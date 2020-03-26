Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : suspends Thai car output as coronavirus emergency declared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Honda's Thai business said it would suspend operations at two factories on Thursday after Thailand declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Honda Automobile (Thailand) said in a statement it was suspending operations of its Complete Built-up Vehicle production operation (CBU) in two Thai provinces, from March 27 to April 30, in response to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Thailand, which is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers, has reported a total of 1,045 cases of coronavirus and four deaths since the outbreak started in January.

Honda said it will suspend its CBU production at plants in both Ayutthaya and Prachinburi provinces, allowing staffs to work from home and encourage them to avoid travelling and follow Thai government measures on containing the coronavirus.

It also said that the pandemic is causing a market downturn, adding to pressure on auto sales in Thailand, where domestic sales tumbled for the ninth straight month in February, down 17.1% from a year earlier to 68,271 vehicles, hit by tougher lending by banks and the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2019, car sales contracted 3.3% and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has cut its forecast for 2020 domestic sales by 50,000 to 950,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10:38aFord to restart U.S. truck plants in April to combat virus cash squeeze
RE
10:31aHONDA MOTOR : suspends Thai car output as coronavirus emergency declared
RE
03/23HONDA MOTOR : Failure To Mark Can Put Damages Underwater
AQ
03/22Great Wall not willing to enter price war amid sales slowdown due to coronavi..
RE
03/20CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, : IHS Markit
RE
03/19U.S. auto suppliers seek government aid to cope with coronavirus hit
RE
03/19GE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
03/19GE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
03/19Carmakers suspend European production over coronavirus
RE
03/19GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 104 B
EBIT 2020 723 B
Net income 2020 587 B
Debt 2020 4 556 B
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 7,70x
P/E ratio 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 4 367 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 373,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 594,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 159
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%172 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.82%65 124
DAIMLER AG-39.71%34 504
BMW AG-36.08%32 862
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.28%30 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group