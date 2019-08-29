Log in
Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide and Overseas

08/29/2019 | 01:11am EDT

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of July 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).

FIT was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2019 with sales of 8,663 units.

N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2019 with sales of 24,050 units.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 05:10:05 UTC
