Honda Motor : Marc Marquez Wins 4th Consecutive, 6th Overall FIM MotoGP Championship Title

10/06/2019 | 06:57am EDT

October 6, 2019 - Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team RC213V) has become the 2019 FIM*1 MotoGP World Champion at Round 15, the Thailand Grand Prix (held on October 6 at Chang International Circuit in Buriram). This is Marquez's fourth consecutive premier class title and sixth time he has taken the MotoGP Championship in his career.

Riding Honda's RC213V factory bike, Marquez had a solid start to his fourth consecutive title this season, finishing second in the opening round and winning Round 2. Despite missing out on the podium at the following Grand Prix of the Americas, he went on to win eight rounds, and finish second in another four, finishing on the podium and amassing points in all but one round to date. Marquez secured the championship title once again with four of the 19 rounds remaining.

Marquez became the youngest MotoGP champion after winning his first championship in his debut year in 2013, when he joined Honda's HRC factory team Repsol Honda Team. The following year he won the first ten rounds and became champion once again with a total of 13 wins. Although he missed out on yet another championship title in 2015, he had his revenge in 2016, clinching his third title. In his MotoGP career to date*2, Marquez has been on pole position a record-setting 61 times, and has won 53 Grands Prix (4th in the history of MotoGP).

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 10:56:01 UTC
