Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in January, 2020
0
02/27/2020 | 12:36am EST
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2020.
World Production
Jan. 2020
YOY
Japan
60,657
79.0%
Outside of Japan
325,093
81.3%
North America
153,436
90.8%
(USA)
102,806
91.7%
Europe
8,569
60.1%
Asia
151,791
75.2%
(China)
106,745
79.8%
Others
11,297
74.9%
Total
385,750
80.9%
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 6th consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese market
Jan. 2020
YOY
Total
46,688
76.1%
Registrations
19,677
65.4%
Mini-vehicles
27,011
86.4%
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.
- Both new vehicle registrations and mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.
- Sales result of major vehicles: FREED 6,759units (6th best selling car among new vehicle registrations:
excluding mini-vehicles) / N-BOX 18,953units (1st best selling car among mini-vehicles: under 660cc)
Exports from Japan
Jan. 2020
YOY
Total
5,643
30.5%
North America
729
8.9%
(USA)
505
6.3%
Europe
3,696
40.5%
Asia
490
80.7%
Others
728
117.0%
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 8th consecutive month.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:35:00 UTC