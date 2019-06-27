Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, in North America, Asia and China

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high sales for the month of May.

＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞

FREED was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2019 with sales of 6,573 units. Fit was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,531 units.

＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞

N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2019 with sales of 22,231 units.

