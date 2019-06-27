Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : MONET Forms Capital and Business Partnerships with Isuzu, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Mazda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

MONET Technologies Inc. ('MONET') today announced that it concluded capital and business partnership agreements with Isuzu Motors Limited ('Isuzu'), Suzuki Motor Corporation ('Suzuki'), Subaru Corporation ('Subaru'), Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. ('Daihatsu') and Mazda Motor Corporation ('Mazda'), respectively. Isuzu, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Mazda each plan to invest in MONET by August 2019 and acquire approximately 2% of its shares.

Simultaneously, Hino Motors, Ltd. ('Hino') and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ('Honda') plan to make additional investments in MONET and maintain their respective ownership stakes of approximately 10%.

Junichi Miyakawa, President and CEO of MONET Technologies Inc. commented on the partnerships as follows:
'In addition to those with Toyota, Hino and Honda, our new partnerships with Isuzu, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Mazda will enable us to acquire data on their vehicles and mobility services for coordination with the MONET platform. To build a high-level MaaS platform for an autonomous driving society, it is essential to integrate a wide number of datasets, and these partnerships will further accelerate our progress in building the MaaS business that MONET is aiming for. MONET will utilize the data provided by each company and leverage their automotive industry insights and networks. Together with our automotive manufacturer partners we will work to realize and spread innovative mobility services that can resolve Japan's social mobility issues and create new value.'

Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director of Isuzu Motors Limited, commented as follows:
'Isuzu is providing various products and services to support people's lives and social production activities. It is said that automobile industry is facing 'a once-in-a-century innovation' era with social issues such as serious driver shortages and the diversification of consumer needs, and Isuzu aims to create new solutions through collaborating with customers and partners. In view of this, participation in MONET will bring us tremendously valuable opportunities in a wide variety of industries so that we will make a contribution to sustainable society development.'

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, commented as follows:
'By participating in MONET, Suzuki aims to resolve regional transportation issues by making mobility more convenient for residents and link these efforts to both the promotion of regional and industrial revitalization and the creation of innovative next-generation mobility services. Suzuki would like to contribute to MONET's creation of new value with transportation, using its diverse array of transportation modes, including motorcycles, marine products and electric wheelchairs, in addition to automobiles.'

Tomomi Nakamura, President and CEO, Representative Director of the Board, Subaru Corporation, commented as follows:
'Having its roots in aircraft manufacturing, Subaru has long dedicated itself to delivering cars that provide both enjoyment and peace of mind for all drivers and passengers. By participating in MONET, we will pursue Subaru's vision of 'Enjoyment and Peace of Mind' in a way that befits the new era and contribute to the resolution of social mobility issues.'

Soichiro Okudaira, President of Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., commented as follows:
'Under the slogan 'Light you up,' Daihatsu has provided mini vehicles and other products to support people's lives. By participating in MONET, Daihatsu will work closely together with various regions to ensure the development of vital communities that residents want to keep living in. Through these efforts, we will realize sustainable mobility services that are loved by citizens.'

Akira Marumoto, President and CEO, Representative Director, Mazda Motor Corporation, commented as follows:
'By sharing the experiences and thrills made possible by the fusion of cars and digital tools, Mazda is connecting different types of people with society, and providing a new type of car value-one that conveys the 'joy of life' with safety, peace of mind and enrichment. By co-creating together with other MONET participants, Mazda will pursue the possibilities of mobility services that 'invigorate the mind and body' to resolve social mobility issues in cities and regions.'

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 02:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
10:51pHONDA MOTOR : MONET Forms Capital and Business Partnerships with Isuzu, Suzuki, ..
PU
04:19pNo-deal Brexit could end Japan investment boom, envoy tells UK PM rivals
RE
05:04aHONDA MOTOR : Latest Honda models on show in Bangkok
AQ
04:15aHONDA MOTOR : Celebrates 60th Anniversary of World Grand Prix Participation
PU
03:07aHONDA MOTOR : Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Birkirkara
AQ
01:30aHONDA MOTOR : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas..
PU
06/26HONDA MOTOR : ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda
AQ
06/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U..
DJ
06/26HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/25ATLAS HONDA : Credit of Final Cash Dividend of Atlas Honda Limited
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 684 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 704 B
Debt 2020 4 589 B
Yield 2020 4,35%
P/E ratio 2020 6,80
P/E ratio 2021 6,37
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capitalization 4 947 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 486  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.41%44 635
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.99%173 982
VOLKSWAGEN6.18%84 786
DAIMLER AG4.80%58 581
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.99%54 083
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About