Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Changes in Directors and Officers

[Translation]
February 18, 2020
To:
Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
From:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
1-1,Minami-Aoyama2-chome,
Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556
Takahiro Hachigo
President and Representative Director
Notice Concerning Changes in Directors and Officers
The Board of Directors of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), at its meeting held on February 18, 2020, hereby announces that it has decided on changes in its Operating Officers effective as of April 1, 2020, and that it has made an internal decision regarding candidates for Directors to be elected at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.
The changes in Directors effective as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020 shall be formally determined at such Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and at a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held immediately thereafter.
Particulars
1. Planned Personnel Changes in Directors
Candidates for Directors to be newly appointed
(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Name
Current Title
New Title
Toshihiro Mibe
Managing Officer
Senior Managing Director
Fumiya Kokubu
Chairman of the Board,
Director
Marubeni Corporation
Outside Director,
Taisei Corporation
Mr. Toshihiro Mibe's current title, Managing Officer, is to be changed to Senior Managing Officer effective as of April 1, 2020.
Mr. Fumiya Kokubu is a candidate for Outside Director as defined under the provisions of the Enforcement Regulations of the Companies Act of Japan.
Directors to retire
Name
Current Title
Yoshi Yamane
Senior Managing Director
Motoki Ozaki
Director
Mr. Motoki Ozaki is Outside Director as defined under the provisions of the Companies Act of Japan.
2. Planned Personnel Changes in Operating Officers
Operating Officers to change titles
Name
Current Title
New Title
Toshihiro Mibe
Managing Officer
Senior Managing Officer
Katsushi Inoue
Operating Officer
Managing Officer
Operating Officer to be newly appointed
Name
Current Title
New Title
Hisao Takahashi
Senior Managing Director,
Managing Officer
Honda R&D Co., Ltd.
Chief Officer of Automobile
Center
Operating Officers to retire
Operating Officers to retire except Mr. Takashi Sekiguchi and Mr. Kazuhiro Odaka are to be appointed to Operating Executives which are newly established positions.
Mr. Kazuhiro Odaka has been appointed as President and Representative Director of Honda Trading Corporation since November 8, 2019.
Name
Current Title
Takashi Sekiguchi
Managing Officer
Issao Mizoguchi
Operating Officer
Yusuke Hori
Operating Officer
Tomomi Kosaka
Operating Officer
Toshiyuki Shimabara
Operating Officer
Kazuhiro Odaka
Operating Officer
Masayuki Igarashi
Operating Officer
Hiroyuki Kachi
Operating Officer
Soichi Yamamoto
Operating Officer
Kimiyoshi Teratani
Operating Officer
Asako Suzuki
Operating Officer
Katsuhisa Okuda
Operating Officer
Katsuhide Moriyama
Operating Officer
Keiji Ohtsu
Operating Officer
Yoshishige Nomura
Operating Officer
Yoshikado Nakao
Operating Officer
Hiroshi Tokutake
Operating Officer
Taro Kobayashi
Operating Officer
Jiro Morisawa
Operating Officer
Composition of Directors and Operating Officers as of April 1, 2020 and as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020
