HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

Honda Motor : The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for the First Half of 2019

08/12/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

The most delivered aircraft in its class for over two years, the HondaJet continues to outperform its competitors in the very light jet sector as the company marks several milestones. Recently, the HondaJet became the first light jet to enter service in Hawaii as two HondaJet Elites were delivered to Wing Spirit, a newly-established company that will provide luxurious and convenient charter services with a fleet of 15 HondaJets. Additionally, Honda Aircraft broke ground on a new $15.5 million dollar, 83,000-square-foot production facility that will increase production efficiency at its North Carolina headquarters. The HondaJet Elite also received type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) this month.

'We are thrilled that the HondaJet continues to be the aircraft of choice of our customers, both future and current. Maintaining our position as the most delivered aircraft in our class is a reflection of our team's dedication to the design, service and efficient production of the most competitive very light jet,' said Michimasa Fujino, president and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company.

Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans territories in North America, Europe, Middle and South America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India and Japan. The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of more than 130 aircraft around the globe.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:41:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 629 B
EBIT 2020 783 B
Net income 2020 676 B
Debt 2020 4 453 B
Yield 2020 4,62%
P/E ratio 2020 6,60x
P/E ratio 2021 6,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 4 473 B
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3 448,89  JPY
Last Close Price 2 542,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-9.21%42 418
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.63%182 294
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.74%80 919
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.42%56 552
DAIMLER AG-7.25%51 098
BMW AG-13.68%44 400
