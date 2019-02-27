Honda Motor : Sets Monthly Records for Worldwide Automobile Production

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of January 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since October 2018).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since November 2018).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since October 2018).
＜Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles＞FREED was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2019 with sales of 6,699 units.
＜Mini-vehicles - under 660cc＞N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2019 with sales of 19,192 units.
