7 billioin yen due mainly to Improved 2.9 billion yen due mainly to Increase/Decrease the decrease in unit sales, which was the decrease in unit sales in the United Factors partially offset by reduction in R&D and States and Japan, which was partially accounting difference in the provision for reduction in R&D and selling, general and selling, general and administrative offset by reduction in selling, general and credit losses. administrative expenses. expenses. administrative expenses. Operating profit * Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and Combined operating profit * from aircraft and aircraft engines included in above Financial Services Business for automobiles - 127.6 / - 7.2% - 7.1 In the financial services business, Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly FY20 1Q︓183.6 / 5.4% FY20 1Q︓- 9.1 related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products. Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc. 14 Cash Flows of Non-financial Services Businesses Yen (billion) Three Months FY20 FY21 Cash flows from + 188.6 - 355.2 operating activities Cash flows from - 151.7 - 87.0 investing activities Free cash ﬂow + 36.9 - 442.2 Cash flows from - 101.5 + 225.9 financing activities Effect of exchange - 41.2 + 4.6 rate changes Net change of - 105.9 - 211.6 cash and cash equivalents Cash & Cash equivalents 2,275.5 2,250.9 at end of period Net cash at end of period 1,863.3 1,419.5 15 Forecast: Honda Group Unit Sales Unit (thousand) Motorcycles Automobiles Life Creation FY20 FY21 Change FY20 FY21 Change FY20 FY21 Change Results Forecast Results Forecast Results Forecast Japan 205 North 330 America Europe 239 Asia 17,262 Other 1,304 Regions Total 19,340 180 - 25 672 610 - 62 312 280 - 32 305 - 25 1,825 1,535 - 290 2,848 2,635 - 213 230 - 9 133 105 - 28 845 790 - 55 13,105 - 4,157 1,952 2,120 + 168 1,375 1,335 - 40 980 - 324 208 130 - 78 321 270 - 51 14,800 - 4,540 4,790 4,500 - 290 5,701 5,310 - 391 16 FY21 Financial Forecast (Consolidated) FY20 FY21 Change Yen (billion) Results Forecast amount % Sales revenue 14,931.0 12,800.0 - 2,131.0 - 14.3% Operating profit 633.6 200.0 - 433.6 - 68.4% Operating margin 4.2% 1.6% - 2.6 pt Share of profit of investments 164.2 165.0 + 0.7 + 0.5% accounted for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 789.9 365.0 - 424.9 - 53.8% Profit for the year attributable 455.7 165.0 - 290.7 - 63.8% to owners of the parent Earnings per share attributable 260.13 95.56 - 164.57 to owners of the parent (Yen) Market average rates (Yen) U.S. Dollar 109 106 - 3 17 FY21 Forecast: Change in Profit before Income Taxes Profit before Income Taxes - 424.9 ( - 53.8 % ) Operating Profit - 433.6 ( - 68.4 % ) Yen（billion） Excluding currency effects - 353.6 789.9 - 461.6 ・JPY / USD - 37.0 ・USD / Others - 34.0 (BRL, CAD, MXN) - 1.5 ・JPY / Asian Currencies (INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR) - 7.5 ・Others + 104.0 - 47.0 - 80.0 365.0 + 51.0 R&D + 0.7 + 7.9 Revenue, SG&A Currency Share of profit Finance Operating Cost effects Operating model mix, reduction, of investments income Profit etc. etc. accounted and Profit 633.6 for using Finance 200.0 【Decrease factors】 the equity costs method ・Decreased in unit sales due to FY20 COVID-19 effects, etc. FY21 Results 【Reference information】 Forecast Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) FY20: 165.0 (approx.). FY21 Forecast: 665.0 (approx.) 18 FY21 Forecast: Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D FY20 FY21 Change Yen (billion) Results Forecast Capital expenditures *1 Depreciation and amortization *1 Research and development expenditures *2 375.6 350.0 - 25.6 396.9 360.0 - 36.9 821.4 860.0 + 38.5 *1 Capital expenditures as well as Depreciation in results and forecast aforementioned exclude investment in operating leases, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets. *2 Research and development expenditures are research and development activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. In accordance with IFRS, a portion of research and development expenditures is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life. As such, this amount is not in conformity with "Research and development" on Consolidated Statements of Income. 19 Caution with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements: This slide contains forward-looking statements about the performance of Honda, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that Honda's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in Honda's principal markets and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. Accounting standards: Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) Notice on the Factors for Increases and Decreases in Income: With respect to the discussion above of the change in Operating profit, management has identified the factors set forth below and used what it believes to be a reasonable method to analyze the respective changes in such factors. Each of these factors is explained below. Management has analyzed changes in these factors at the levels of the Company and its material consolidated subsidiaries. (1)"Currency effects" consist of translation adjustments, which come from the translation of the currency of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements into Japanese Yen, and foreign currency adjustments, which result from foreign-currency-denominated sales, which, at the levels of the Company and those consolidated subsidiaries which have been analyzed, primarily relate to the following currencies: U.S. dollar, Canada dollar, Euro, GBP, BRL and Japanese Yen. With respect to "Cost reduction, etc.", management has analyzed cost reduction and effects of raw material cost fluctuations at the levels of the Company and its material foreign manufacturing subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. With respect to "Revenue, model mix, etc.", management has analyzed changes in sales volume and in the mix of product models sold in major markets which have resulted in increases/decreases in profit, as well as certain other reasons for increases/decreases in sales revenue and cost of sales. With respect to "Selling, General and Administrative expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects. With respect to "Research and Development expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in research and development expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects. Unit sales: Motorcycle Business Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products, including motorcycles, ATVs, and Side-by-Sides of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Automobile Business Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business. Life Creation Business Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Life Creation business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method was involved in the sale of Honda power products. * Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent is calculated based on weighted average number of shares outstanding as shown below: - 1st Quarter FY20: 1,759,567,000 (approx) , FY21: 1,726,619,000 (approx) - Fiscal year FY20: 1,752,006,000 (approx) , FY21 forecast: 1,726,638,000 (approx) 20 Appendix Change in Sales Revenue Sales Revenue /Operating Profit by Geographical Segment Change in Sales Revenue （Sales revenue from external customers） Yen (billion) Three Months compared with FY20 1Q: - 1,872.4 / - 46.9% (Excluding currency translation effects: - 1,802.6 / - 45.1%) FY20 FY21 Change Change excluding currency translation effects (%) Motorcycle Business 533.0 274.2 - 258.7 - 241.1 - 45.2% Automobile Business 2,694.4 1,209.9 - 1,484.5 - 1,447.1 - 53.7% Financial Services Business 688.4 575.8 - 112.5 - 99.9 - 14.5% Life Creation and Other Businesses 80.3 63.7 - 16.5 - 14.4 - 18.0% Total 3,996.2 2,123.7 - 1,872.4 - 1,802.6 - 45.1% Market average rate (Yen) U.S. Dollar 110 108 Sales Revenue/Operating Profit by Geographical Segment Three Months Japan North America Europe Asia Other Regions FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 Sales 1,150.7 767.1 2,316.0 1,140.5 206.2 104.7 1,019.2 533.9 191.2 56.2 Revenue Operating 36.6 - 61.9 102.7 - 77.8 2.6 4.8 97.9 23.3 8.4 - 5.5 Profit Change (%) - 98.6 billion yen - 180.5 billion yen + 86.7% - 76.2% - 14.0 billion yen 23 Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D QTD FY20 FY21 Change Yen (billion) Results Results Capital expenditures 58.5 47.9 - 10.5 Depreciation and 105.9 90.5 - 15.4 amortization Research and development 184.2 174.8 - 9.4 expenditures 24 Sales Revenue/Operating Profit by Business Segment Yen (billion) QTD YTD FY20 FY21 Change Change FY20 FY21 Change Change Segment Information 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q (%) Results Results (%) Sales Revenue Motorcycle Business 533.0 522.5 530.2 473.5 274.2 - 258.7 - 48.6% 533.0 274.2 - 258.7 - 48.6% Automobile Business 2,750.1 2,530.8 2,574.8 2,338.7 1,255.7 - 1,494.4 - 54.3% 2,750.1 1,255.7 - 1,494.4 - 54.3% Financial Services 692.0 660.7 619.7 628.3 579.0 - 113.0 - 16.3% 692.0 579.0 - 113.0 - 16.3% Business LC & Other Businesses 85.2 81.8 86.3 97.2 68.2 - 17.0 - 20.0% 85.2 68.2 - 17.0 - 20.0% Reconciling items - 64.1 - 66.8 - 63.6 - 79.8 - 53.4 + 10.7 - - 64.1 - 53.4 + 10.7 - Total 3,996.2 3,729.1 3,747.5 3,458.0 2,123.7 - 1,872.4 - 46.9% 3,996.2 2,123.7 - 1,872.4 - 46.9% Operating Profit Motorcycle Business 69.8 77.7 74.5 63.4 11.2 - 58.6 - 84.0% 69.8 11.2 - 58.6 - 84.0% Automobile Business 120.3 74.9 33.7 - 75.6 - 195.8 - 316.2 - 120.3 - 195.8 - 316.2 - Financial Services 65.7 66.3 64.5 22.9 71.5 + 5.7 + 8.8% 65.7 71.5 + 5.7 + 8.8% Business LC & Other Businesses - 3.5 1.0 - 6.1 - 16.3 - 0.5 + 2.9 - - 3.5 - 0.5 + 2.9 - Total 252.4 220.1 166.6 - 5.6 - 113.6 - 366.1 - 252.4 - 113.6 - 366.1 - Operating profit from aircraft and aircraft - 9.1 - 9.2 - 10.0 - 13.8 - 7.1 + 2.0 - - 9.1 - 7.1 + 2.0 - engines Total Assets of 10,076.6 10,131.3 10,373.0 10,282.1 10,202.2 + 125.5 + 1.2% Finance Subsidiaries 25 Honda Group Unit Sales/Consolidated Unit Sales Unit (thousand) QTD YTD Forecast Honda Group FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 Change FY20 FY21 Change Unit Sales 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Change Results Results Results Forecast Motorcycles 4,921 5,098 5,019 4,302 1,855 - 3,066 4,921 1,855 - 3,066 19,340 14,800 - 4,540 Japan 51 61 42 51 50 - 1 51 50 - 1 205 180 - 25 North America 74 75 72 109 61 - 13 74 61 - 13 330 305 - 25 Europe 84 57 45 53 61 - 23 84 61 - 23 239 230 - 9 Asia 4,378 4,575 4,500 3,809 1,572 - 2,806 4,378 1,572 - 2,806 17,262 13,105 - 4,157 Other Regions 334 330 360 280 111 - 223 334 111 - 223 1,304 980 - 324 Automobiles 1,321 1,241 1,247 981 792 - 529 1,321 792 - 529 4,790 4,500 - 290 Japan 181 183 125 183 129 - 52 181 129 - 52 672 610 - 62 North America 495 433 474 423 159 - 336 495 159 - 336 1,825 1,535 - 290 Europe 34 34 35 30 16 - 18 34 16 - 18 133 105 - 28 Asia 554 540 561 297 473 - 81 554 473 - 81 1,952 2,120 + 168 Other Regions 57 51 52 48 15 - 42 57 15 - 42 208 130 - 78 Life Creation 1,280 1,155 1,195 2,071 1,083 - 197 1,280 1,083 - 197 5,701 5,310 - 391 Japan 74 80 64 94 80 + 6 74 80 + 6 312 280 - 32 North America 605 504 552 1,187 524 - 81 605 524 - 81 2,848 2,635 - 213 Europe 198 154 150 343 170 - 28 198 170 - 28 845 790 - 55 Asia 347 346 345 337 257 - 90 347 257 - 90 1,375 1,335 - 40 Other Regions 56 71 84 110 52 - 4 56 52 - 4 321 270 - 51 Consolidated Unit Sales Motorcycles 3,264 3,278 3,190 2,694 1,221 - 2,043 Japan 51 61 42 51 50 - 1 North America 74 75 72 109 61 - 13 Europe 84 57 45 53 61 - 23 Asia 2,721 2,755 2,671 2,201 938 - 1,783 Other Regions 334 330 360 280 111 - 223 Automobiles 905 828 808 777 337 - 568 Japan 161 163 107 158 113 - 48 North America 495 433 474 423 159 - 336 Europe 34 34 35 30 16 - 18 Asia 158 147 140 118 34 - 124 Other Regions 57 51 52 48 15 - 42 Life Creation 1,280 1,155 1,195 2,071 1,083 - 197 Japan 74 80 64 94 80 + 6 North America 605 504 552 1,187 524 - 81 Europe 198 154 150 343 170 - 28 Asia 347 346 345 337 257 - 90 Other Regions 56 71 84 110 52 - 4 3,264 1,221 - 2,043 12,426 9,715 - 2,711 51 50 - 1 205 180 - 25 74 61 - 13 330 305 - 25 84 61 - 23 239 230 - 9 2,721 938 - 1,783 10,348 8,020 - 2,328 334 111 - 223 1,304 980 - 324 905 337 - 568 3,318 2,685 - 633 161 113 - 48 589 530 - 59 495 159 - 336 1,825 1,535 - 290 34 16 - 18 133 105 - 28 158 34 - 124 563 385 - 178 57 15 - 42 208 130 - 78 1,280 1,083 - 197 5,701 5,310 - 391 74 80 + 6 312 280 - 32 605 524 - 81 2,848 2,635 - 213 198 170 - 28 845 790 - 55 347 257 - 90 1,375 1,335 - 40 56 52 - 4 321 270 - 51 26 Attachments Original document

