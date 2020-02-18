Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Changes in Directors and Officers

[Translation]

February 18, 2020

To: Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. From: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 1-1,Minami-Aoyama2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556 Takahiro Hachigo President and Representative Director

Notice Concerning Changes in Directors and Officers

The Board of Directors of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), at its meeting held on February 18, 2020, hereby announces that it has decided on changes in its Operating Officers effective as of April 1, 2020, and that it has made an internal decision regarding candidates for Directors to be elected at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.

The changes in Directors effective as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020 shall be formally determined at such Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and at a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held immediately thereafter.

Particulars

1. Planned Personnel Changes in Directors

Candidates for Directors to be newly appointed

(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name Current Title New Title Toshihiro Mibe Managing Officer Senior Managing Director Fumiya Kokubu Chairman of the Board, Director Marubeni Corporation Outside Director, Taisei Corporation

Mr. Toshihiro Mibe's current title, Managing Officer, is to be changed to Senior Managing Officer effective as of April 1, 2020.

Mr. Fumiya Kokubu is a candidate for Outside Director as defined under the provisions of the Enforcement Regulations of the Companies Act of Japan.

Directors to retire

Name Current Title Yoshi Yamane Senior Managing Director Motoki Ozaki Director

Mr. Motoki Ozaki is Outside Director as defined under the provisions of the Companies Act of Japan.

