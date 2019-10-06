Log in
Honda Motor : Wins Three Premier World Grand Prix Category Riders Titles

10/06/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

October 7, 2019 - Honda has won the riders titles in the premier classes of three major FIM* world championship categories - MotoGP, Motocross and Trials. Honda has only achieved winning the riders titles in three premier classes within the same year once before, in 2016.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) won this year's FIM MotoGP World Championship, along with Tim Gajser (Team HRC) taking the crown in the FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP class, and Toni Bou (Repsol Honda Team) prevailing in the FIM Trial World Championship TrialGP class.

* FIM: Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

Marc Marquez | 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship MotoGP class champion

'It has been a great year for Honda to achieve victories in three premier classes. I have had a great year in MotoGP where we have won very exciting races. What Tim has done in MXGP was incredible, he put together a really great season against some very hard competition. And then Toni, it is amazing what he has done this year in Trials like all the years before. It is only Honda who could achieve something like this and I am so proud to be a part of it.'

Tim Gajser | 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP class champion

'It makes me extremely proud to join Marc and Toni as Honda champions in 2019. Honda is a massive company with a lot of racing history and every time I win, I feel honored to be riding for such a prestigious brand. The fact that this year Honda has three champions in three different types of racing just shows how strong they are and how committed they are to winning, whatever the discipline. It was a great year for me personally, but also a great year for Honda and I am extremely pleased I could play a part in that.'

Toni Bou | 2019 FIM Trial World Championship TrialGP class champion

'I'm so happy to have won the indoor and outdoor world championship, for 13th year in a row. 2019, for me, has been one of the most successful years in my career, because in outdoor series I was able to win all the races. I am convinced that this would not have been possible in another team and on another bike. I'm so happy too, because Marc and Tim won their world championships with Honda. Thank you for your support!'

Takahiro Hachigo, Chief Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

'I would like to honor, and express my gratitude to, the three riders Marc Marquez, Tim Gajser and Toni Bou for fighting through and winning tough championships this year. I would also like to sincerely thank everyone supporting our racing activities; all of the team staff, our suppliers, sponsors, and fans all over the world. This year is Honda's 60th anniversary since first competing in the Isle of Man TT. Honoring the hard work of our predecessors in overcoming countless challenges over these six decades, we inherit their DNA and will continue to fight at the pinnacle of motorsports. Please continue to support our activities.'

Marc Marquez

Tim Gajser

Toni Bou

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 02:51:04 UTC
