HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in February, 2019

03/28/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of February 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since October 2018).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months (since September 2018).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since October 2018).

＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞FREED was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2019 with sales of 8,115 units.

＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2019 with sales of 20,392 units.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:19:03 UTC
