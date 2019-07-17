Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Honda Motor : to Begin Sales of All-new N-WGN and N-WGN Custom

07/17/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

Based on the underlying concept of the Honda N Series, which is to offer 'enjoyable lives with N'* and the development approach of determining the most important things in people's daily lives and thoroughly refining such core values, Honda further pursued safety performance and user-friendliness for this all-new N-WGN. Based on this, Honda strived to develop a vehicle which blends in to the daily life of each and every customer, can be used comfortably by anyone and has friendliness.
*Norimono means 'vehicle' in Japanese, which is what 'N' represents

The Honda SENSING® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies is available as standard equipment*1 on the all-new N-WGN, and its Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS™) can detect a bicycle cutting in front of the vehicle, making the all-new N-WGN the first mini-vehicle in the market to offer this feature*2. Moreover, its ability to detect pedestrians at night without street lights was further advanced*3, enabling the driver to drive with greater peace of mind.

Utilizing the platform of N-BOX, the N-WGN adopts Honda's original center-tank layout, which places the fuel tank underneath the front seats, to realize a spacious cabin that enhances occupant comfort for everyday use as well as cargo space with high usability.

For the driver, a telescopic & tilt steering mechanism was adopted so that drivers of any physique can find and maintain the optimal driving position.

The cargo space has been a very popular feature of the N-WGN. For this all-new N-WGN, the ground height of the tailgate opening was lowered to make it easier to load heavy and tall items. With the use of a cargo board, which comes with the vehicle, the cargo space can be divided into upper and lower areas, which enhances the convenience of the users by enabling different cargo space arrangement depending on the use situation.

With this all-new N-WGN, Honda will begin evolving the advertising campaign with a tagline, 'New Simple!' which represents the approach taken to develop this model, a commitment to what is important to people in their daily lives.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 02:49:09 UTC
