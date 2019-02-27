Honda Motor : “Honda e Prototype” World Premiere at Geneva International Motor Show 2019

Honda's new urban electric vehicle will be previewed at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in the form of the Honda e Prototype. This new model leads on from the brand's highly acclaimed 2017 Urban EV Concept, and is a key part of Honda's 'Electric Vision' strategy for the European region.

Designed to meet the needs of the modern lifestyle, the Honda e Prototype combines unique design, advanced functionality and engaging driving dynamics. The vehicle delivers a package perfect for the urban environment.

Distinctive, simple exterior design

The Honda e Prototype has been developed with a focus on functionality & purpose featuring a simplicity of design with unique character. The smooth body contours lead from the bonnet to the panoramic windscreen to create a continuous surface up and over the front passengers. Further enhancing aerodynamic performance, the stepless A-pillars sit virtually flush with the glass, to help deliver a quiet, refined journey.

Stand-out style elements, which accentuate the clean, uncluttered profile, include flush 'pop out' door handles and compact cameras replacing traditional side view mirrors. Both the door handles and Camera Mirror System are unique features for a vehicle in this class. The car's advanced charging port is integrated centrally in the bonnet for ease of use from either side of the car, with LED lighting visible through the glass cover to welcome the driver and inform of the battery charging status.

Black panels with unique concave profiles at the front and rear are defining design motifs. The unique and exacting attention to detail of the round light clusters enhance the overall simple, clean design and defines the Honda e Prototype's 'human face'.

Beneath the skin is an all-new, EV-specific platform that allows for compact proportions, while a relatively long wheelbase, wide track and short overhangs facilitate exceptional urban manoeuvrability and dynamic driving characteristics. The appearance of a low, muscular stance - emphasised by the flared wheel arches that accommodate the wide tyres - lends a dynamic accent to the simple, clean exterior design.