HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
My previous session
News 
News

Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Worldwide Automobile Production

0
02/27/2019 | 12:45am EST

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of January 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since October 2018).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since November 2018).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since October 2018).

＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞FREED was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2019 with sales of 6,699 units.

＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2019 with sales of 19,192 units.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 05:17:04 UTC
