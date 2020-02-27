Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in January, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2020.



World Production

Jan. 2020

YOY Japan 60,657

79.0%

Outside of Japan 325,093

81.3%

North America 153,436

90.8%

(USA) 102,806

91.7%

Europe 8,569

60.1%

Asia 151,791

75.2%

(China) 106,745

79.8%

Others 11,297

74.9%

Total 385,750

80.9%



- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 6th consecutive month.



Sales in the Japanese market

Jan. 2020

YOY Total 46,688

76.1%

Registrations 19,677

65.4%

Mini-vehicles 27,011

86.4%



- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.

- Both new vehicle registrations and mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 4th consecutive month.

- Sales result of major vehicles: FREED 6,759units (6th best selling car among new vehicle registrations:

excluding mini-vehicles) / N-BOX 18,953units (1st best selling car among mini-vehicles: under 660cc)



Exports from Japan

Jan. 2020

YOY Total 5,643

30.5%

North America 729

8.9%

(USA) 505

6.3%

Europe 3,696

40.5%

Asia 490

80.7%

Others 728

117.0%

