HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (7267)
My previous session
Honda Motor : Japan's Honda Motor third-quarter profit drops 40 percent on discounting, quality costs

02/01/2019 | 01:37am EST
FILE PHOTO - A show attendee looks over a Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd on Friday reported a 40.2 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit, missing market expectations due to higher discounting and quality-related costs.

Japan's third-biggest automaker posted profit of 170.1 billion yen ($1.56 billion) for October-December, from 284.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 208.8 billion yen median of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Honda kept its full-year profit forecast at 790 billion yen, though it now assumes the domestic currency will trade around 111 yen to the U.S. dollar through March 31, from a previous forecast for 110 yen.

The weaker profit comes as Honda faces easing global demand for cars and the possibility of a new trade deal between Japan and the United States, while investing heavily in self-driving and low-emission vehicle technology to keep pace with rivals.

Honda's global automobile sales came in at 1.41 million vehicles in October-December, versus 1.34 million a year earlier, boosted by rising sales at home and in Asia.

Honda sold 498,000 units in North America during the period, up from 491,000 a year earlier, bucking the trend of slowing demand in the United States. But profitability took a hit from an increase in selling incentives, the company said.

In China, another key market where sales have also cooled after years of growth, Honda sold around 1.43 million vehicles in 2018, down slightly on the previous year. While sales in the past few months have held up against an overall market slowdown, Honda was stung earlier in the year by a quality issue with its Civic sedan, the CR-V SUV crossover and other popular models.

Honda and other automakers in China, the world's largest auto market, are bracing for a tough 2019 after weakness in sales emerged last year following years of strong growth as the country's growing middle class snapped up new cars.

China's Association of Automobile Manufacturers has said it expects to see flat sales of around 28.1 million units in 2019, after the market contracted for the first time in more than two decades last year.

Motorcycle sales have been on the rise in the past year or so due to a boost in demand in Southeast Asia. Third-quarter global sales totalled 5.01 million motorcycles versus 4.87 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 837 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 733 B
Debt 2019 4 810 B
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 7,86
P/E ratio 2020 7,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 5 885 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 946  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD16.04%53 953
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.01%199 083
VOLKSWAGEN6.98%86 222
DAIMLER12.52%63 684
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.65%55 172
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.90%54 847
