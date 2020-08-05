Honda Motor : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results Press Releases 0 08/05/2020 | 03:32am EDT Send by mail :

Some dealers in Japan and overseas were obliged to suspend business, shorten business hours, or reduce services such as inspections and repairs. Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 46.9%, to JPY 2,123.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in all business operations. Operating loss was JPY 113.6 billion, a decrease of JPY 366.1 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Loss before income taxes was JPY 73.4 billion, a decrease of JPY 363.2 billion from the same period last year. Loss for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 80.8 billion, a decrease of JPY 253.1 billion from the same period last year. Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent for the period amounted to JPY 46.84, a decrease of JPY 144.76 from the corresponding period last year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share. ― 1 ― Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Total assets decreased by JPY 349.7 billion, to JPY 20,111.7 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in receivables from financial services, cash and cash equivalents as well as property, plant and equipment, despite an increase in inventories. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 200.6 billion, to JPY 11,974.8 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in trade payables, accrued expenses as well as deferred tax liabilities, despite increased financing liabilities. Total equity decreased by JPY 149.1 billion, to JPY 8,136.9 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in retained earnings attributable to loss for the period. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2020 decreased by JPY 64.5 billion from March 31, 2020, to JPY 2,607.7 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows: Net cash used in operating activities amounted to JPY 71.7 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from operating activities increased by JPY 267.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in cash received from customers, despite decreased payments for parts and raw materials. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 109.3 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by JPY 58.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for acquisitions of other financial assets as well as decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment. Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to JPY 111.9 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from financing activities increased by JPY 195.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased proceeds from financing liabilities. ― 2 ― Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Honda was unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, due to impacts relating to the spread of COVID-19. However, based on various factors such as recent environment and trends in Honda's financial results, Honda projects consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to be as shown below: Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Yen (billions) Changes from FY 2020 Sales revenue 12,800.0 -14.3% Operating profit 200.0 -68.4% Profit before income taxes 365.0 -53.8% Profit for the year 195.0 -61.8% Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 165.0 -63.8% Yen Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 95.56 Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar will be JPY 106 for the full year ending March 31, 2021. The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 from the previous year are as follows. Yen (billions) Revenue, model mix, etc. - 461.6 Cost reduction, the effect of raw material cost fluctuations, etc. + 51.0 SG&A expenses + 104.0 R&D expenses - 47.0 Currency effect - 80.0 Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 - 433.6 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method + 0.7 Finance income and finance costs + 7.9 Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 - 424.9 Dividend per Share of Common Stock The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was undetermined, as Honda was unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, due to impacts relating to the spread of COVID-19. However, based on the forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as shown above, Honda hereby provides the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as below. Fiscal first quarter dividend is JPY 11 per share of common stock. The Company expects to distribute quarterly cash dividends of JPY 11 per share for each quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. As a result, total cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are expected to be JPY 44 per share. ― 3 ― This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable. ― 4 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 Yen (millions) Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,672,353 2,607,760 Trade receivables 633,909 609,222 Receivables from financial services 1,878,358 1,684,860 Other financial assets 190,053 176,902 Inventories 1,560,568 1,651,700 Other current assets 365,769 334,919 Total current assets 7,301,010 7,065,363 Non-current assets: Investments accounted for using the equity method 655,475 675,141 Receivables from financial services 3,282,807 3,262,447 Other financial assets 441,724 469,325 Equipment on operating leases 4,626,063 4,587,433 Property, plant and equipment 3,051,704 2,991,499 Intangible assets 760,434 772,428 Deferred tax assets 132,553 87,384 Other non-current assets 209,695 200,714 Total non-current assets 13,160,455 13,046,371 Total assets 20,461,465 20,111,734 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables 958,469 781,767 Financing liabilities 3,248,457 3,334,751 Accrued expenses 449,716 372,092 Other financial liabilities 209,065 221,456 Income taxes payable 43,759 41,489 Provisions 287,175 267,787 Other current liabilities 593,447 530,972 Total current liabilities 5,790,088 5,550,314 Non-current liabilities: Financing liabilities 4,221,229 4,308,804 Other financial liabilities 303,570 302,042 Retirement benefit liabilities 578,909 588,867 Provisions 238,439 245,811 Deferred tax liabilities 698,868 638,493 Other non-current liabilities 344,339 340,495 Total non-current liabilities 6,385,354 6,424,512 Total liabilities 12,175,442 11,974,826 Equity: Common stock 86,067 86,067 Capital surplus 171,823 171,811 Treasury stock (273,940) (273,817) Retained earnings 8,142,948 8,013,714 Other components of equity (114,639) (113,535) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 8,012,259 7,884,240 Non-controlling interests 273,764 252,668 Total equity 8,286,023 8,136,908 Total liabilities and equity 20,461,465 20,111,734 ― 5 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 Yen (millions) Three months Three months ended ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Sales revenue 3,996,253 2,123,775 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (3,166,483) (1,769,299) Selling, general and administrative (407,449) (305,253) Research and development (169,852) (162,914) Total operating costs and expenses (3,743,784) (2,237,466) Operating profit (loss) 252,469 (113,691) Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 44,230 39,994 Finance income and finance costs: Interest income 14,195 4,595 Interest expense (3,595) (1,833) Other, net (17,488) (2,498) Total finance income and finance costs (6,888) 264 Profit (loss) before income taxes 289,811 (73,433) Income tax expense (100,219) (6,546) Profit (loss) for the period 189,592 (79,979) Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 172,302 (80,871) Non-controlling interests 17,290 892 Yen Earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 97.92 (46.84) ― 6 ― Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 Yen (millions) Three months Three months ended ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Profit (loss) for the period 189,592 (79,979) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans － － Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value 4,209 through other comprehensive income (6,348) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for 529 using the equity method (825) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value 110 56 through other comprehensive income 8,819 Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (129,218) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for (5,193) using the equity method (14,259) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (150,540) 8,420 Comprehensive income for the period 39,052 (71,559) Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 28,277 (79,767) Non-controlling interests 10,775 8,208 ― 7 ― [3] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the three months ended June 30, 2019 Yen (millions) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other Non-controlling Total Common Capital Treasury Retained components stock surplus stock earnings of equity Total interests equity Balance as of April 1, 2019 86,067 171,460 (177,827) 7,973,637 214,383 8,267,720 298,070 8,565,790 Comprehensive income for the period Profit (loss) for the period 172,302 172,302 17,290 189,592 Other comprehensive income, net of tax (144,025) (144,025) (6,515) (150,540) Total comprehensive income for the period 172,302 (144,025) 28,277 10,775 39,052 Reclassification to retained earnings (2) 2 － － Transactions with owners and other Dividends paid (49,287) (49,287) (44,226) (93,513) Purchases of treasury stock (3) (3) (3) Disposal of treasury stock 79 79 79 Share-based payment transactions 78 78 78 Total transactions with owners and other 78 76 (49,287) (49,133) (44,226) (93,359) Other changes 176 176 176 Balance as of June 30, 2019 86,067 171,538 (177,751) 8,096,826 70,360 8,247,040 264,619 8,511,659 For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Yen (millions) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other Non-controlling Total Common Capital Treasury Retained components stock surplus stock earnings of equity Total interests equity Balance as of April 1, 2020 86,067 171,823 (273,940) 8,142,948 (114,639) 8,012,259 273,764 8,286,023 Comprehensive income for the period Profit (loss) for the period (80,871) (80,871) 892 (79,979) Other comprehensive income, 1,104 1,104 7,316 8,420 net of tax Total comprehensive income (80,871) 1,104 (79,767) 8,208 (71,559) for the period Transactions with owners and other Dividends paid (48,363) (48,363) (31,555) (79,918) Purchases of treasury stock (1) (1) (1) Disposal of treasury stock 124 124 124 Share-based payment transactions (12) (12) (12) Equity transactions and others 2,251 2,251 Total transactions with (12) 123 (48,363) (48,252) (29,304) (77,556) owners and other Balance as of June 30, 2020 86,067 171,811 (273,817) 8,013,714 (113,535) 7,884,240 252,668 8,136,908 ― 8 ― [4] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 Yen (millions) Three months Three months ended ended Cash flows from operating activities: Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Profit (loss) before income taxes 289,811 (73,433) Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on 149,419 operating leases 170,016 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method (44,230) (39,994) Finance income and finance costs, net (9,127) 6,752 Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net (32,344) (28,354) Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables 9,919 33,546 Inventories (12,930) (91,946) Trade payables (53,045) (134,776) Accrued expenses (34,712) (87,180) Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities 10,907 9,395 Receivables from financial services 6,582 199,194 Equipment on operating leases (53,086) 16,833 Other assets and liabilities (83,469) (35,335) Other, net 1,866 (2,402) Dividends received 26,632 5,468 Interest received 73,532 58,567 Interest paid (32,873) (27,577) Income taxes paid, net of refunds (37,861) (29,945) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 195,588 (71,768) Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (97,415) (84,090) Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets (58,172) (50,151) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 7,885 3,231 Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash 2,230 equivalents acquired － Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method (2,401) － Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets (60,055) (38,460) Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets 42,018 57,920 Net cash used in investing activities (168,140) (109,320) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities 2,049,304 2,847,881 Repayments of short-term financing liabilities (2,318,708) (2,687,827) Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities 494,872 405,004 Repayments of long-term financing liabilities (219,727) (376,788) Dividends paid to owners of the parent (49,287) (48,363) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (22,967) (9,282) Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net 76 123 Repayments of lease liabilities (17,400) (18,291) Other, net 2 (555) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (83,835) 111,902 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (46,546) 4,593 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (102,933) (64,593) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,494,121 2,672,353 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,391,188 2,607,760 ― 9 ― [5] Assumptions for Going Concern None Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements [A] Segment Information Honda has four reportable segments: Motorcycle business, Automobile business, Financial services business and Life creation and other businesses, which are based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services. Operating segments are defined as the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for these reportable segments are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows: Segment Principal products and services Functions Motorcycle Business Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), Research and development side-by-sides (SxS) and relevant parts Manufacturing Sales and related services Automobile Business Automobiles and relevant parts Research and development Manufacturing Sales and related services Financial Services Business Financial services Retail loan and lease related to Honda products Others Life Creation and Other Power products and relevant parts, Research and development Businesses and others Manufacturing Sales and related services Others Segment information based on products and services As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 Yen (millions) Financial Life Creation Motorcycle Automobile Services and Other Segment Reconciling Business Business Business Businesses Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 533,018 2,694,478 688,401 80,356 3,996,253 － 3,996,253 Intersegment － 55,662 3,624 4,888 64,174 (64,174) － Total 533,018 2,750,140 692,025 85,244 4,060,427 (64,174) 3,996,253 Segment profit (loss) 69,873 120,375 65,782 (3,561) 252,469 － 252,469 Segment assets 1,500,514 8,104,744 10,076,682 338,134 20,020,074 286,628 20,306,702 Depreciation and amortization 17,072 146,891 206,866 3,579 374,408 － 374,408 Capital expenditures 13,552 101,076 576,451 3,058 694,137 － 694,137 As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020 Yen (millions) Financial Life Creation Motorcycle Automobile Services and Other Segment Reconciling Business Business Business Businesses Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 274,222 1,209,923 575,834 63,796 2,123,775 － 2,123,775 Intersegment － 45,800 3,168 4,441 53,409 (53,409) － Total 274,222 1,255,723 579,002 68,237 2,177,184 (53,409) 2,123,775 Segment profit (loss) 11,202 (195,888) 71,568 (573) (113,691) － (113,691) Segment assets 1,386,342 7,641,611 10,202,227 352,249 19,582,429 529,305 20,111,734 Depreciation and amortization 16,775 126,793 206,150 3,888 353,606 － 353,606 Capital expenditures 8,550 89,371 396,701 2,082 496,704 － 496,704 Explanatory notes: 1. Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices. ― 10 ― 2. Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of June 30, 2019 and 2020 amounted to JPY 551,689 million and JPY 820,941 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. In addition to the disclosure required by IFRS, Honda provides the following supplemental information for the financial statements users: Supplemental geographical information based on the location of the Company and its subsidiaries As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 Yen (millions) North Other Reconciling Japan America Europe Asia Regions Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 594,300 2,213,126 155,392 844,102 189,333 3,996,253 － 3,996,253 Inter-geographic areas 556,455 102,919 50,838 175,163 1,943 887,318 (887,318) － Total 1,150,755 2,316,045 206,230 1,019,265 191,276 4,883,571 (887,318) 3,996,253 Operating profit (loss) 36,672 102,701 2,600 97,961 8,479 248,413 4,056 252,469 Assets 4,766,236 11,200,662 639,831 3,043,833 619,899 20,270,461 36,241 20,306,702 Non-current assets other than financial instruments, deferred tax assets and net 2,922,170 4,653,618 94,351 673,137 142,292 8,485,568 － 8,485,568 defined benefit assets As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020 Yen (millions) North Other Reconciling Japan America Europe Asia Regions Total Items Consolidated Sales revenue: External customers 471,450 1,061,689 90,628 444,317 55,691 2,123,775 － 2,123,775 Inter-geographic 295,730 78,816 14,109 89,674 524 478,853 (478,853) areas － Total 767,180 1,140,505 104,737 533,991 56,215 2,602,628 (478,853) 2,123,775 Operating profit (loss) (61,934) (77,886) 4,854 23,303 (5,576) (117,239) 3,548 (113,691) Assets 4,712,594 11,123,120 682,541 2,799,058 473,595 19,790,908 320,826 20,111,734 Non-current assets other than financial instruments, deferred tax assets and net 2,991,617 4,672,911 57,515 661,518 106,492 8,490,053 － 8,490,053 defined benefit assets Explanatory notes: 1. Major countries in each geographic area: North America United States, Canada, Mexico Europe United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France Asia Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam Other Regions Brazil, Australia Sales revenues between geographic areas are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices. Reconciling items include elimination of inter-geographic transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of June 30, 2019 and 2020 amounted to JPY 551,689 million and JPY 820,941 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. ― 11 ― [B] Other Loss related to airbag inflators Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arise, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report. ― 12 ― Attachments Original document

