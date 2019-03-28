Log in
Honda Motor : to Unveil World Premiere of the eGX Prototype, Electrified Power Unit for Commercial-Grade Work Equipment, at bauma 2019

03/28/2019

TOKYO, Japan, March 29, 2019 - Honda will unveil the world premiere of the prototype of the eGX, an electrified power unit Honda is developing for commercial-grade work equipment, at bauma 2019, the world's leading construction machinery trade fair. Organized by the Messe München, bauma 2019 will be held April 8-14, 2019 in Munich, Germany, and the eGX prototype will be part of the exhibit of Honda Motor Europe Logistics, N.V., a Honda subsidiary in Europe (based in Ghent, Belgium).

Honda is currently developing the eGX as an advanced zero-emission electrified power unit without compromising the high reliability and excellent installation compatibility of Honda's GX Series general-purpose engines, which are popular among a broad range of industries as the world standard of a power source for various types of commercial-grade work equipment. The Honda eGX is an advanced electrified power unit which accommodates the needs of the construction machinery market to enable their equipment to be more compatible with usage environments which are considered difficult for engine-powered machines, such as underground tunnels and nighttime construction work near residential areas. While utilizing know-how in the areas of durability and reliability amassed through the long history of developing the GX Series, Honda is pursuing the development of this particular eGX prototype on the basis of being installed to construction machineries with high vibration, such as a rammer and plate compactor.

Moreover, the motor for the eGX is equipped with a three-phase brushless DC motor, which was developed exclusively for this model, and realizes high-efficiency and high-power through outstanding insulation technology and winding technology for the alternator that Honda amassed through a long history of developing generators. Furthermore, the convenience and operational efficiency of the eGX were pursued through the adoption of a detachable lithium-ion battery pack.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:45:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 826 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 732 B
Debt 2019 4 380 B
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 7,31
P/E ratio 2020 7,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 5 490 B
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD7.21%49 859
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.40%196 248
VOLKSWAGEN0.09%79 800
DAIMLER AG11.85%61 859
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION9.45%51 601
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.49%49 973
