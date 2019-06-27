Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, in North America, Asia and China

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high sales for the month of May.
＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞
FREED was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2019 with sales of 6,573 units. Fit was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,531 units.
＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2019 with sales of 22,231 units.
Disclaimer
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 05:29:06 UTC