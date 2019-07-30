Honda Motor : Sets All-Time Accumulated Production Records for the First Half of Year Worldwide and in China.

June 2019

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of June 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2019).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2019).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2019).

Fit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2019 with sales of 8,671 units. FREED was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 7,869 units.

N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2019 with sales of 23,605 units.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2019

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive year (since the first six months of 2017).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2017).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive year (since the first six months of 2017).

FREED was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2019 with sales of 45,542 units.

N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2019 with sales of 131,234 units.