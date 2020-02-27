Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in January, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:36am EST

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2020.

World Production

Jan. 2020
 YOY
Japan 60,657
 79.0%
Outside of Japan 325,093
 81.3%
North America 153,436
 90.8%
(USA) 102,806
 91.7%
Europe 8,569
 60.1%
Asia 151,791
 75.2%
(China) 106,745
 79.8%
Others 11,297
 74.9%
Total 385,750
 80.9%

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 6th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market

Jan. 2020
 YOY
Total 46,688
 76.1%
Registrations 19,677
 65.4%
Mini-vehicles 27,011
 86.4%

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.
- Both new vehicle registrations and mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.
- Sales result of major vehicles: FREED 6,759units (6th best selling car among new vehicle registrations:
excluding mini-vehicles) / N-BOX 18,953units (1st best selling car among mini-vehicles: under 660cc)

Exports from Japan

　 Jan. 2020
 YOY
Total 5,643
 30.5%
North America 729
 8.9%
(USA) 505
 6.3%
Europe 3,696
 40.5%
Asia 490
 80.7%
Others 728
 117.0%

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 8th consecutive month.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
12:36aHONDA MOTOR : Production, Sales and Export Results in January, 2020
PU
02/26HONDA MOTOR : The Honda Classic is much more than 'The Bear Trap'
AQ
02/26HONDA MOTOR : Federal Circuit Holds Marking Statute Limits Damages Even After Sa..
AQ
02/25HONDA MOTOR : Alonso returns to McLaren for another shot at Indy 500
AQ
02/25HONDA MOTOR : Unknown no more, Mitchell eyes defending Honda Classic win
AQ
02/24HONDA MOTOR : Up to 2,000 workers to be hit by Honda unit closure in Philippines
AQ
02/23HONDA MOTOR : 5 reasons the Honda RV engine keeps running
AQ
02/23HONDA MOTOR : Workers' group calls for Labor department to look into Honda plant..
AQ
02/23PALACE : 'Build, Build, Build' program can help workers displaced by Honda plant..
AQ
02/22HONDA MOTOR : The Closure of Automobile production in the Philippines
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 125 B
EBIT 2020 736 B
Net income 2020 600 B
Debt 2020 4 428 B
Yield 2020 3,81%
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 5 131 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 504,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 945,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.14%46 426
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.39%190 758
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.88%85 080
DAIMLER AG-19.99%45 973
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.25%45 371
BMW AG-16.56%42 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group