Honda Motor : The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for the First Half of 2019

The most delivered aircraft in its class for over two years, the HondaJet continues to outperform its competitors in the very light jet sector as the company marks several milestones. Recently, the HondaJet became the first light jet to enter service in Hawaii as two HondaJet Elites were delivered to Wing Spirit, a newly-established company that will provide luxurious and convenient charter services with a fleet of 15 HondaJets. Additionally, Honda Aircraft broke ground on a new $15.5 million dollar, 83,000-square-foot production facility that will increase production efficiency at its North Carolina headquarters. The HondaJet Elite also received type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) this month.



'We are thrilled that the HondaJet continues to be the aircraft of choice of our customers, both future and current. Maintaining our position as the most delivered aircraft in our class is a reflection of our team's dedication to the design, service and efficient production of the most competitive very light jet,' said Michimasa Fujino, president and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company.

Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans territories in North America, Europe, Middle and South America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India and Japan. The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of more than 130 aircraft around the globe.

