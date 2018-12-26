Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, in North America, USA and China

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of November 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since October 2018).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since October 2018).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since October 2018).

＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞Fit was the industry's sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2018 with sales of 7,983 units.

＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of November 2018 with sales of 19,485 units.