MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, in North America, Asia and China

0
06/27/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of May 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high sales for the month of May.

＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞
FREED was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2019 with sales of 6,573 units. Fit was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,531 units.

＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2019 with sales of 22,231 units.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 05:29:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 684 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 704 B
Debt 2020 4 589 B
Yield 2020 4,35%
P/E ratio 2020 6,80
P/E ratio 2021 6,37
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capitalization 4 947 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 486  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.46%46 538
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.01%201 613
VOLKSWAGEN6.18%83 950
DAIMLER AG4.80%57 980
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.99%53 445
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%46 702
