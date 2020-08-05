Log in
Honda Motor : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results Presentation

08/05/2020 | 03:37am EDT

FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

August 5, 2020

Contents

  • Outline of FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts
  • FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts

2

FY21 1st Quarter Honda Group Unit Sales

Unit (thousand)

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Life Creation

FY20 FY21 Change

FY20 FY21 Change

FY20 FY21 Change

Japan

North

America

Europe

Asia

Other

Regions

Total

51

50

- 1

181

129

74

61

- 13

495

159

84

61

- 23

34

16

4,378

1,572

- 2,806

554

473

334

111

- 223

57

15

4,921

1,855

- 3,066

1,321

792

    • 52
  • 336
    • 18

*

- 81

- 42

- 529

74

80

+ 6

605

524

- 81

198

170

- 28

347

257

- 90

56

52

- 4

1,280

1,083

- 197

Change

(%)

- 62.3%- 40.0%

- 15.4%

* + 41 thousand in China are included

3

Main Market (Automobiles)

■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)

Japan

Retail

Three Months Results

Unit

vs. FY20

(thousand)

(%)

Industry Demand

836

68.2

Unit Sales

126

69.0

(Source: Japan Automobile Dealers Association)

Industry demand

Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak

on top of the last-minute demand before

the consumption tax hike in the previous year.

Honda

Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year in YoY, despite the strong sales of new Fit.

Retail per month (YoY rate

Apr. 80.5 → May 54.9 → Jun. 71.8

N-BOX series: Sets No.1 new car sales for the 1H of FY21

■Outlook/Forecast for FY21

Fit

Industry demand

Decrease compared with FY20 due to the impact of

COVID-19 outbreak.

Honda

Decrease due to market slowdown.

Aim to increase the sales by launching new models

including new Fit and higher sales of N-BOX.

N-BOXN-BOX Custom

4

Main Market (Automobiles)

U.S.

Retail

Three Months Results

Unit

vs. FY20

(thousand)

(%)

Industry Demand

2,939

66.3

Unit Sales

294

72.1

(Source: Autodata)

Pilot

■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)

Industry demand

Significantly lower YoY mainly in the fleet market due to the expansion of COVID-19.

Honda

Decreased compared with the same period last year.

Recovering faster than the market as recorded the top sales in the passenger vehicle market.

Retail per month (YoY rate

Apr. 45.9% → May 83.1 → Jun. 84.5

■Outlook/Forecast for FY21

Industry demand

Fall below the previous year due to the uncertainties caused by the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections in mid-June.

Honda

Decrease due to market slowdown.

Strive to provide attractive products like CR-V Hybrid launched in March.

CR-V Hybrid

5

Main Market (Automobiles)

China

Retail

Three Months Results

Unit

vs. FY20

(thousand)

(%)

Industry Demand *

6,586

110.7

Unit Sales

390

95.1

*Industry demand is wholesale basis (based on Honda research)

■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)

Industry demand

Despite the impact of COVID-19 infection, exceed the same period last year because of the resumption of economic activities and the implementation of various consumption stimulation measures.

Honda

Despite the effects from launching Breeze and strong sales of Civic, fell below the same period last year due to the lack of supply caused by the production suspension.

Breeze

Crider HEV

■Outlook/Forecast for FY21

Industry demand

CY21 is slightly below the previous year.

Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, significantly decreased during Jan. to Mar.

Forecasting the demand to be back to the same level as previous year in the second half.

Honda

Strive to exceed the previous year by introducing new models and normalize the supply to the market by the full capacity production.

Launch in Jun. 2020

6

Main Market (Motorcycles)

Asia

Wholesale

Three Months Results

Unit

vs. FY20

(thousand)

(%)

India

256

19.1

Vietnam

415

63.4

Thailand

134

40.2

Philippines

46

31.9

Indonesia

244

21.2

Pakistan

105

36.1

Total

1,200

30.6

South America, North

Wholesale

America, China

Three Months Results

Unit

vs. FY20

(thousand)

(%)

Brazil

65

30.8

U.S.

37

88.2

China

291

135.1

CD110 Dream

Grazia125

(India)

(India)

Launch in Jun. 2020

Launch in Jun. 2020

■ Sales Results in FY21 (1Q)

Industry demand

Significantly decreased compared with the same period last year especially in Asia due mainly to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

Honda

Despite the strong sales in China and America, sales fell significantly mainly due to the suspension of production and sales activities in Asia and Brazil.

Wholesales of Asia 6 countries (YoY rate) Apr. 15.2% → May 21.4% → Jun. 60.1% Resumption of production in India/Indonesia: June

■Outlook/Forecast for FY21

Industry demand

Fall below the FY20 because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak especially in large motorcycle market,

India and Indonesia.

Honda

Despite the recovery in Vietnam and Thailand and increased YoY in China and America, fall below the FY20 mainly because of India and Indonesia.

Strive to expand market share by introducing

attractive products.

7

Outline of FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results Summary (Consolidated)

Operating profit :

Profit before income taxes:

Despite the effort made for the cost reduction and SG&A efficiency improvements across the entire company, demand declined

due to COVID-19 and suspension in production and sales activities resulted in operating profit -113.6billion yen Despite a contribution for share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method,

profit before income taxes was -73.4billion yen

Honda Group

QTD

Unit Sales

FY20

FY21

Change

(thousand)

Results

Results

Motorcycles

4,921

1,855

- 62.3%

Automobiles

1,321

792

- 40.0%

Life Creation

1,280

1,083

- 15.4%

Financial Results

FY20

FY21

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Results

amount

%

Sales revenue

3,996.2

2,123.7

- 1,872.4 - 46.9%

Operating profit

252.4

- 113.6

- 366.1

-

Operating margin

6.3%

- 5.4%

-

Share of profit of investments

44.2

39.9

- 4.2

- 9.6%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

289.8

- 73.4

- 363.2

-

Profit for the period attributable

172.3

- 80.8

- 253.1

-

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable *1

97.92

- 46.84

- 144.76

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

*2

U.S. Dollar

110

108

- 2

Reference information

Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) 1st Quarter FY20: -, 1st Quarter FY21: 440.0 (approx.)

*1 Please refer to the footnotes on the last page.

*2 +: weak yen / - : strong yen

8

FY21 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)

Operating profit: Although the future is uncertain due to the impact related

to COVID-19, further strengthening efforts to improve profitability, operating profit is planned to be 200.0 billion yen

Profit before income taxes: Due to contribution of share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method,

profit before income taxes is planned to be 365.0 billion yen

Honda Group

YTD

FY20

FY21

Unit Sales

Change

Results

Forecast

(thousand)

Motorcycles

19,340

14,800

- 23.5%

Automobiles

4,790

4,500

- 6.1%

Life Creation

5,701

5,310

- 6.9%

Financial Results

FY20

FY21

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Forecast

amount

%

Sales revenue

14,931.0

12,800.0

- 2,131.0

- 14.3%

Operating profit

633.6

200.0

- 433.6

- 68.4%

Operating margin

4.2%

1.6%

- 2.6 pt

Share of profit of investments

164.2

165.0

+ 0.7

+ 0.5%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

789.9

365.0

- 424.9

- 53.8%

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Decreased unit sales in Indonesia and India, despite the increase in China.

Decreased unit sales in the United States and Indonesia, despite the increase in China.

Profit for the year attributable

455.7

165.0

- 290.7

- 63.8%

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable

260.13

95.56

- 164.57

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

109

106

- 3

Reference information

Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value)

FY20: 165.0 (approx.). FY21 Forecast: 665.0 (approx.)

9

Dividend

Dividend per Share

FY20

FY21

Increase /

Decrease

(Expectation)

Yen

from FY20

1st Quarter End

28

11

- 17

2nd Quarter End

28

(11)

( - 17)

3rd Quarter End

28

(11)

( - 17)

4th Quarter End

28

(11)

( - 17)

Fiscal Year

112

(44)

( - 68)

10

Contents

  • Outline of FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts
  • FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results and FY21 Financial Forecasts

11

FY21 1st Quarter Financial Results (Consolidated)

Honda Group

QTD

Unit Sales(thousand)

FY20

FY21

Change

In the first quarter of FY21, the worldwide stagnation due to COVID-19 pandemic impacted Honda's business performance.

Motorcycles

4,921

1,855

- 62.3%

Automobiles

1,321

792

- 40.0%

Life Creation

1,280

1,083

- 15.4%

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Decreased unit sales in India and Indonesia, despite the increase in China.

Decreased unit sales in the United States, Japan and India, despite the increase in China.

Financial Results

QTD

FY20

FY21

Change

Yen (billion)

Sales revenue

3,996.2

2,123.7

- 46.9%

Operating profit

252.4

- 113.6

- 366.1bn.

Operating margin

6.3%

- 5.4%

-

Share of profit of investments

44.2

39.9

- 9.6%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

289.8

- 73.4

- 363.2bn.

Profit for the period attributable

172.3

- 80.8

- 253.1bn.

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable

97.92

- 46.84

- 144.76

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

110

108

- 2

Sales revenue

Operating profit

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

Profit for the period

Decreased by 46.9%, to 2,123.7 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in all business operations.

Operating loss was 113.6 billion yen, a decrease of 366.1 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Decreased by 9.6%, to 39.9 billion yen from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit in Japan and Indonesia, which was partially offset by increased profit in China.

Decreased by 253.1 billion yen, to -80.8 billion yen from the same period last

year, due to decreased in profit before

income taxes.

12

Change in Profit before Income Taxes

Yen (billion)

Profit before Income Taxes - 363.2

Operating Profit - 366.1

Excluding currency effects - 355.3

289.8 - 467.8

+ 91.4

+ 5.5 - 10.8

- 4.2

+ 15.6

R&D

Currency

Share of profit

Operating

effects

of investments

Revenue,

Cost

SG&A

accounted

Profit

model mix,

reduction,

for using

the equity

252.4

etc.

etc.

method

FY20 1Q

- JPY / USD

- USD / Others

Decreased in unit sales due to

(BRL, CAD, MXN)

COVID-19 effects, etc.

- JPY / Asian Currencies

(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)

- Others

Reference information

Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value) 1st Quarter FY20: -, 1st Quarter FY21: 440.0 (approx.)

+ 7.1

Financeincome - 73.4

and Operating

Finance

costs Profit

- 113.6

- 2.5

FY21 1Q

- 4.0

  • 0.5
  • 3.8

13

Sales Revenue/Operating Profit (Margin)

by Business Segment

upperFY21

Motorcyle

Automobile

Financial Services

Life Creation and

lowerFY20

Business

Business

Business

Other Businesses

Unit (thousand)

1,855

792

-

1,083

Honda Group

4,921

1,321

-

1,280

Unit Sales

Yen (billion)

274.2

1,255.7

579.0

68.2

Sales

533.0

2,750.1

692.0

85.2

Revenue

Operating

11.2

- 195.8

71.5

- 0.5

Profit

69.8

120.3

65.7

- 3.5

Operating

4.1%

- 15.6%

12.4%

- 0.8%

Margin

13.1%

4.4%

9.5%

- 4.2%

Decreased 58.6 billion yen due mainly to

Decreased 316.2 billion yen due mainly to

Increased 5.7 billioin yen due mainly to

Improved 2.9 billion yen due mainly to

Increase/Decrease

the decrease in unit sales, which was

the decrease in unit sales in the United

Factors

partially offset by reduction in R&D and

States and Japan, which was partially

accounting difference in the provision for

reduction in R&D and selling, general and

selling, general and administrative

offset by reduction in selling, general and

credit losses.

administrative expenses.

expenses.

administrative expenses.

Operating profit

* Combined operating profit of Automobile Business and

Combined operating profit *

from aircraft and

aircraft engines included in above

Financial Services Business for automobiles

- 127.6 / - 7.2%

- 7.1

In the financial services business,

Honda provides services such as loan and lease, mainly

FY20 1Q183.6 / 5.4%

FY20 1Q- 9.1

related to sales of automobiles, for customers buying products.

Operating profit relating to automobiles in financial services

business is allocated in accordance with total assets ratio, etc.

14

Cash Flows of Non-financial Services Businesses

Yen (billion)

Three Months

FY20

FY21

Cash flows from

+ 188.6

- 355.2

operating activities

Cash flows from

- 151.7

- 87.0

investing activities

Free cash ﬂow

+ 36.9

- 442.2

Cash flows from

- 101.5

+ 225.9

financing activities

Effect of exchange

- 41.2

+ 4.6

rate changes

Net change of

- 105.9

- 211.6

cash and cash equivalents

Cash & Cash equivalents

2,275.5

2,250.9

at end of period

Net cash at end of period

1,863.3

1,419.5

15

Forecast: Honda Group Unit Sales

Unit (thousand)

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Life Creation

FY20

FY21

Change

FY20

FY21

Change

FY20

FY21

Change

Results

Forecast

Results

Forecast

Results

Forecast

Japan

205

North

330

America

Europe

239

Asia

17,262

Other

1,304

Regions

Total

19,340

180

- 25

672

610

- 62

312

280

- 32

305

- 25

1,825

1,535

- 290

2,848

2,635

- 213

230

- 9

133

105

- 28

845

790

- 55

13,105

- 4,157

1,952

2,120

+ 168

1,375

1,335

- 40

980

- 324

208

130

- 78

321

270

- 51

14,800

- 4,540

4,790

4,500

- 290

5,701

5,310

- 391

16

FY21 Financial Forecast (Consolidated)

FY20

FY21

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Forecast

amount

%

Sales revenue

14,931.0

12,800.0

- 2,131.0

- 14.3%

Operating profit

633.6

200.0

- 433.6

- 68.4%

Operating margin

4.2%

1.6%

- 2.6 pt

Share of profit of investments

164.2

165.0

+ 0.7

+ 0.5%

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

789.9

365.0

- 424.9

- 53.8%

Profit for the year attributable

455.7

165.0

- 290.7

- 63.8%

to owners of the parent

Earnings per share attributable

260.13

95.56

- 164.57

to owners of the parent (Yen)

Market average rates (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

109

106

- 3

17

FY21 Forecast: Change in Profit before Income Taxes

Profit before Income Taxes - 424.9 ( - 53.8 % )

Operating Profit - 433.6 ( - 68.4 % )

Yenbillion

Excluding currency effects - 353.6

789.9 - 461.6

JPY / USD

- 37.0

USD / Others

- 34.0

(BRL, CAD, MXN)

- 1.5

JPY / Asian Currencies

(INR, THB, VND, CNY, IDR)

- 7.5

Others

+ 104.0

- 47.0

- 80.0

365.0

+ 51.0

R&D

+ 0.7

+ 7.9

Revenue,

SG&A

Currency

Share of profit

Finance

Operating

Cost

effects

Operating

model mix,

reduction,

of investments

income

Profit

etc.

etc.

accounted

and

Profit

633.6

for using

Finance

200.0

Decrease factors

the equity

costs

method

Decreased in unit sales due to

FY20

COVID-19 effects, etc.

FY21

Results

Reference information

Forecast

Impact of profit decrease for profit before income taxes due to COVID-19 (estimated value)

FY20: 165.0 (approx.). FY21 Forecast: 665.0 (approx.)

18

FY21 Forecast: Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D

FY20

FY21

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Forecast

Capital expenditures *1

Depreciation and amortization *1

Research and development expenditures *2

375.6

350.0

- 25.6

396.9

360.0

- 36.9

821.4

860.0

+ 38.5

*1 Capital expenditures as well as Depreciation in results and forecast aforementioned exclude investment in operating leases, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets.

*2 Research and development expenditures are research and development activity related costs incurred during the reporting period.

In accordance with IFRS, a portion of research and development expenditures is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life. As such, this amount is not in conformity with "Research and development" on Consolidated Statements of Income.

19

Caution with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements:

This slide contains forward-looking statements about the performance of Honda, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that Honda's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in Honda's principal markets and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time.

Accounting standards:

Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

Notice on the Factors for Increases and Decreases in Income:

With respect to the discussion above of the change in Operating profit, management has identified the factors set forth below and used what it believes to be a reasonable method to analyze the respective changes in such factors. Each of these factors is explained below. Management has analyzed changes in these factors at the levels of the Company and its material consolidated subsidiaries.

(1)"Currency effects" consist of translation adjustments, which come from the translation of the currency of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements into Japanese Yen, and foreign currency adjustments, which result from foreign-currency-denominated sales, which, at the levels of the Company and those consolidated subsidiaries which have been analyzed, primarily relate to the following currencies: U.S. dollar, Canada dollar, Euro, GBP, BRL and Japanese Yen.

  1. With respect to "Cost reduction, etc.", management has analyzed cost reduction and effects of raw material cost fluctuations at the levels of the Company and its material foreign manufacturing subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.
  2. With respect to "Revenue, model mix, etc.", management has analyzed changes in sales volume and in the mix of product models sold in major markets which have resulted in increases/decreases in profit, as well as certain other reasons for increases/decreases in sales revenue and cost of sales.
  3. With respect to "Selling, General and Administrative expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.
  4. With respect to "Research and Development expenses", management has analyzed reasons for an increase/decrease in research and development expenses from the previous fiscal year net of currency translation effects.

Unit sales:

Motorcycle Business

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products, including motorcycles, ATVs, and Side-by-Sides of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Automobile Business

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.

Life Creation Business

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Life Creation business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method was involved in the sale of Honda power products.

* Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent is calculated based on weighted average number of shares outstanding as shown below:

-

1st Quarter

FY20: 1,759,567,000 (approx) ,

FY21: 1,726,619,000 (approx)

-

Fiscal year

FY20: 1,752,006,000 (approx) ,

FY21 forecast: 1,726,638,000 (approx)

20

Appendix

Change in Sales Revenue

Sales Revenue /Operating Profit by Geographical Segment

Change in Sales Revenue Sales revenue from external customers

Yen (billion)

Three Months

compared with FY20 1Q: - 1,872.4 / - 46.9% (Excluding currency translation effects: - 1,802.6 / - 45.1%)

FY20

FY21

Change

Change

excluding currency translation effects

(%)

Motorcycle Business

533.0

274.2

- 258.7

- 241.1

- 45.2%

Automobile Business

2,694.4

1,209.9

- 1,484.5

- 1,447.1

- 53.7%

Financial Services Business

688.4

575.8

- 112.5

- 99.9

- 14.5%

Life Creation and Other Businesses

80.3

63.7

- 16.5

- 14.4

- 18.0%

Total

3,996.2

2,123.7

- 1,872.4

- 1,802.6

- 45.1%

Market average rate (Yen)

U.S. Dollar

110

108

Sales Revenue/Operating Profit by Geographical Segment

Three Months

Japan

North America

Europe

Asia

Other Regions

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

Sales

1,150.7

767.1

2,316.0

1,140.5

206.2

104.7

1,019.2

533.9

191.2

56.2

Revenue

Operating

36.6

- 61.9

102.7

- 77.8

2.6

4.8

97.9

23.3

8.4

- 5.5

Profit

Change (%)

- 98.6 billion yen

- 180.5 billion yen

+ 86.7%

- 76.2%

- 14.0 billion yen

23

Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D

QTD

FY20

FY21

Change

Yen (billion)

Results

Results

Capital expenditures

58.5

47.9

- 10.5

Depreciation and

105.9

90.5

- 15.4

amortization

Research and development

184.2

174.8

- 9.4

expenditures

24

Sales Revenue/Operating Profit by Business Segment

Yen (billion)

QTD

YTD

FY20

FY21

Change

Change

FY20

FY21

Change

Change

Segment Information

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

(%)

Results

Results

(%)

Sales Revenue

Motorcycle Business

533.0

522.5

530.2

473.5

274.2

- 258.7

- 48.6%

533.0

274.2

- 258.7

- 48.6%

Automobile Business

2,750.1

2,530.8

2,574.8

2,338.7

1,255.7

- 1,494.4

- 54.3%

2,750.1

1,255.7

- 1,494.4

- 54.3%

Financial Services

692.0

660.7

619.7

628.3

579.0

- 113.0

- 16.3%

692.0

579.0

- 113.0

- 16.3%

Business

LC & Other Businesses

85.2

81.8

86.3

97.2

68.2

- 17.0

- 20.0%

85.2

68.2

- 17.0

- 20.0%

Reconciling items

- 64.1

- 66.8

- 63.6

- 79.8

- 53.4

+ 10.7

-

- 64.1

- 53.4

+ 10.7

-

Total

3,996.2

3,729.1

3,747.5

3,458.0

2,123.7

- 1,872.4

- 46.9%

3,996.2

2,123.7

- 1,872.4

- 46.9%

Operating Profit

Motorcycle Business

69.8

77.7

74.5

63.4

11.2

- 58.6

- 84.0%

69.8

11.2

- 58.6

- 84.0%

Automobile Business

120.3

74.9

33.7

- 75.6

- 195.8

- 316.2

-

120.3

- 195.8

- 316.2

-

Financial Services

65.7

66.3

64.5

22.9

71.5

+ 5.7

+ 8.8%

65.7

71.5

+ 5.7

+ 8.8%

Business

LC & Other Businesses

- 3.5

1.0

- 6.1

- 16.3

- 0.5

+ 2.9

-

- 3.5

- 0.5

+ 2.9

-

Total

252.4

220.1

166.6

- 5.6

- 113.6

- 366.1

-

252.4

- 113.6

- 366.1

-

Operating profit from aircraft and aircraft

- 9.1

- 9.2

- 10.0

- 13.8

- 7.1

+ 2.0

-

- 9.1

- 7.1

+ 2.0

-

engines

Total Assets of

10,076.6

10,131.3

10,373.0

10,282.1

10,202.2

+ 125.5

+ 1.2%

Finance Subsidiaries

25

Honda Group Unit Sales/Consolidated Unit Sales

Unit (thousand)

QTD

YTD

Forecast

Honda Group

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

Change

FY20

FY21

Change

Unit Sales

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Change

Results

Results

Results

Forecast

Motorcycles

4,921

5,098

5,019

4,302

1,855

- 3,066

4,921

1,855

- 3,066

19,340

14,800

- 4,540

Japan

51

61

42

51

50

- 1

51

50

- 1

205

180

- 25

North America

74

75

72

109

61

- 13

74

61

- 13

330

305

- 25

Europe

84

57

45

53

61

- 23

84

61

- 23

239

230

- 9

Asia

4,378

4,575

4,500

3,809

1,572

- 2,806

4,378

1,572

- 2,806

17,262

13,105

- 4,157

Other Regions

334

330

360

280

111

- 223

334

111

- 223

1,304

980

- 324

Automobiles

1,321

1,241

1,247

981

792

- 529

1,321

792

- 529

4,790

4,500

- 290

Japan

181

183

125

183

129

- 52

181

129

- 52

672

610

- 62

North America

495

433

474

423

159

- 336

495

159

- 336

1,825

1,535

- 290

Europe

34

34

35

30

16

- 18

34

16

- 18

133

105

- 28

Asia

554

540

561

297

473

- 81

554

473

- 81

1,952

2,120

+ 168

Other Regions

57

51

52

48

15

- 42

57

15

- 42

208

130

- 78

Life Creation

1,280

1,155

1,195

2,071

1,083

- 197

1,280

1,083

- 197

5,701

5,310

- 391

Japan

74

80

64

94

80

+ 6

74

80

+ 6

312

280

- 32

North America

605

504

552

1,187

524

- 81

605

524

- 81

2,848

2,635

- 213

Europe

198

154

150

343

170

- 28

198

170

- 28

845

790

- 55

Asia

347

346

345

337

257

- 90

347

257

- 90

1,375

1,335

- 40

Other Regions

56

71

84

110

52

- 4

56

52

- 4

321

270

- 51

Consolidated Unit Sales

Motorcycles

3,264

3,278

3,190

2,694

1,221

- 2,043

Japan

51

61

42

51

50

- 1

North America

74

75

72

109

61

- 13

Europe

84

57

45

53

61

- 23

Asia

2,721

2,755

2,671

2,201

938

- 1,783

Other Regions

334

330

360

280

111

- 223

Automobiles

905

828

808

777

337

- 568

Japan

161

163

107

158

113

- 48

North America

495

433

474

423

159

- 336

Europe

34

34

35

30

16

- 18

Asia

158

147

140

118

34

- 124

Other Regions

57

51

52

48

15

- 42

Life Creation

1,280

1,155

1,195

2,071

1,083

- 197

Japan

74

80

64

94

80

+ 6

North America

605

504

552

1,187

524

- 81

Europe

198

154

150

343

170

- 28

Asia

347

346

345

337

257

- 90

Other Regions

56

71

84

110

52

- 4

3,264

1,221

- 2,043

12,426

9,715

- 2,711

51

50

- 1

205

180

- 25

74

61

- 13

330

305

- 25

84

61

- 23

239

230

- 9

2,721

938

- 1,783

10,348

8,020

- 2,328

334

111

- 223

1,304

980

- 324

905

337

- 568

3,318

2,685

- 633

161

113

- 48

589

530

- 59

495

159

- 336

1,825

1,535

- 290

34

16

- 18

133

105

- 28

158

34

- 124

563

385

- 178

57

15

- 42

208

130

- 78

1,280

1,083

- 197

5,701

5,310

- 391

74

80

+ 6

312

280

- 32

605

524

- 81

2,848

2,635

- 213

198

170

- 28

845

790

- 55

347

257

- 90

1,375

1,335

- 40

56

52

- 4

321

270

- 51

26

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:36:02 UTC
About
