Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in February, 2019

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of February 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since October 2018).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months (since September 2018).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since October 2018).

＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞FREED was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2019 with sales of 8,115 units.

＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2019 with sales of 20,392 units.