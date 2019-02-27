Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : UK car output slumps 18 percent in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Cars made by Nissan are seen parked at the Nissan car plant in Sunderland

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car production nosedived 18.2 percent in January, the eighth successive month of annual declines, due to model changes and weaker demand both in Britain and major export markets, an automotive industry body said on Thursday.

Output dropped to 120,649 vehicles last month hit by a 21.4 percent fall in exports, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

"The industry faces myriad challenges, from falling demand in key markets, to escalating global trade tensions and the need to stay at the forefront of future technology," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

"But, the clear and present danger remains the threat of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, which is monopolising time and resources, undermining competitiveness."

Britain's once-soaring car industry is now recording falling sales, investment and production, with Honda delivering the most serious blow earlier this month, announcing the closure of its British factory, which builds over 10 percent of the country's 1.5 million cars.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
07:10pHONDA MOTOR : UK car output slumps 18 percent in January
RE
03:56pHONDA MOTOR : Classic gets only 3 of the world's top 20 players
AQ
09:50aHONDA MOTOR : "Honda e Prototype" World Premiere at Geneva International Motor S..
AQ
09:24aHONDA MOTOR : shows cute new electric hatch in prototype form
AQ
08:16aHONDA MOTOR : With factory closures in UK and Turkey, Honda announces new invest..
AQ
03:52aHONDA MOTOR : to invest NT$4 billion in Taiwan over five years
AQ
03:44aHONDA MOTOR : “Honda e Prototype” World Premiere at Geneva Internati..
PU
03:18aHONDA MOTOR : Arrowwood Automotive Offers a Wide Range of Honda Repair and Maint..
AQ
03:10aHONDA MOTOR : Arrowwood Automotive Is Recognized As the Leading Honda Repair Sho..
AQ
12:45aHONDA MOTOR : Sets Monthly Records for Worldwide Automobile Production
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 830 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 731 B
Debt 2019 4 825 B
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 7,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 5 713 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 967  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.43%51 705
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.71%200 657
VOLKSWAGEN8.71%87 617
DAIMLER AG15.77%64 679
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.91%56 534
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.67%54 748
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.