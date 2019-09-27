Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China

09/27/2019

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of August 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high sales for the month of August.

FREED was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2019 with sales of 7,000 units.

N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2019 with sales of 18,282 units. N-WGN was the industry's sixth best-selling car with sales of 6,958 units.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:07:03 UTC
