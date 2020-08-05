Honda Motor : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results Presentation
0
08/05/2020 | 03:37am EDT
FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
August 5, 2020
Contents
Outline of FY211st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts
FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts
2
FY21 1st Quarter Honda Group Unit Sales
Unit (thousand)
Motorcycles
Automobiles
Life Creation
FY20 FY21 Change
FY20 FY21 Change
FY20 FY21 Change
Japan
North
America
Europe
Asia
Other
Regions
Total
51
50
- 1
181
129
74
61
- 13
495
159
84
61
- 23
34
16
4,378
1,572
- 2,806
554
473
334
111
- 223
57
15
4,921
1,855
- 3,066
1,321
792
52
336
18
*
- 81
- 42
- 529
74
80
+ 6
605
524
- 81
198
170
- 28
347
257
- 90
56
52
- 4
1,280
1,083
- 197
Change
(%)
- 62.3%- 40.0%
- 15.4%
* + 41 thousand in China are included
3
Main Market (Automobiles)
■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)
Japan
Retail
Three Months Results
Unit
vs. FY20
(thousand)
(%)
Industry Demand
836
68.2
Unit Sales
126
69.0
(Source: Japan Automobile Dealers Association)
【Industry demand】
Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak
on top of the last-minute demand before
the consumption tax hike in the previous year.
【Honda】
Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year in YoY, despite the strong sales of new Fit.
Retail per month (YoY rate）
Apr. 80.5％ → May 54.9％ → Jun. 71.8％
N-BOX series: Sets No.1 new car sales for the 1H of FY21
■Outlook/Forecast for FY21
Fit
【Industry demand】
Decrease compared with FY20 due to the impact of
COVID-19 outbreak.
【Honda】
Decrease due to market slowdown.
Aim to increase the sales by launching new models
including new Fit and higher sales of N-BOX.
N-BOX・N-BOX Custom
4
Main Market (Automobiles)
U.S.
Retail
Three Months Results
Unit
vs. FY20
(thousand)
(%)
Industry Demand
2,939
66.3
Unit Sales
294
72.1
(Source: Autodata)
Pilot
■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)
【Industry demand】
Significantly lower YoY mainly in the fleet market due to the expansion of COVID-19.
【Honda】
Decreased compared with the same period last year.
Recovering faster than the market as recorded the top sales in the passenger vehicle market.
Retail per month (YoY rate）
Apr. 45.9% → May 83.1％ → Jun. 84.5％
■Outlook/Forecast for FY21
【Industry demand】
Fall below the previous year due to the uncertainties caused by the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections in mid-June.
【Honda】
Decrease due to market slowdown.
Strive to provide attractive products like CR-V Hybrid launched in March.
CR-V Hybrid
5
Main Market (Automobiles)
China
Retail
Three Months Results
Unit
vs. FY20
(thousand)
(%)
Industry Demand *
6,586
110.7
Unit Sales
390
95.1
*Industry demand is wholesale basis (based on Honda research)
■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)
【Industry demand】
Despite the impact of COVID-19 infection, exceed the same period last year because of the resumption of economic activities and the implementation of various consumption stimulation measures.
【Honda】
Despite the effects from launching Breeze and strong sales of Civic, fell below the same period last year due to the lack of supply caused by the production suspension.
Breeze
Crider HEV
■Outlook/Forecast for FY21
【Industry demand】
CY21 is slightly below the previous year.
Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, significantly decreased during Jan. to Mar.
Forecasting the demand to be back to the same level as previous year in the second half.
【Honda】
Strive to exceed the previous year by introducing new models and normalize the supply to the market by the full capacity production.
Launch in Jun. 2020
6
Main Market (Motorcycles)
Asia
Wholesale
Three Months Results
Unit
vs. FY20
(thousand)
(%)
India
256
19.1
Vietnam
415
63.4
Thailand
134
40.2
Philippines
46
31.9
Indonesia
244
21.2
Pakistan
105
36.1
Total
1,200
30.6
South America, North
Wholesale
America, China
Three Months Results
Unit
vs. FY20
(thousand)
(%)
Brazil
65
30.8
U.S.
37
88.2
China
291
135.1
CD110 Dream
Grazia125
(India)
(India)
Launch in Jun. 2020
Launch in Jun. 2020
■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)
【Industry demand】
Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year especially in Asia due mainly to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak.
【Honda】
Despite the strong sales in China and America, sales fell significantly mainly due to the suspension of production and sales activities in Asia and Brazil.
Wholesales of Asia 6 countries (YoY rate) Apr. 15.2% → May 21.4% → Jun. 60.1% Resumption of production in India/Indonesia: June
■Outlook/Forecast for FY21
【Industry demand】
Fall below the FY20 because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak especially in large motorcycle market,
India and Indonesia.
【Honda】
Despite the recovery in Vietnam and Thailand and increased YoY in China and America, fall below the FY20 mainly because of India and Indonesia.
Strive to expand market share by introducing
attractive products.
7
Outline of FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results Summary (Consolidated)
Operating profit :
Profit before income taxes:
Despite the effort made for the cost reduction and SG&A efficiency improvements across the entire company, demand declined
due to COVID-19 and suspension in production and sales activities resulted in operating profit -113.6billion yen Despite a contribution for share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method,
profit before income taxes was -73.4billion yen
Honda Group
QTD
Unit Sales
FY20
FY21
Change
(thousand)
Results
Results
Motorcycles
4,921
1,855
- 62.3%
Automobiles
1,321
792
- 40.0%
Life Creation
1,280
1,083
- 15.4%
Financial Results
FY20
FY21
Change
Yen (billion)
Results
Results
amount
%
Sales revenue
3,996.2
2,123.7
- 1,872.4 - 46.9%
Operating profit
252.4
- 113.6
- 366.1
-
Operating margin
6.3%
- 5.4%
-
Share of profit of investments
44.2
39.9
- 4.2
- 9.6%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
289.8
- 73.4
- 363.2
-
Profit for the period attributable
172.3
- 80.8
- 253.1
-
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable *1
97.92
- 46.84
- 144.76
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
*2
U.S. Dollar
110
108
- 2
【Reference information】
Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) 1st Quarter FY20: -, 1st Quarter FY21: 440.0 (approx.)
*1 Please refer to the footnotes on the last page.
*2 +: weak yen / - : strong yen
8
FY21 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)
Operating profit: Although the future is uncertain due to the impact related
to COVID-19, further strengthening efforts to improve profitability, operating profit is planned to be 200.0 billion yen
Profit before income taxes: Due to contribution of share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method,
profit before income taxes is planned to be 365.0 billion yen
Honda Group
YTD
FY20
FY21
Unit Sales
Change
Results
Forecast
(thousand)
Motorcycles
19,340
14,800
- 23.5%
Automobiles
4,790
4,500
- 6.1%
Life Creation
5,701
5,310
- 6.9%
Financial Results
FY20
FY21
Change
Yen (billion)
Results
Forecast
amount
%
Sales revenue
14,931.0
12,800.0
- 2,131.0
- 14.3%
Operating profit
633.6
200.0
- 433.6
- 68.4%
Operating margin
4.2%
1.6%
- 2.6 pt
Share of profit of investments
164.2
165.0
+ 0.7
+ 0.5%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
789.9
365.0
- 424.9
- 53.8%
Motorcycles
Automobiles
Decreased unit sales in Indonesia and India, despite the increase in China.
Decreased unit sales in the United States and Indonesia, despite the increase in China.
Profit for the year attributable
455.7
165.0
- 290.7
- 63.8%
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable
260.13
95.56
- 164.57
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
U.S. Dollar
109
106
- 3
【Reference information】
Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value)
Outline of FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts
FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts
11
FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results (Consolidated)
Honda Group
QTD
Unit Sales(thousand)
FY20
FY21
Change
In the first quarter of FY21, the worldwide stagnation due to COVID-19 pandemic impacted Honda's business performance.
Motorcycles
4,921
1,855
- 62.3%
Automobiles
1,321
792
- 40.0%
Life Creation
1,280
1,083
- 15.4%
Motorcycles
Automobiles
Decreased unit sales in India and Indonesia, despite the increase in China.
Decreased unit sales in the United States, Japan and India, despite the increase in China.
Financial Results
QTD
FY20
FY21
Change
Yen (billion)
Sales revenue
3,996.2
2,123.7
- 46.9%
Operating profit
252.4
- 113.6
- 366.1bn.
Operating margin
6.3%
- 5.4%
-
Share of profit of investments
44.2
39.9
- 9.6%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
289.8
- 73.4
- 363.2bn.
Profit for the period attributable
172.3
- 80.8
- 253.1bn.
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable
97.92
- 46.84
- 144.76
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
U.S. Dollar
110
108
- 2
Sales revenue
Operating profit
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
Profit for the period
Decreased by 46.9%, to 2,123.7 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in all business operations.
Operating loss was 113.6 billion yen, a decrease of 366.1 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses.
Decreased by 9.6%, to 39.9 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit in Japan and Indonesia, which was partially offset by increased profit in China.
Decreased by 253.1 billion yen, to -80.8 billion yen from the same period last
year, due to decreased in profit before
income taxes.
12
Change in Profit before Income Taxes
Yen (billion)
Profit before Income Taxes - 363.2
Operating Profit - 366.1
Excluding currency effects - 355.3
289.8 - 467.8
+ 91.4
+ 5.5 - 10.8
- 4.2
+ 15.6
R&D
Currency
Share of profit
Operating
effects
of investments
Revenue,
Cost
SG&A
accounted
Profit
model mix,
reduction,
for using
the equity
252.4
etc.
etc.
method
FY20 1Q
- JPY / USD
- USD / Others
・Decreased in unit sales due to
(BRL, CAD, MXN)
COVID-19 effects, etc.
- JPY / Asian Currencies
(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)
- Others
【Reference information】
Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) 1st Quarter FY20: -, 1st Quarter FY21: 440.0 (approx.)
+ 7.1
Financeincome- 73.4
and Operating
Finance
costs Profit
- 113.6
- 2.5
FY21 1Q
- 4.0
0.5
3.8
13
Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin)
by Business Segment
upper︓FY21
Motorcyle
Automobile
Financial Services
Life Creation and
lower︓FY20
Business
Business
Business
Other Businesses
Unit (thousand)
1,855
792
-
1,083
Honda Group
4,921
1,321
-
1,280
Unit Sales
Yen (billion)
274.2
1,255.7
579.0
68.2
Sales
533.0
2,750.1
692.0
85.2
Revenue
Operating
11.2
- 195.8
71.5
- 0.5
Profit
69.8
120.3
65.7
- 3.5
Operating
4.1%
- 15.6%
12.4%
- 0.8%
Margin
13.1%
4.4%
9.5%
- 4.2%
Decreased 58.6 billion yen due mainly to
Decreased 316.2 billion yen due mainly to
Increased 5.7 billioin yen due mainly to
Improved 2.9 billion yen due mainly to
Increase/Decrease
the decrease in unit sales, which was
the decrease in unit sales in the United
Factors
partially offset by reduction in R&D and
States and Japan, which was partially
accounting difference in the provision for
reduction in R&D and selling, general and
selling, general and administrative
offset by reduction in selling, general and
credit losses.
administrative expenses.
expenses.
administrative expenses.
Operating profit
* Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and
Combined operating profit *
from aircraft and
aircraft engines included in above
Financial Services Business for automobiles
- 127.6 / - 7.2%
- 7.1
In the financial services business,
Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly
FY20 1Q︓183.6 / 5.4%
FY20 1Q︓- 9.1
related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products.
Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services
business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc.
14
Cash Flows of Non-financial Services Businesses
Yen (billion)
Three Months
FY20
FY21
Cash flows from
+ 188.6
- 355.2
operating activities
Cash flows from
- 151.7
- 87.0
investing activities
Free cash ﬂow
+ 36.9
- 442.2
Cash flows from
- 101.5
+ 225.9
financing activities
Effect of exchange
- 41.2
+ 4.6
rate changes
Net change of
- 105.9
- 211.6
cash and cash equivalents
Cash & Cash equivalents
2,275.5
2,250.9
at end of period
Net cash at end of period
1,863.3
1,419.5
15
Forecast: Honda Group Unit Sales
Unit (thousand)
Motorcycles
Automobiles
Life Creation
FY20
FY21
Change
FY20
FY21
Change
FY20
FY21
Change
Results
Forecast
Results
Forecast
Results
Forecast
Japan
205
North
330
America
Europe
239
Asia
17,262
Other
1,304
Regions
Total
19,340
180
- 25
672
610
- 62
312
280
- 32
305
- 25
1,825
1,535
- 290
2,848
2,635
- 213
230
- 9
133
105
- 28
845
790
- 55
13,105
- 4,157
1,952
2,120
+ 168
1,375
1,335
- 40
980
- 324
208
130
- 78
321
270
- 51
14,800
- 4,540
4,790
4,500
- 290
5,701
5,310
- 391
16
FY21 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)
FY20
FY21
Change
Yen (billion)
Results
Forecast
amount
%
Sales revenue
14,931.0
12,800.0
- 2,131.0
- 14.3%
Operating profit
633.6
200.0
- 433.6
- 68.4%
Operating margin
4.2%
1.6%
- 2.6 pt
Share of profit of investments
164.2
165.0
+ 0.7
+ 0.5%
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
789.9
365.0
- 424.9
- 53.8%
Profit for the year attributable
455.7
165.0
- 290.7
- 63.8%
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share attributable
260.13
95.56
- 164.57
to owners of the parent (Yen)
Market average rates (Yen)
U.S. Dollar
109
106
- 3
17
FY21 Forecast: Change in Profit before Income Taxes
Profit before Income Taxes - 424.9( - 53.8 % )
Operating Profit - 433.6 ( - 68.4 % )
Yen（billion）
Excluding currency effects - 353.6
789.9 - 461.6
・JPY / USD
- 37.0
・USD / Others
- 34.0
(BRL, CAD, MXN)
- 1.5
・JPY / Asian Currencies
(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)
- 7.5
・Others
+ 104.0
- 47.0
- 80.0
365.0
+ 51.0
R&D
+ 0.7
+ 7.9
Revenue,
SG&A
Currency
Share of profit
Finance
Operating
Cost
effects
Operating
model mix,
reduction,
of investments
income
Profit
etc.
etc.
accounted
and
Profit
633.6
for using
Finance
200.0
【Decrease factors】
the equity
costs
method
・Decreased in unit sales due to
FY20
COVID-19 effects, etc.
FY21
Results
【Reference information】
Forecast
Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value)
FY21 Forecast: Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D
FY20
FY21
Change
Yen (billion)
Results
Forecast
Capital expenditures *1
Depreciation and amortization *1
Research and development expenditures *2
375.6
350.0
- 25.6
396.9
360.0
- 36.9
821.4
860.0
+ 38.5
*1 Capital expenditures as well as Depreciation in results and forecast aforementioned exclude investment in operating leases, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets.
*2 Research and development expenditures are research and development activity related costs incurred during the reporting period.
In accordance with IFRS, a portion of research and development expenditures is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life. As such, this amount is not in conformity with "Research and development" on Consolidated Statements of Income.
19
Caution with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements:
This slide contains forward-looking statements about the performance of Honda, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that Honda's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in Honda's principal markets and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time.
Accounting standards:
Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
Notice on the Factors for Increases and Decreases in Income:
With respect to the discussion above of the change in Operating profit, management has identified the factors set forth below and used what it believes to be a reasonable method to analyze the respective changes in such factors. Each of these factors is explained below. Management has analyzed changes in these factors at the levels of the Company and its material consolidated subsidiaries.
(1)"Currency effects" consist of translation adjustments, which come from the translation of the currency of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements into Japanese Yen, and foreign currency adjustments, which result from foreign-currency-denominated sales, which, at the levels of the Company and those consolidated subsidiaries which have been analyzed, primarily relate to the following currencies: U.S. dollar, Canada dollar, Euro, GBP, BRL and Japanese Yen.
With respect to "Cost reduction, etc.", management has analyzed cost reduction and effects of raw material cost fluctuations at the levels of the Company and its material foreign manufacturing subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.
With respect to "Revenue, model mix, etc.", management has analyzed changes in sales volume and in the mix of product models sold in major markets which have resulted in increases/decreases in profit, as well as certain other reasons for increases/decreases in sales revenue and cost of sales.
With respect to "Selling, General and Administrative expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.
With respect to "Research and Development expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in research and development expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.
Unit sales:
Motorcycle Business
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products, including motorcycles, ATVs, and Side-by-Sides of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Automobile Business
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.
Life Creation Business
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Life Creation business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method was involved in the sale of Honda power products.
* Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent is calculated based on weighted average number of shares outstanding as shown below:
-
1st Quarter
FY20: 1,759,567,000 (approx) ,
FY21: 1,726,619,000 (approx)
-
Fiscal year
FY20: 1,752,006,000 (approx) ,
FY21 forecast: 1,726,638,000 (approx)
20
Appendix
Change in Sales Revenue
Sales Revenue /Operating Profit by Geographical Segment
Change in Sales Revenue（Sales revenue from external customers）
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:36:02 UTC