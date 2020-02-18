Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Changes in Directors and Officers

02/18/2020 | 01:03am EST

[Translation]

February 18, 2020

To:

Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

From:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

1-1,Minami-Aoyama2-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556

Takahiro Hachigo

President and Representative Director

Notice Concerning Changes in Directors and Officers

The Board of Directors of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), at its meeting held on February 18, 2020, hereby announces that it has decided on changes in its Operating Officers effective as of April 1, 2020, and that it has made an internal decision regarding candidates for Directors to be elected at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.

The changes in Directors effective as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020 shall be formally determined at such Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and at a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held immediately thereafter.

Particulars

1. Planned Personnel Changes in Directors

Candidates for Directors to be newly appointed

(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name

Current Title

New Title

Toshihiro Mibe

Managing Officer

Senior Managing Director

Fumiya Kokubu

Chairman of the Board,

Director

Marubeni Corporation

Outside Director,

Taisei Corporation

Mr. Toshihiro Mibe's current title, Managing Officer, is to be changed to Senior Managing Officer effective as of April 1, 2020.

Mr. Fumiya Kokubu is a candidate for Outside Director as defined under the provisions of the Enforcement Regulations of the Companies Act of Japan.

Directors to retire

Name

Current Title

Yoshi Yamane

Senior Managing Director

Motoki Ozaki

Director

Mr. Motoki Ozaki is Outside Director as defined under the provisions of the Companies Act of Japan.

-1-

2. Planned Personnel Changes in Operating Officers

Operating Officers to change titles

Name

Current Title

New Title

Toshihiro Mibe

Managing Officer

Senior Managing Officer

Katsushi Inoue

Operating Officer

Managing Officer

Operating Officer to be newly appointed

Name

Current Title

New Title

Hisao Takahashi

Senior Managing Director,

Managing Officer

Honda R&D Co., Ltd.

Chief Officer of Automobile

Center

Operating Officers to retire

Operating Officers to retire except Mr. Takashi Sekiguchi and Mr. Kazuhiro Odaka are to be appointed to Operating Executives which are newly established positions.

Mr. Kazuhiro Odaka has been appointed as President and Representative Director of Honda Trading Corporation since November 8, 2019.

Name

Current Title

Takashi Sekiguchi

Managing Officer

Issao Mizoguchi

Operating Officer

Yusuke Hori

Operating Officer

Tomomi Kosaka

Operating Officer

Toshiyuki Shimabara

Operating Officer

Kazuhiro Odaka

Operating Officer

Masayuki Igarashi

Operating Officer

Hiroyuki Kachi

Operating Officer

Soichi Yamamoto

Operating Officer

Kimiyoshi Teratani

Operating Officer

Asako Suzuki

Operating Officer

Katsuhisa Okuda

Operating Officer

Katsuhide Moriyama

Operating Officer

Keiji Ohtsu

Operating Officer

Yoshishige Nomura

Operating Officer

Yoshikado Nakao

Operating Officer

Hiroshi Tokutake

Operating Officer

Taro Kobayashi

Operating Officer

Jiro Morisawa

Operating Officer

-2-

Composition of Directors and Operating Officers as of April 1, 2020 and as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020

1.

Directors

As of date of Ordinary General

Name

As of April 1, 2020

Meeting of Shareholders to be

held in June 2020

Toshiaki Mikoshiba

Chairman and Director

Chairman and Director

Takahiro Hachigo

President and Representative

President and Representative

Director

Director

Seiji Kuraishi

Executive Vice President and

Executive Vice President and

Representative Director

Representative Director

Yoshi Yamane

Senior Managing Director

-

Kohei Takeuchi

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Toshihiro Mibe

Senior Managing Officer*1

Senior Managing Director*2

Motoki Ozaki

Director*3

-

Hiroko Koide

Director*3

Director*3

Fumiya Kokubu

-

Director*2,3

Takanobu Ito

Director and Advisor

Director and Advisor

Masahiro Yoshida

Director, Audit and Supervisory

Director, Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member

Committee Member

Masafumi Suzuki

Director, Audit and Supervisory

Director, Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member

Committee Member

Hideo Takaura

Director,*3 Audit and Supervisory

Director,*3 Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member

Committee Member

Mayumi Tamura

Director,*3 Audit and Supervisory

Director,*3 Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member

Committee Member

Kunihiko Sakai

Director,*3 Audit and Supervisory

Director,*3 Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member

Committee Member

*1

To change title

*2

To be newly appointed

*3

Outside Directors

2.

Operating Officers

As of date of Ordinary General

Name

As of April 1, 2020

Meeting of Shareholders to be

held in June 2020

Michimasa Fujino

Managing Officer

Managing Officer

Shinji Aoyama

Managing Officer

Managing Officer

Noriya Kaihara

Managing Officer

Managing Officer

Mitsugu Matsukawa

Managing Officer

Managing Officer

Noriaki Abe

Managing Officer

Managing Officer

Yasuhide Mizuno

Managing Officer

Managing Officer

Katsushi Inoue

Managing Officer*1

Managing Officer

Hisao Takahashi

Managing Officer*2

Managing Officer

*1

To change title

*2

To be newly appointed

-3-

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:02:00 UTC
