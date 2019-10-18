Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 26th ITS World Congress 2019 in Singapore

10/18/2019 | 01:09am EDT

TOKYO, Japan, October 18, 2019 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will participate in the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress 2019 in Singapore, October 21-25, 2019, and showcase Honda's initiatives where its safety and driver-assistive technologies and V2X (vehicle-to-vehicle / vehicle-to-infrastructure) technologies are utilized to advance mobility and people's daily lives.

Honda SensingTM:

Honda's safety and driver-assistive system which includes various functions such as a Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS™), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) .

Safe SwarmTM:

Safe Swarm is a technology concept aimed at realizing safe and smooth traffic flow through vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure data sharing. For instance, Safe Swarm enables drivers to avoid collisions when they enter intersections with poor visibility and prevents traffic congestion by assisting drivers to merge and change lanes at the appropriate speed and timing.

Data service for vehicles equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack:

By collecting data from Honda's portable and swappable battery, Honda Mobile Power Pack, the service provides users, via dedicated smartphone app, with information about the locations of battery swapping stations where fully-charged Mobile Power Packs are available.

Motorcycle theft deterrent system based on digital terrestrial broadcasting carrier:

Using a carrier wave for digital terrestrial broadcasting, the system sends the ID of the Bluetooth tags attached to stolen motorcycles to the participating vehicles on the road. When participating vehicles detect the tags in question, they send location information to the system, which will work as a deterrent against motorcycle theft. Honda participated in a project to conduct a preparatory survey in South American countries to verify a security system which utilizes digital terrestrial broadcasting carrier. This is a project contracted to NTT DATA Corporation by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and conducted in Brazil.

Elderly and children tracking system:

A communication device mounted on vehicles on the road and street lights tracks Bluetooth tags held by elderly and children and notifies respective family members of location information. Kakogawa City in Hyogo, Japan has installed and is currently operating this system within the city.

About the 26th ITS World Congress 2019 in Singapore

・Host Organizations: Land Transport Authority, ITS Singapore
・Dates: Monday, October 21 - Friday, October 25, 2019
・Host Country: Singapore
・Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre
・ITS World Congress 2019 official website: https://itsworldcongress2019.com/

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 05:08:05 UTC
EPS Revisions
