Honda Motor : Notice Regarding Reorganization of the Company and its Consolidated Subsidiary

The Company Split falls under a category of a simplifiedabsorption-typecompany split as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and therefore, the Company will conduct the Company Split without obtaining a resolution at the shareholders' meeting.
February 18, 2020
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Company has resolved that the Company will succeed to the automobile product development division excluding the design function etc. of Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, (the "Company Split") and that the Company will merge with Honda Engineering Co., Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, (the "Merger"; together with the Company Split, the "Reorganization").
The Reorganization falls under a category of a reorganization to which the Company and its wholly- owned subsidiary are the parties. Therefore, some of the relevant matters and details have been omitted from this disclosure.
1. Purpose of the Reorganization
It was agreed that the Company and the automobile product development division excluding the design function etc. of Honda R&D Co., Ltd. will be integrated and the Company will merge with Honda Engineering Co., Ltd., with an aim to transition from a structure based on independent operation of sales, development, manufacturing and procurement divisions to a structure where project will be consistently implemented from planning and concept making of a product to development, launch, and mass-production. By implementing the Reorganization, the Company will improve a base of Mono-zukuri (the art of making things) and enhance competitiveness in relation to attractive products, reasonable costs, high quality and speedy development.
2. Company Split
(1)
Summary of the Company Split
(a) Schedule of the Company Split
Date of resolution by the board of directors
February 18, 2020
Date of execution of the Absorption-type Company
February 18, 2020 (scheduled)
Split Agreement
Scheduled date of the absorption-type company
April 1, 2020 (scheduled)
split (effective date)
Date of registration of the absorption-type company
April 1, 2020 (scheduled)
split
*
Method of the Company Split
The Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split in which the Company will be a succeeding company and Honda R&D Co., Ltd. will be a split company.
Allotment of Consideration in relation to the Company Split Not applicable.
Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights upon the Company Split
Not applicable.
Increase or Decrease of Stated Capital upon the Company Split
There will be no increase/decrease in the stated capital of the Company as a result of the Company Split.
Rights and Obligations to be Succeeded by the Succeeding Company
The Company will succeed such assets, liabilities, and the contractual status relating to the Company Split as set forth in the Absorption-Type Company Split Agreement.
Prospects for Performance of Liabilities
The Company determines that there will be no concern in this company split about prospects for performance of liabilities to be borne by the Company and the split company.
Outline of the Parties to the Company Split
Succeeding Company
Split Company
(the Company)
(a)
Company name
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Honda R&D Co., Ltd.
(b)
Registered office
2-1-1,Minami-Aoyama,
1-4-1, Chuo, Wako-shi, Saitama
Minato-ku, Tokyo
(c)
Title and name of the
Takahiro Hachigo, President &
Toshihiro Mibe, President &
representative
Representative Director
Representative Director
Manufacturing, sales, and other
Research, development, and
business for the Motorcycle
other business for the
(e)
Description of business
business operations, Automobile
Automobile business operations,
business operations, Life
Life Creation business
Creation business operations,
operations, and other business
and other business operations.
operations.
(e)
Stated capital
86,067 million yen
7,400 million yen
(f)
Date of establishment
September 24, 1948
July 1, 1960
(g)
Number of issued and
1,811,428,430 shares
14,800,000 shares
outstanding shares
(h)
Account closing date
March 31
March 31
The Master Trust Bank of Japan,
Major shareholders and
Ltd. (Trust Account): 7.47%
(i)
ownership percentage
Japan Trustee Services Bank,
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: 100%
(as of September 30, 2019)
Ltd. (Trust Account): 7.35%
Moxley & Co. LLC: 3.43%
Fiscal year
Net assets
Total assets
Net assets per share
Sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net profit for the period
Net profit per share for the period
Operating results and financial condition of the succeeding company for the preceding fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year ended March 2019
(consolidated, IFRS)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
8,267,720 million yen
Total assets
20,419,122 million yen
Equity per share attributable to owners of the
4,698.74 yen
parent
Sales revenue
15,888,617 million yen
Operating profit
726,370 million yen
Profit before income tax
979,375 million yen
Profit for the period attributable to owners of
610,316 million yen
the parent
Basic earnings per share for the period
345.99 yen
(attributable to owners of the parent)
Operating results and financial condition of the split company for the preceding fiscal year
Fiscal year ended March 2019 (non-consolidated, Japan GAAP)
60,441 million yen
223,181 million yen
4,083.89 yen
715,074 million yen
1,508 million yen
32,779 million yen
28,466 million yen
1,923.41 yen
Outline of the Business to be Split or Succeeded
Summary of Business to be Split or Succeeded
Development of automobile products excluding the design function etc. of the split company as well as operation and management incidental to development
Operating Results of the Business to be Split or Succeeded (fiscal year ended March 2019)
Sales
521,405 million yen
Items and Value of Assets and Liabilities to be Split or Succeeded (fiscal year ended March 2019)
Assets
Liabilities
Item
Book value
Item
Book value
Current assets
42,336 million yen
Current liabilities
118,593 million yen
Fixed assets
114,273 million yen
Fixed liabilities
13,497 million yen
Total
156,609 million yen
Total
132,090 million yen
3. Merger
(1)
Summary of the Merger
(a) Schedule of the Merger
Date of resolution by the board of directors
February 18, 2020
Date of execution of the Absorption-type Merger
February 18, 2020 (scheduled)
Agreement
Scheduled date of the absorption-type merger
April 1, 2020 (scheduled)
(effective date)
Date of registration of the absorption-type merger
April 1, 2020 (scheduled)
The Merger falls under a category of a simplified absorption-type merger as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and therefore, the Company will conduct the Merger without obtaining a resolution at the shareholders' meeting.
Method of the Merger
The Merger is an absorption-type merger in which the Company will be a surviving company and Honda Engineering Co., Ltd. will be dissolved.
Allotment of Consideration in relation to the Merger Not applicable.
Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights upon the Merger
Not applicable.
Outline of the Parties to the Merger
Surviving Company
Dissolving Company
(the Company)
(a)
Company name
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Honda Engineering Co., Ltd.
(b)
Registered office
2-1-1,Minami-Aoyama,
6-1, Hagadai, Haga-machi,
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Haga-gun, Tochigi
(c)
Title and name of the
Takahiro Hachigo, President &
Tomomi Kosaka, President &
representative
Representative Director
Representative Director
Manufacturing, sales, and other
Development, design,
business for the Motorcycle
manufacturing, and sales of
(e)
Description of business
business operations, Automobile
machine tools and equipment,
business operations, Life
automatic machine and
Creation business operations,
equipment, molds and dies, and
and other business operations.
production equipment.
(e)
Stated capital
86,067 million yen
3,600 million yen
(f)
Date of establishment
September 24, 1948
September 1, 1970
(g)
Number of issued and
1,811,428,430 shares
7,200,000 shares
outstanding shares
(h)
Account closing date
March 31
March 31
Fiscal year
Net assets
Total assets
Net assets per share
Sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net profit for the period
Net profit per share for the period
Operating results and financial condition of the dissolving company for the preceding fiscal year
Fiscal year ended March 2019 (non-consolidated, Japan GAAP)
13,952 million yen
41,664 million yen
1,937.78 yen
69,832 million yen
63 million yen
26 million yen
(696 million yen) (96.73 yen)
4. Status after the Reorganization
There will be no changes to the Company's trade name, business, registered office, representative, stated capital, and account closing date as a result of the Reorganization.
5. Future Prospects
It is expected that the impact caused by the Reorganization on the Company's consolidated financial results will be minor.
