Honda Motor : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results Press Releases
0
08/05/2020 | 03:32am EDT
August 5, 2020
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE FISCAL FIRST QUARTER
ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Tokyo, August 5, 2020--- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020.
First Quarter Results
The spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has caused the global economic slowdown and also has affected Honda's consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Resulting from travel restriction measures by government, Honda's production bases in Japan and overseas were also affected by suspended or reduced production mainly due to restrictions on employees' commute to the workplaces and delays in the supply of parts within the supply chain. Some dealers in Japan and overseas were obliged to suspend business, shorten business hours, or reduce services such as inspections and repairs.
Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 46.9%, to JPY 2,123.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in all business operations. Operating loss was JPY 113.6 billion, a decrease of JPY 366.1 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix, which was partially offset by decreased selling, general and administrative expenses. Loss before income taxes was JPY 73.4 billion, a decrease of JPY 363.2 billion from the same period last year. Loss for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 80.8 billion, a decrease of JPY 253.1 billion from the same period last year.
Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent for the period amounted to JPY 46.84, a decrease of JPY 144.76 from the corresponding period last year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share.
― 1 ―
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
Total assets decreased by JPY 349.7 billion, to JPY 20,111.7 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in receivables from financial services, cash and cash equivalents as well as property, plant and equipment, despite an increase in inventories. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 200.6 billion, to JPY 11,974.8 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in trade payables, accrued expenses as well as deferred tax liabilities, despite increased financing liabilities. Total equity decreased by JPY 149.1 billion, to JPY 8,136.9 billion from March 31, 2020 due mainly to a decrease in retained earnings attributable to loss for the period.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2020 decreased by JPY 64.5 billion from March 31, 2020, to JPY 2,607.7 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:
Net cash used in operating activities amounted to JPY 71.7 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from operating activities increased by JPY 267.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in cash received from customers, despite decreased payments for parts and raw materials.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 109.3 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by JPY 58.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for acquisitions of other financial assets as well as decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.
Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to JPY 111.9 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from financing activities increased by JPY 195.7 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased proceeds from financing liabilities.
― 2 ―
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Honda was unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, due to impacts relating to the spread of COVID-19. However, based on various factors such as recent environment and trends in Honda's financial results, Honda projects consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to be as shown below:
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
Yen (billions)
Changes from FY 2020
Sales revenue
12,800.0
-14.3%
Operating profit
200.0
-68.4%
Profit before income taxes
365.0
-53.8%
Profit for the year
195.0
-61.8%
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent
165.0
-63.8%
Yen
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
95.56
Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar
will be JPY 106 for the full year ending March 31, 2021.
The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 from the previous year are as follows.
Yen (billions)
Revenue, model mix, etc.
- 461.6
Cost reduction, the effect of raw material cost fluctuations, etc.
+ 51.0
SG&A expenses
+ 104.0
R&D expenses
- 47.0
Currency effect
- 80.0
Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
- 433.6
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
+ 0.7
Finance income and finance costs
+ 7.9
Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
- 424.9
Dividend per Share of Common Stock
The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was undetermined, as Honda was unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, due to impacts relating to the spread of COVID-19. However, based on the forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as shown above, Honda hereby provides the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as below.
Fiscal first quarter dividend is JPY 11 per share of common stock.
The Company expects to distribute quarterly cash dividends of JPY 11 per share for each quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. As a result, total cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are expected to be JPY 44 per share.
― 3 ―
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.
― 4 ―
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020
Yen (millions)
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,672,353
2,607,760
Trade receivables
633,909
609,222
Receivables from financial services
1,878,358
1,684,860
Other financial assets
190,053
176,902
Inventories
1,560,568
1,651,700
Other current assets
365,769
334,919
Total current assets
7,301,010
7,065,363
Non-current assets:
Investments accounted for using the equity method
655,475
675,141
Receivables from financial services
3,282,807
3,262,447
Other financial assets
441,724
469,325
Equipment on operating leases
4,626,063
4,587,433
Property, plant and equipment
3,051,704
2,991,499
Intangible assets
760,434
772,428
Deferred tax assets
132,553
87,384
Other non-current assets
209,695
200,714
Total non-current assets
13,160,455
13,046,371
Total assets
20,461,465
20,111,734
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
958,469
781,767
Financing liabilities
3,248,457
3,334,751
Accrued expenses
449,716
372,092
Other financial liabilities
209,065
221,456
Income taxes payable
43,759
41,489
Provisions
287,175
267,787
Other current liabilities
593,447
530,972
Total current liabilities
5,790,088
5,550,314
Non-current liabilities:
Financing liabilities
4,221,229
4,308,804
Other financial liabilities
303,570
302,042
Retirement benefit liabilities
578,909
588,867
Provisions
238,439
245,811
Deferred tax liabilities
698,868
638,493
Other non-current liabilities
344,339
340,495
Total non-current liabilities
6,385,354
6,424,512
Total liabilities
12,175,442
11,974,826
Equity:
Common stock
86,067
86,067
Capital surplus
171,823
171,811
Treasury stock
(273,940)
(273,817)
Retained earnings
8,142,948
8,013,714
Other components of equity
(114,639)
(113,535)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
8,012,259
7,884,240
Non-controlling interests
273,764
252,668
Total equity
8,286,023
8,136,908
Total liabilities and equity
20,461,465
20,111,734
― 5 ―
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020
Yen (millions)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Sales revenue
3,996,253
2,123,775
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
(3,166,483)
(1,769,299)
Selling, general and administrative
(407,449)
(305,253)
Research and development
(169,852)
(162,914)
Total operating costs and expenses
(3,743,784)
(2,237,466)
Operating profit (loss)
252,469
(113,691)
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
44,230
39,994
Finance income and finance costs:
Interest income
14,195
4,595
Interest expense
(3,595)
(1,833)
Other, net
(17,488)
(2,498)
Total finance income and finance costs
(6,888)
264
Profit (loss) before income taxes
289,811
(73,433)
Income tax expense
(100,219)
(6,546)
Profit (loss) for the period
189,592
(79,979)
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
172,302
(80,871)
Non-controlling interests
17,290
892
Yen
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
97.92
(46.84)
― 6 ―
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020
Yen (millions)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Profit (loss) for the period
189,592
(79,979)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
－
－
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value
4,209
through other comprehensive income
(6,348)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for
529
using the equity method
(825)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value
110
56
through other comprehensive income
8,819
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(129,218)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for
(5,193)
using the equity method
(14,259)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
(150,540)
8,420
Comprehensive income for the period
39,052
(71,559)
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
28,277
(79,767)
Non-controlling interests
10,775
8,208
― 7 ―
[3] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three months ended June 30, 2019
Yen (millions)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other
Non-controlling
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
Retained
components
stock
surplus
stock
earnings
of equity
Total
interests
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2019
86,067
171,460
(177,827)
7,973,637
214,383
8,267,720
298,070
8,565,790
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit (loss) for the period
172,302
172,302
17,290
189,592
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax
(144,025)
(144,025)
(6,515)
(150,540)
Total comprehensive income
for the period
172,302
(144,025)
28,277
10,775
39,052
Reclassification to retained earnings
(2)
2
－
－
Transactions with owners and other
Dividends paid
(49,287)
(49,287)
(44,226)
(93,513)
Purchases of treasury stock
(3)
(3)
(3)
Disposal of treasury stock
79
79
79
Share-based payment transactions
78
78
78
Total transactions with
owners and other
78
76
(49,287)
(49,133)
(44,226)
(93,359)
Other changes
176
176
176
Balance as of June 30, 2019
86,067
171,538
(177,751)
8,096,826
70,360
8,247,040
264,619
8,511,659
For the three months ended June 30, 2020
Yen (millions)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other
Non-controlling
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
Retained
components
stock
surplus
stock
earnings
of equity
Total
interests
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2020
86,067
171,823
(273,940)
8,142,948
(114,639)
8,012,259
273,764
8,286,023
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit (loss) for the period
(80,871)
(80,871)
892
(79,979)
Other comprehensive income,
1,104
1,104
7,316
8,420
net of tax
Total comprehensive income
(80,871)
1,104
(79,767)
8,208
(71,559)
for the period
Transactions with owners and other
Dividends paid
(48,363)
(48,363)
(31,555)
(79,918)
Purchases of treasury stock
(1)
(1)
(1)
Disposal of treasury stock
124
124
124
Share-based payment transactions
(12)
(12)
(12)
Equity transactions and others
2,251
2,251
Total transactions with
(12)
123
(48,363)
(48,252)
(29,304)
(77,556)
owners and other
Balance as of June 30, 2020
86,067
171,811
(273,817)
8,013,714
(113,535)
7,884,240
252,668
8,136,908
― 8 ―
[4] Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020
Yen (millions)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Cash flows from operating activities:
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Profit (loss) before income taxes
289,811
(73,433)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on
149,419
operating leases
170,016
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
(44,230)
(39,994)
Finance income and finance costs, net
(9,127)
6,752
Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net
(32,344)
(28,354)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
9,919
33,546
Inventories
(12,930)
(91,946)
Trade payables
(53,045)
(134,776)
Accrued expenses
(34,712)
(87,180)
Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities
10,907
9,395
Receivables from financial services
6,582
199,194
Equipment on operating leases
(53,086)
16,833
Other assets and liabilities
(83,469)
(35,335)
Other, net
1,866
(2,402)
Dividends received
26,632
5,468
Interest received
73,532
58,567
Interest paid
(32,873)
(27,577)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
(37,861)
(29,945)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
195,588
(71,768)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment
(97,415)
(84,090)
Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets
(58,172)
(50,151)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
7,885
3,231
Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash
2,230
equivalents acquired
－
Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method
(2,401)
－
Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets
(60,055)
(38,460)
Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets
42,018
57,920
Net cash used in investing activities
(168,140)
(109,320)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities
2,049,304
2,847,881
Repayments of short-term financing liabilities
(2,318,708)
(2,687,827)
Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities
494,872
405,004
Repayments of long-term financing liabilities
(219,727)
(376,788)
Dividends paid to owners of the parent
(49,287)
(48,363)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(22,967)
(9,282)
Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net
76
123
Repayments of lease liabilities
(17,400)
(18,291)
Other, net
2
(555)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(83,835)
111,902
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(46,546)
4,593
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(102,933)
(64,593)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,494,121
2,672,353
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,391,188
2,607,760
― 9 ―
[5] Assumptions for Going Concern
None
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements [A] Segment Information
Honda has four reportable segments: Motorcycle business, Automobile business, Financial services business and Life creation and other businesses, which are based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services. Operating segments are defined as the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for these reportable segments are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows:
Segment
Principal products and services
Functions
Motorcycle Business
Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs),
Research and development
side-by-sides (SxS) and relevant parts
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Automobile Business
Automobiles and relevant parts
Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Financial Services Business
Financial services
Retail loan and lease related to Honda products
Others
Life Creation and Other
Power products and relevant parts,
Research and development
Businesses
and others
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Others
Segment information based on products and services
As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019
Yen (millions)
Financial
Life Creation
Motorcycle
Automobile
Services
and Other
Segment
Reconciling
Business
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
533,018
2,694,478
688,401
80,356
3,996,253
－
3,996,253
Intersegment
－
55,662
3,624
4,888
64,174
(64,174)
－
Total
533,018
2,750,140
692,025
85,244
4,060,427
(64,174)
3,996,253
Segment profit (loss)
69,873
120,375
65,782
(3,561)
252,469
－
252,469
Segment assets
1,500,514
8,104,744
10,076,682
338,134
20,020,074
286,628
20,306,702
Depreciation and amortization
17,072
146,891
206,866
3,579
374,408
－
374,408
Capital expenditures
13,552
101,076
576,451
3,058
694,137
－
694,137
As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020
Yen (millions)
Financial
Life Creation
Motorcycle
Automobile
Services
and Other
Segment
Reconciling
Business
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
274,222
1,209,923
575,834
63,796
2,123,775
－
2,123,775
Intersegment
－
45,800
3,168
4,441
53,409
(53,409)
－
Total
274,222
1,255,723
579,002
68,237
2,177,184
(53,409)
2,123,775
Segment profit (loss)
11,202
(195,888)
71,568
(573)
(113,691)
－
(113,691)
Segment assets
1,386,342
7,641,611
10,202,227
352,249
19,582,429
529,305
20,111,734
Depreciation and amortization
16,775
126,793
206,150
3,888
353,606
－
353,606
Capital expenditures
8,550
89,371
396,701
2,082
496,704
－
496,704
Explanatory notes:
1. Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices.
― 10 ―
2. Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of June 30, 2019 and 2020 amounted to JPY 551,689 million and JPY 820,941 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
In addition to the disclosure required by IFRS, Honda provides the following supplemental information for the
financial statements users:
Supplemental geographical information based on the location of the Company and its subsidiaries
As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019
Yen (millions)
North
Other
Reconciling
Japan
America
Europe
Asia
Regions
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
594,300
2,213,126
155,392
844,102
189,333
3,996,253
－
3,996,253
Inter-geographic
areas
556,455
102,919
50,838
175,163
1,943
887,318
(887,318)
－
Total
1,150,755
2,316,045
206,230
1,019,265
191,276
4,883,571
(887,318)
3,996,253
Operating profit (loss)
36,672
102,701
2,600
97,961
8,479
248,413
4,056
252,469
Assets
4,766,236
11,200,662
639,831
3,043,833
619,899
20,270,461
36,241
20,306,702
Non-current assets
other than financial
instruments, deferred
tax assets and net
2,922,170
4,653,618
94,351
673,137
142,292
8,485,568
－
8,485,568
defined benefit assets
As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020
Yen (millions)
North
Other
Reconciling
Japan
America
Europe
Asia
Regions
Total
Items
Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
471,450
1,061,689
90,628
444,317
55,691
2,123,775
－
2,123,775
Inter-geographic
295,730
78,816
14,109
89,674
524
478,853
(478,853)
areas
－
Total
767,180
1,140,505
104,737
533,991
56,215
2,602,628
(478,853)
2,123,775
Operating profit (loss)
(61,934)
(77,886)
4,854
23,303
(5,576)
(117,239)
3,548
(113,691)
Assets
4,712,594
11,123,120
682,541
2,799,058
473,595
19,790,908
320,826
20,111,734
Non-current assets
other than financial
instruments, deferred
tax assets and net
2,991,617
4,672,911
57,515
661,518
106,492
8,490,053
－
8,490,053
defined benefit assets
Explanatory notes:
1. Major countries in each geographic area:
North America
United States, Canada, Mexico
Europe
United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France
Asia
Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam
Other Regions
Brazil, Australia
Sales revenues between geographic areas are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices.
Reconciling items include elimination of inter-geographic transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of June 30, 2019 and 2020 amounted to JPY 551,689 million and JPY 820,941 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
― 11 ―
[B] Other
Loss related to airbag inflators
Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arise, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:31:03 UTC