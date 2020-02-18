Honda Motor : Notice Regarding Reorganization of the Company and its Consolidated Subsidiary

The Company Split falls under a category of a simplified absorption-type company split as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and therefore, the Company will conduct the Company Split without obtaining a resolution at the shareholders' meeting.

[Translation] February 18, 2020 To: Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. From: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 1-1,Minami-Aoyama2-chome, Mitnato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556 Takahiro Hachigo President & Representative Director Notice Regarding Reorganization of the Company and its Consolidated Subsidiary

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Company has resolved that the Company will succeed to the automobile product development division excluding the design function etc. of Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, (the "Company Split") and that the Company will merge with Honda Engineering Co., Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, (the "Merger"; together with the Company Split, the "Reorganization").

The Reorganization falls under a category of a reorganization to which the Company and its wholly- owned subsidiary are the parties. Therefore, some of the relevant matters and details have been omitted from this disclosure.

1. Purpose of the Reorganization

It was agreed that the Company and the automobile product development division excluding the design function etc. of Honda R&D Co., Ltd. will be integrated and the Company will merge with Honda Engineering Co., Ltd., with an aim to transition from a structure based on independent operation of sales, development, manufacturing and procurement divisions to a structure where project will be consistently implemented from planning and concept making of a product to development, launch, and mass-production. By implementing the Reorganization, the Company will improve a base of Mono-zukuri (the art of making things) and enhance competitiveness in relation to attractive products, reasonable costs, high quality and speedy development.

2. Company Split