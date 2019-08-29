Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide and Overseas

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of July 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).

FIT was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2019 with sales of 8,663 units.

N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2019 with sales of 24,050 units.