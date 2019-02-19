Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : Summary of Honda CEO Speech on Organizational Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:58am EST

In light of the acceleration of electrification, we have been making changes throughout our global automobile production network based on our direction to 'optimize production allocation and production capacity on a global basis.' In fact, we have already been making steady progress in Thailand, Japan and Brazil.

Moreover, in the midst of major changes we continue to face in each region, including changes in market trends and tightening of environmental regulations, we are making progress in establishing a production system and capability which will enable us to accelerate electrification of our products, particularly in China, the U.S. and Japan, where high production volume is expected.

On the other hand, in Europe where it is essential for us to enhance our lineup of electrified vehicles, we determined that it is difficult to do so with locally produced products in the region from the perspective of competitiveness and other factors. Therefore, we decided to fully utilize the global production resources of Honda to deliver highly-competitive products to the European market.

In particular, based on the direction of strengthening inter-regional collaboration that I mentioned earlier, we will strategically strengthen the foundation of our business in Europe, including electrification, through collaboration with our operations in China, where the direction of environmental regulations is similar to that of Europe. This will include utilizing a common product lineup.

Moreover, our automobile production plant in the U.K., Honda of the U.K. Manufacturing or HUM for short, is currently supplying one model, the Civic Hatchback, to global markets. However, with due consideration of the global production allocation for the future, we intend to produce it in other regions including North America, starting from the next-generation model.

Based on those evaluations, we will begin consultation with associates in the direction toward discontinuing automobile production at HUM in 2021. Moreover, as with the case of HUM, we made a decision to discontinue the production of the current version of the Civic Sedan at our automobile production plant in Turkey in 2021, as well.

In Europe, where CAFE regulations continue to be more stringent, we will strengthen the Honda brand as a leading company in addressing environmental challenges by attaining our goal to 'make two-thirds of our automobile sales electrified' by 2025, which is 5 years ahead of our current global target year of 2030.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 08:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
04:31aGOVERNMENT RESPONSE : Government response to Honda announcement
AQ
04:17aHonda to close only British factory, says move not Brexit related
RE
04:10aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Heavyweights HSBC, BHP drag on FTSE; Greggs outperforms ..
RE
03:58aHONDA MOTOR : Summary of Honda CEO Speech on Organizational Changes
PU
03:44aUK car production - Who builds what and where?
RE
03:38aHONDA MOTOR : announces global automobile manufacturing restructure
PU
03:31aHonda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
RE
03:29aHONDA MOTOR : UK government must urgently talk to Honda and save jobs, says oppo..
RE
03:14aHONDA MOTOR : to shut plant in Britain, imperiling 3,500 jobs
AQ
03:07aHONDA MOTOR : says it will close its car factory in western England's Swindon in..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 827 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 733 B
Debt 2019 4 823 B
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 7,25
P/E ratio 2020 7,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 5 440 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 941  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD7.25%49 137
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%196 154
VOLKSWAGEN2.75%82 107
DAIMLER9.78%60 902
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.16%51 860
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.