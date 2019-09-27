Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of August 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since April 2019), setting record high sales for the month of August.
FREED was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2019 with sales of 7,000 units.
N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2019 with sales of 18,282 units. N-WGN was the industry's sixth best-selling car with sales of 6,958 units.
