Honda Motor : Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

09/25/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

The motorcycle exhibit will include the world premiere of CT125, a concept model developed based on the Super Cub series which has been very popular among customers all around the world. Moreover, Benly e:, a business-use electric scooter, and Gyro e:, an electric three-wheeled scooter, also will be exhibited for the first time in the world. The motorcycle exhibit also will include the Japan premiere of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Dual Clutch Transmission,CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES Dual Clutch Transmission and ADV150.

The automobile exhibit will include the world premiere of the all-new Fit, as well as the Japan premiere of the all-new Accord which is scheduled go on sale in early 2020. Honda also will exhibit the Japan premiere of Honda e the dedicated EV model. Moreover, the automobile exhibit will include a number of production models, including a refreshed Freed, which will go on sale in October of this year, NSX, Honda's flagship super sports model, as well as the N-BOX Series which has been the best-selling mini-vehicle in Japan for four consecutive years*1.

For the area of power products, which includes energy management technologies, the exhibit will include the world premiere of LiB-AID E500 for Music, a concept model of a portable power source designed especially for high-end audio equipment, as well as a number of production models of Honda power products being sold in the Japanese market, including outboard engines, generators and riding mowers. Moreover, Honda will exhibit energy-related technologies which connect mobility products and people's daily lives, including the Honda Mobile Power Pack, a portable and swappable battery.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 03:07:10 UTC
