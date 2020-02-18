Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : Notice Regarding Reorganization of the Company and its Consolidated Subsidiary

02/18/2020 | 01:03am EST
The Company Split falls under a category of a simplified absorption-typecompany split as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and therefore, the Company will conduct the Company Split without obtaining a resolution at the shareholders' meeting.

[Translation]

February 18, 2020

To:

Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

From:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 1-1,Minami-Aoyama2-chome,

Mitnato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556

Takahiro Hachigo

President & Representative Director

Notice Regarding Reorganization of

the Company and its Consolidated Subsidiary

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Company has resolved that the Company will succeed to the automobile product development division excluding the design function etc. of Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, (the "Company Split") and that the Company will merge with Honda Engineering Co., Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, (the "Merger"; together with the Company Split, the "Reorganization").

The Reorganization falls under a category of a reorganization to which the Company and its wholly- owned subsidiary are the parties. Therefore, some of the relevant matters and details have been omitted from this disclosure.

1. Purpose of the Reorganization

It was agreed that the Company and the automobile product development division excluding the design function etc. of Honda R&D Co., Ltd. will be integrated and the Company will merge with Honda Engineering Co., Ltd., with an aim to transition from a structure based on independent operation of sales, development, manufacturing and procurement divisions to a structure where project will be consistently implemented from planning and concept making of a product to development, launch, and mass-production. By implementing the Reorganization, the Company will improve a base of Mono-zukuri (the art of making things) and enhance competitiveness in relation to attractive products, reasonable costs, high quality and speedy development.

2. Company Split

(1)

Summary of the Company Split

(a) Schedule of the Company Split

Date of resolution by the board of directors

February 18, 2020

Date of execution of the Absorption-type Company

February 18, 2020 (scheduled)

Split Agreement

Scheduled date of the absorption-type company

April 1, 2020 (scheduled)

split (effective date)

Date of registration of the absorption-type company

April 1, 2020 (scheduled)

split

*

    1. Method of the Company Split

    The Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split in which the Company will be a succeeding company and Honda R&D Co., Ltd. will be a split company.

    1. Allotment of Consideration in relation to the Company Split Not applicable.
    2. Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights upon the Company Split

    Not applicable.

    1. Increase or Decrease of Stated Capital upon the Company Split

    There will be no increase/decrease in the stated capital of the Company as a result of the Company Split.

    1. Rights and Obligations to be Succeeded by the Succeeding Company

    The Company will succeed such assets, liabilities, and the contractual status relating to the Company Split as set forth in the Absorption-Type Company Split Agreement.

    1. Prospects for Performance of Liabilities

    The Company determines that there will be no concern in this company split about prospects for performance of liabilities to be borne by the Company and the split company.

  2. Outline of the Parties to the Company Split

Succeeding Company

Split Company

(the Company)

(a)

Company name

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda R&D Co., Ltd.

(b)

Registered office

2-1-1,Minami-Aoyama,

1-4-1, Chuo, Wako-shi, Saitama

Minato-ku, Tokyo

(c)

Title and name of the

Takahiro Hachigo, President &

Toshihiro Mibe, President &

representative

Representative Director

Representative Director

Manufacturing, sales, and other

Research, development, and

business for the Motorcycle

other business for the

(e)

Description of business

business operations, Automobile

Automobile business operations,

business operations, Life

Life Creation business

Creation business operations,

operations, and other business

and other business operations.

operations.

(e)

Stated capital

86,067 million yen

7,400 million yen

(f)

Date of establishment

September 24, 1948

July 1, 1960

(g)

Number of issued and

1,811,428,430 shares

14,800,000 shares

outstanding shares

(h)

Account closing date

March 31

March 31

The Master Trust Bank of Japan,

Major shareholders and

Ltd. (Trust Account): 7.47%

(i)

ownership percentage

Japan Trustee Services Bank,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: 100%

(as of September 30, 2019)

Ltd. (Trust Account): 7.35%

Moxley & Co. LLC: 3.43%

- 2 -

Fiscal year
Net assets
Total assets
Net assets per share
Sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net profit for the period
Net profit per share for the period
  1. Operating results and financial condition of the succeeding company for the preceding fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year ended March 2019

(consolidated, IFRS)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

8,267,720 million yen

Total assets

20,419,122 million yen

Equity per share attributable to owners of the

4,698.74 yen

parent

Sales revenue

15,888,617 million yen

Operating profit

726,370 million yen

Profit before income tax

979,375 million yen

Profit for the period attributable to owners of

610,316 million yen

the parent

Basic earnings per share for the period

345.99 yen

(attributable to owners of the parent)

  1. Operating results and financial condition of the split company for the preceding fiscal year

Fiscal year ended March 2019 (non-consolidated, Japan GAAP)

60,441 million yen

223,181 million yen

4,083.89 yen

715,074 million yen

1,508 million yen

32,779 million yen

28,466 million yen

1,923.41 yen

  1. Outline of the Business to be Split or Succeeded
    1. Summary of Business to be Split or Succeeded

    Development of automobile products excluding the design function etc. of the split company as well as operation and management incidental to development

    1. Operating Results of the Business to be Split or Succeeded (fiscal year ended March 2019)

Sales

521,405 million yen

  1. Items and Value of Assets and Liabilities to be Split or Succeeded (fiscal year ended March 2019)

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Book value

Item

Book value

Current assets

42,336 million yen

Current liabilities

118,593 million yen

Fixed assets

114,273 million yen

Fixed liabilities

13,497 million yen

Total

156,609 million yen

Total

132,090 million yen

- 3 -

3. Merger

(1)

Summary of the Merger

(a) Schedule of the Merger

Date of resolution by the board of directors

February 18, 2020

Date of execution of the Absorption-type Merger

February 18, 2020 (scheduled)

Agreement

Scheduled date of the absorption-type merger

April 1, 2020 (scheduled)

(effective date)

Date of registration of the absorption-type merger

April 1, 2020 (scheduled)

      • The Merger falls under a category of a simplified absorption-type merger as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and therefore, the Company will conduct the Merger without obtaining a resolution at the shareholders' meeting.
    2. Method of the Merger

    The Merger is an absorption-type merger in which the Company will be a surviving company and Honda Engineering Co., Ltd. will be dissolved.

    1. Allotment of Consideration in relation to the Merger Not applicable.
    2. Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights upon the Merger

    Not applicable.

  2. Outline of the Parties to the Merger

Surviving Company

Dissolving Company

(the Company)

(a)

Company name

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Engineering Co., Ltd.

(b)

Registered office

2-1-1,Minami-Aoyama,

6-1, Hagadai, Haga-machi,

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Haga-gun, Tochigi

(c)

Title and name of the

Takahiro Hachigo, President &

Tomomi Kosaka, President &

representative

Representative Director

Representative Director

Manufacturing, sales, and other

Development, design,

business for the Motorcycle

manufacturing, and sales of

(e)

Description of business

business operations, Automobile

machine tools and equipment,

business operations, Life

automatic machine and

Creation business operations,

equipment, molds and dies, and

and other business operations.

production equipment.

(e)

Stated capital

86,067 million yen

3,600 million yen

(f)

Date of establishment

September 24, 1948

September 1, 1970

(g)

Number of issued and

1,811,428,430 shares

7,200,000 shares

outstanding shares

(h)

Account closing date

March 31

March 31

- 4 -

Fiscal year
Net assets
Total assets
Net assets per share
Sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net profit for the period
Net profit per share for the period

The Master Trust Bank of Japan,

Major shareholders and

Ltd. (Trust Account): 7.47%

(i)

ownership percentage

Japan Trustee Services Bank,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: 100%

(as of September 30, 2019)

Ltd. (Trust Account): 7.35%

Moxley & Co. LLC: 3.43%

  1. Operating results and financial condition of the surviving company for the preceding fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year ended March 2019

(consolidated, IFRS)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

8,267,720 million yen

Total assets

20,419,122 million yen

Equity per share attributable to owners of the

4,698.74 yen

parent

Sales revenue

15,888,617 million yen

Operating profit

726,370 million yen

Profit before income tax

979,375 million yen

Profit for the period attributable to owners of

610,316 million yen

the parent

Basic earnings per share for the period

345.99 yen

(attributable to owners of the parent)

  1. Operating results and financial condition of the dissolving company for the preceding fiscal year

Fiscal year ended March 2019 (non-consolidated, Japan GAAP)

13,952 million yen

41,664 million yen

1,937.78 yen

69,832 million yen

63 million yen

26 million yen

(696 million yen) (96.73 yen)

4. Status after the Reorganization

There will be no changes to the Company's trade name, business, registered office, representative, stated capital, and account closing date as a result of the Reorganization.

5. Future Prospects

It is expected that the impact caused by the Reorganization on the Company's consolidated financial results will be minor.

End.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:02:00 UTC
