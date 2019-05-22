Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Honda Motor : recalls 137,000 SUVs for sudden air bag deployments

05/22/2019 | 11:53pm EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it is recalling 137,000 new sport utility vehicles (SUVs) following reports of three injuries tied to sudden air bag deployments in the United States.

The Japanese-based automaker said it is recalling the 2019 CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels after six unexpected driver air bag deployments that occurred without a crash. There are so far no reports of related crashes, the automaker said.

The recall includes 118,000 vehicles in the United States and 19,000 in Korea and Canada.

Metal burrs on the interior surface of the steering wheel may result in damage that could lead to a short circuit and overheating of components, Honda said.

The issue is separate from a series of recalls Honda has conducted over the last decade to replace more than 21 million defective Takata air bag inflators in about 12.9 million U.S. vehicles that Honda has said are responsible for 14 U.S. deaths.

Honda also said it was recalling 19,000 U.S. vehicles that may have had Takata inflator replacement kits that were improperly installed before May 2018.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by G Crosse and Anshuman Daga)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 882 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 718 B
Debt 2020 4 452 B
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 6,82
P/E ratio 2021 6,33
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Capitalization 5 125 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 787  JPY
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.13%46 390
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.03%192 764
VOLKSWAGEN3.87%81 501
DAIMLER AG10.72%62 070
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.28%52 438
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.15%47 054
