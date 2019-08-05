Honda Motor : The HondaJet Elite Obtains Chinese Type Certification

The HondaJet Elite holds type certifications around the world, including, the United States (Federal Aviation Administration), Europe (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), Mexico (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Brazil (National Civil Aviation Agency), India (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Japan (Japan Civil Aviation Bureau) and Canada (Transport Canada Civil Aviation).

'Honda Aircraft's objective is to create new value in the aviation industry. Since we expanded to China, we have received several orders and have prioritized sales throughout China. We will continue to contribute to the maturity of the business aviation market with the HondaJet,' said Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino. 'We are pleased our customers will soon be able to take delivery of their aircraft and are confident the HondaJet Elite will provide them with more efficient and comfortable travel.'

CEO of Honsan General Aviation Co., Ltd. Dr. Cheng Qian added 'The HondaJet Elite is now certified in China and we are thrilled to begin deliveries of the aircraft to our Chinese customers. The market here has reached a turning point and I believe the HondaJet will revitalize the aviation business. The aircraft is truly a time machine and will help to develop popular jet services in the region by showcasing the benefits of very light jet travel.'

The most delivered aircraft in its class for two consecutive years, the HondaJet fleet is comprised of more than 130 aircraft around the globe. Currently, Honda Aircraft Company sales and service network spans North America, Europe, Middle and South America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India and Japan.