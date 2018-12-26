Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, in North America, USA and China

12/26/2018

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of November 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since October 2018).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since October 2018).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since October 2018).

＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞Fit was the industry's sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2018 with sales of 7,983 units.

＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of November 2018 with sales of 19,485 units.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 05:14:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 769 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 727 B
Debt 2019 4 799 B
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 7,13
P/E ratio 2020 6,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 5 292 B
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-29.78%48 031
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-16.73%190 010
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 396
DAIMLER-33.88%57 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 390
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.03%46 548
