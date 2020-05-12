Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : profits shrink to four-year low, coronavirus clouds outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 04:51am EDT
The logo of Honda is seen during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva

Honda Motor Co on Tuesday posted its lowest operating profit in four years and refrained from releasing an earnings outlook for the current year because of uncertainty about the longer-term impact of the coronavirus on global car demand.

Honda and other global automakers have begun gradually to resume operations at their vehicle plants, but face weak demand as job losses and concern about a global economic downturn weigh on consumer spending.

Carmakers are also trying to cope with supply chain disruptions and social distancing measures to contain the coronavirus that are expected to limit output in the coming months.

"It is difficult to reasonably calculate the impact of COVID-19," Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi said during a livestreamed press briefing. "We will release a forecast when we can," he added.

Honda's operating profit for the year ended in March fell 13% to 634 billion yen ($5.9 billion), short of a consensus estimate of 669 billion yen profit drawn from 19 analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company said COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, cut operating profit by 130 billion yen.

Fo
r interactive charts on Honda's operating profit and vehicle sales, click:https://tmsnrt.rs/3bn9Swr

In the three months that ended March 31, Honda posted an operating loss of 5.2 billion yen, its first quarterly loss in four years, pressured by a 28% drop in vehicle sales.

Some analysts believe global vehicle sales this year could shrink by a third, a much steeper decline than the 11% fall seen in 2009/10 business year amid the global financial crisis.

For the year ended March, combined annual sales at Japanese automakers fell 7.3% to a four-year low of 26.5 million vehicles, calculations by Reuters show. Honda saw an 8.5% decline.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Barbara Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:17aHONDA : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15aHONDA MOTOR : Releases Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 4th Quarter..
AQ
04:51aHONDA MOTOR : profits shrink to four-year low, coronavirus clouds outlook
RE
04:45aHONDA MOTOR : profits shrink to four-year low, coronavirus clouds outlook
RE
04:35aHonda says has enough cash but may issue bonds if new coronavirus waves hit
RE
04:13aTRADE MARKS : What Constitutes ‘Use' Of A Trade Mark In China
AQ
03:55aTOYOTA MOTOR : expects profit to drop 80% this year as virus saps car sales
RE
03:48aUPDATE1 : Honda's FY 2019 group net profit falls 25% on pandemic
AQ
03:10aHONDA MOTOR : FY2020 Financial Results Presentation
PU
03:05aHONDA MOTOR : FY2020 Financial Results Press Releases
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 14 859 B
EBIT 2020 674 B
Net income 2020 533 B
Debt 2020 4 858 B
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 4 515 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 120,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 614,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.34%41 945
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.57%171 952
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.77%72 554
BMW AG-29.76%36 067
DAIMLER AG-37.29%35 819
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-37.70%32 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group