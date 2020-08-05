Honda Motor : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results Press Releases

Log in
08/05/2020 | 03:32am EDT

August 5, 2020

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FISCAL FIRST QUARTER

ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

Tokyo, August 5, 2020--- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

First Quarter Results

The spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has caused the global economic slowdown and also has affected Honda's consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Resulting from travel restriction measures by government, Honda's production bases in Japan and overseas were also affected by suspended or reduced production mainly due to restrictions on employees' commute to the workplaces and delays in the supply of parts within the supply chain. Some dealers in Japan and overseas were obliged to suspend business, shorten business hours, or reduce services such as inspections and repairs.

Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 46.9%, to JPY 2,123.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in all business operations. Operating loss was JPY 113.6 billion, a decrease of JPY 366.1 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Loss before income taxes was JPY 73.4 billion, a decrease of JPY 363.2 billion from the same period last year. Loss for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 80.8 billion, a decrease of JPY 253.1 billion from the same period last year.

Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent for the period amounted to JPY 46.84, a decrease of JPY 144.76 from the corresponding period last year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share.

― 1 ―

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Total assets decreased by JPY 349.7 billion, to JPY 20,111.7 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in receivables from financial services, cash and cash equivalents as well as property, plant and equipment, despite an increase in inventories. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 200.6 billion, to JPY 11,974.8 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in trade payables, accrued expenses as well as deferred tax liabilities, despite increased financing liabilities. Total equity decreased by JPY 149.1 billion, to JPY 8,136.9 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in retained earnings attributable to loss for the period.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2020 decreased by JPY 64.5 billion from March 31, 2020, to JPY 2,607.7 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to JPY 71.7 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from operating activities increased by JPY 267.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in cash received from customers, despite decreased payments for parts and raw materials.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 109.3 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by JPY 58.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for acquisitions of other financial assets as well as decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.

Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to JPY 111.9 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from financing activities increased by JPY 195.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased proceeds from financing liabilities.

― 2 ―

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Honda was unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, due to impacts relating to the spread of COVID-19. However, based on various factors such as recent environment and trends in Honda's financial results, Honda projects consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to be as shown below:

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Yen (billions)

Changes from FY 2020

Sales revenue

12,800.0

-14.3%

Operating profit

200.0

-68.4%

Profit before income taxes

365.0

-53.8%

Profit for the year

195.0

-61.8%

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent

165.0

-63.8%

Yen

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

95.56

Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar

will be JPY 106 for the full year ending March 31, 2021.

The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 from the previous year are as follows.

Yen (billions)

Revenue, model mix, etc.

- 461.6

Cost reduction, the effect of raw material cost fluctuations, etc.

+ 51.0

SG&A expenses

+ 104.0

R&D expenses

- 47.0

Currency effect

- 80.0

Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

- 433.6

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

+ 0.7

Finance income and finance costs

+ 7.9

Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

- 424.9

Dividend per Share of Common Stock

The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was undetermined, as Honda was unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, due to impacts relating to the spread of COVID-19. However, based on the forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as shown above, Honda hereby provides the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as below.

Fiscal first quarter dividend is JPY 11 per share of common stock.

The Company expects to distribute quarterly cash dividends of JPY 11 per share for each quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. As a result, total cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are expected to be JPY 44 per share.

― 3 ―

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.

― 4 ―

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
    March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020

Yen (millions)

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

2,672,353

2,607,760

Trade receivables

633,909

609,222

Receivables from financial services

1,878,358

1,684,860

Other financial assets

190,053

176,902

Inventories

1,560,568

1,651,700

Other current assets

365,769

334,919

Total current assets

7,301,010

7,065,363

Non-current assets:

Investments accounted for using the equity method

655,475

675,141

Receivables from financial services

3,282,807

3,262,447

Other financial assets

441,724

469,325

Equipment on operating leases

4,626,063

4,587,433

Property, plant and equipment

3,051,704

2,991,499

Intangible assets

760,434

772,428

Deferred tax assets

132,553

87,384

Other non-current assets

209,695

200,714

Total non-current assets

13,160,455

13,046,371

Total assets

20,461,465

20,111,734

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade payables

958,469

781,767

Financing liabilities

3,248,457

3,334,751

Accrued expenses

449,716

372,092

Other financial liabilities

209,065

221,456

Income taxes payable

43,759

41,489

Provisions

287,175

267,787

Other current liabilities

593,447

530,972

Total current liabilities

5,790,088

5,550,314

Non-current liabilities:

Financing liabilities

4,221,229

4,308,804

Other financial liabilities

303,570

302,042

Retirement benefit liabilities

578,909

588,867

Provisions

238,439

245,811

Deferred tax liabilities

698,868

638,493

Other non-current liabilities

344,339

340,495

Total non-current liabilities

6,385,354

6,424,512

Total liabilities

12,175,442

11,974,826

Equity:

Common stock

86,067

86,067

Capital surplus

171,823

171,811

Treasury stock

(273,940)

(273,817)

Retained earnings

8,142,948

8,013,714

Other components of equity

(114,639)

(113,535)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

8,012,259

7,884,240

Non-controlling interests

273,764

252,668

Total equity

8,286,023

8,136,908

Total liabilities and equity

20,461,465

20,111,734

― 5 ―

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

Yen (millions)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Sales revenue

3,996,253

2,123,775

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

(3,166,483)

(1,769,299)

Selling, general and administrative

(407,449)

(305,253)

Research and development

(169,852)

(162,914)

Total operating costs and expenses

(3,743,784)

(2,237,466)

Operating profit (loss)

252,469

(113,691)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

44,230

39,994

Finance income and finance costs:

Interest income

14,195

4,595

Interest expense

(3,595)

(1,833)

Other, net

(17,488)

(2,498)

Total finance income and finance costs

(6,888)

264

Profit (loss) before income taxes

289,811

(73,433)

Income tax expense

(100,219)

(6,546)

Profit (loss) for the period

189,592

(79,979)

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

172,302

(80,871)

Non-controlling interests

17,290

892

Yen

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

97.92

(46.84)

― 6 ―

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

Yen (millions)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Profit (loss) for the period

189,592

(79,979)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value

4,209

through other comprehensive income

(6,348)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for

529

using the equity method

(825)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value

110

56

through other comprehensive income

8,819

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(129,218)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for

(5,193)

using the equity method

(14,259)

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

(150,540)

8,420

Comprehensive income for the period

39,052

(71,559)

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

28,277

(79,767)

Non-controlling interests

10,775

8,208

― 7 ―

[3] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

Yen (millions)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other

Non-controlling

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

Retained

components

stock

surplus

stock

earnings

of equity

Total

interests

equity

Balance as of April 1, 2019

86,067

171,460

(177,827)

7,973,637

214,383

8,267,720

298,070

8,565,790

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit (loss) for the period

172,302

172,302

17,290

189,592

Other comprehensive income,

net of tax

(144,025)

(144,025)

(6,515)

(150,540)

Total comprehensive income

for the period

172,302

(144,025)

28,277

10,775

39,052

Reclassification to retained earnings

(2)

2

Transactions with owners and other

Dividends paid

(49,287)

(49,287)

(44,226)

(93,513)

Purchases of treasury stock

(3)

(3)

(3)

Disposal of treasury stock

79

79

79

Share-based payment transactions

78

78

78

Total transactions with

owners and other

78

76

(49,287)

(49,133)

(44,226)

(93,359)

Other changes

176

176

176

Balance as of June 30, 2019

86,067

171,538

(177,751)

8,096,826

70,360

8,247,040

264,619

8,511,659

For the three months ended June 30, 2020

Yen (millions)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other

Non-controlling

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

Retained

components

stock

surplus

stock

earnings

of equity

Total

interests

equity

Balance as of April 1, 2020

86,067

171,823

(273,940)

8,142,948

(114,639)

8,012,259

273,764

8,286,023

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit (loss) for the period

(80,871)

(80,871)

892

(79,979)

Other comprehensive income,

1,104

1,104

7,316

8,420

net of tax

Total comprehensive income

(80,871)

1,104

(79,767)

8,208

(71,559)

for the period

Transactions with owners and other

Dividends paid

(48,363)

(48,363)

(31,555)

(79,918)

Purchases of treasury stock

(1)

(1)

(1)

Disposal of treasury stock

124

124

124

Share-based payment transactions

(12)

(12)

(12)

Equity transactions and others

2,251

2,251

Total transactions with

(12)

123

(48,363)

(48,252)

(29,304)

(77,556)

owners and other

Balance as of June 30, 2020

86,067

171,811

(273,817)

8,013,714

(113,535)

7,884,240

252,668

8,136,908

― 8 ―

[4] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

Yen (millions)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

Cash flows from operating activities:

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Profit (loss) before income taxes

289,811

(73,433)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on

149,419

operating leases

170,016

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

(44,230)

(39,994)

Finance income and finance costs, net

(9,127)

6,752

Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net

(32,344)

(28,354)

Changes in assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

9,919

33,546

Inventories

(12,930)

(91,946)

Trade payables

(53,045)

(134,776)

Accrued expenses

(34,712)

(87,180)

Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities

10,907

9,395

Receivables from financial services

6,582

199,194

Equipment on operating leases

(53,086)

16,833

Other assets and liabilities

(83,469)

(35,335)

Other, net

1,866

(2,402)

Dividends received

26,632

5,468

Interest received

73,532

58,567

Interest paid

(32,873)

(27,577)

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

(37,861)

(29,945)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

195,588

(71,768)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment

(97,415)

(84,090)

Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets

(58,172)

(50,151)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

7,885

3,231

Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash

2,230

equivalents acquired

Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method

(2,401)

Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets

(60,055)

(38,460)

Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets

42,018

57,920

Net cash used in investing activities

(168,140)

(109,320)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities

2,049,304

2,847,881

Repayments of short-term financing liabilities

(2,318,708)

(2,687,827)

Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities

494,872

405,004

Repayments of long-term financing liabilities

(219,727)

(376,788)

Dividends paid to owners of the parent

(49,287)

(48,363)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(22,967)

(9,282)

Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net

76

123

Repayments of lease liabilities

(17,400)

(18,291)

Other, net

2

(555)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(83,835)

111,902

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(46,546)

4,593

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(102,933)

(64,593)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

2,494,121

2,672,353

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,391,188

2,607,760

― 9 ―

[5] Assumptions for Going Concern

None

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements [A] Segment Information

Honda has four reportable segments: Motorcycle business, Automobile business, Financial services business and Life creation and other businesses, which are based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services. Operating segments are defined as the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for these reportable segments are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows:

Segment

Principal products and services

Functions

Motorcycle Business

Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs),

Research and development

side-by-sides (SxS) and relevant parts

Manufacturing

Sales and related services

Automobile Business

Automobiles and relevant parts

Research and development

Manufacturing

Sales and related services

Financial Services Business

Financial services

Retail loan and lease related to Honda products

Others

Life Creation and Other

Power products and relevant parts,

Research and development

Businesses

and others

Manufacturing

Sales and related services

Others

Segment information based on products and services

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Yen (millions)

Financial

Life Creation

Motorcycle

Automobile

Services

and Other

Segment

Reconciling

Business

Business

Business

Businesses

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

533,018

2,694,478

688,401

80,356

3,996,253

3,996,253

Intersegment

55,662

3,624

4,888

64,174

(64,174)

Total

533,018

2,750,140

692,025

85,244

4,060,427

(64,174)

3,996,253

Segment profit (loss)

69,873

120,375

65,782

(3,561)

252,469

252,469

Segment assets

1,500,514

8,104,744

10,076,682

338,134

20,020,074

286,628

20,306,702

Depreciation and amortization

17,072

146,891

206,866

3,579

374,408

374,408

Capital expenditures

13,552

101,076

576,451

3,058

694,137

694,137

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Yen (millions)

Financial

Life Creation

Motorcycle

Automobile

Services

and Other

Segment

Reconciling

Business

Business

Business

Businesses

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

274,222

1,209,923

575,834

63,796

2,123,775

2,123,775

Intersegment

45,800

3,168

4,441

53,409

(53,409)

Total

274,222

1,255,723

579,002

68,237

2,177,184

(53,409)

2,123,775

Segment profit (loss)

11,202

(195,888)

71,568

(573)

(113,691)

(113,691)

Segment assets

1,386,342

7,641,611

10,202,227

352,249

19,582,429

529,305

20,111,734

Depreciation and amortization

16,775

126,793

206,150

3,888

353,606

353,606

Capital expenditures

8,550

89,371

396,701

2,082

496,704

496,704

Explanatory notes:

1. Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices.

― 10 ―

2. Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of June 30, 2019 and 2020 amounted to JPY 551,689 million and JPY 820,941 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

In addition to the disclosure required by IFRS, Honda provides the following supplemental information for the

financial statements users:

Supplemental geographical information based on the location of the Company and its subsidiaries

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Yen (millions)

North

Other

Reconciling

Japan

America

Europe

Asia

Regions

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

594,300

2,213,126

155,392

844,102

189,333

3,996,253

3,996,253

Inter-geographic

areas

556,455

102,919

50,838

175,163

1,943

887,318

(887,318)

Total

1,150,755

2,316,045

206,230

1,019,265

191,276

4,883,571

(887,318)

3,996,253

Operating profit (loss)

36,672

102,701

2,600

97,961

8,479

248,413

4,056

252,469

Assets

4,766,236

11,200,662

639,831

3,043,833

619,899

20,270,461

36,241

20,306,702

Non-current assets

other than financial

instruments, deferred

tax assets and net

2,922,170

4,653,618

94,351

673,137

142,292

8,485,568

8,485,568

defined benefit assets

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Yen (millions)

North

Other

Reconciling

Japan

America

Europe

Asia

Regions

Total

Items

Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

471,450

1,061,689

90,628

444,317

55,691

2,123,775

2,123,775

Inter-geographic

295,730

78,816

14,109

89,674

524

478,853

(478,853)

areas

Total

767,180

1,140,505

104,737

533,991

56,215

2,602,628

(478,853)

2,123,775

Operating profit (loss)

(61,934)

(77,886)

4,854

23,303

(5,576)

(117,239)

3,548

(113,691)

Assets

4,712,594

11,123,120

682,541

2,799,058

473,595

19,790,908

320,826

20,111,734

Non-current assets

other than financial

instruments, deferred

tax assets and net

2,991,617

4,672,911

57,515

661,518

106,492

8,490,053

8,490,053

defined benefit assets

Explanatory notes:

1. Major countries in each geographic area:

North America

United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France

Asia

Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam

Other Regions

Brazil, Australia

  1. Sales revenues between geographic areas are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices.
  2. Reconciling items include elimination of inter-geographic transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of June 30, 2019 and 2020 amounted to JPY 551,689 million and JPY 820,941 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

― 11 ―

[B] Other

Loss related to airbag inflators

Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arise, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report.

― 12 ―

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
