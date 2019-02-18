Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honda Motor : to close UK car plant with the loss of 3,500 jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 11:59am EST
General view of the entrance to the Honda car plant in Swindon

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda is set to announce the closure of its only British car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs, a lawmaker told Reuters, in the latest blow to the UK car industry as Brexit approaches.

Honda built just over 160,000 vehicles at its Swindon factory in southern England last year, where it makes the Civic and CV-R models, accounting for a little more than 10 percent of Britain's total output of 1.52 million cars.

But it has struggled in Europe in recent years, and the industry faces a number of challenges including declining diesel demand and tougher regulations alongside the uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union, due next month.

Justin Tomlinson, a Conservative lawmaker for Swindon who voted for Brexit in 2016, said he had met with the business minister and representatives from Honda who had confirmed the plans.

"They were due to make a statement tomorrow morning, it's obviously broken early," Tomlinson, lawmaker for North Swindon, told Reuters.

"This is not Brexit-related. It is a reflection of the global market. They are seeking to consolidate production in Japan."

Honda said it would not be providing any comment on the "speculation".

"We take our responsibilities to our associates very seriously and will always communicate any significant news with them first," the firm said.

Japan has repeatedly warned it could pull investments in Britain, which it had seen as a gateway into Europe, if London does not secure a Brexit deal favourable for trade.

The recently agreed EU-Japan trade agreement means tariffs on cars from Japan to the continent will be eliminated, while Britain is struggling to make progress on talks over post-Brexit trade relations with Tokyo.

Honda's announcement would come just over two weeks after rival Japanese carmaker Nissan cancelled plans to build its X-Trail sport utility vehicle in Britain.

"The car industry in the UK over the last two decades has been the jewel in the crown for the manufacturing sector – and now it has been brought low by the chaotic Brexit uncertainty," said Des Quinn, national officer for the automotive sector at Britain's biggest trade union Unite.

Honda said last month it would shut its British operations for six days in April to help counter any border disruption from Brexit. It was also preparing to front-load some production at its plant to ship overseas or build up inventories.

Nissan, Honda and a third Japanese carmaker, Toyota, together account for roughly half of the cars built in Britain.

Honda, which has been building more cars for sale outside of Europe in recent years, said earlier this month its production volumes at Swindon would be reduced to 570 cars per day and that it would make job cuts.

"This reduction in volume will not have any impact on our permanent resource levels, and is in line with our current production plans," the company said.

(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

By Costas Pitas and Guy Faulconbridge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
11:59aHONDA MOTOR : to close UK car plant with the loss of 3,500 jobs
RE
11:57aHONDA PLAN TO CLOSE UK PLANT IS NOT : lawmaker
RE
11:38aHONDA MOTOR : to close UK plant risking 3,500 jobs, MP insists not linked to Bre..
AQ
11:37aHONDA MOTOR : UK government must urgently talk to Honda and save jobs, says oppo..
RE
11:13aUK PM MAY'S SPOKESMAN : Too soon to comment on reported Honda plant closure
RE
09:43aREPORT : Honda to shut UK plant, imperiling 3,500 jobs
AQ
02:17aHONDA MOTOR : Begins F1 Pre-season Testing
PU
02/16HONDA MOTOR : Meridian Honda Helps Customers with Comparison Shopping
AQ
02/15HONDA MOTOR : Ridgelines recalled due to fire danger from car wash soap
AQ
02/15HONDA MOTOR : Texas jury awards woman $37 million over Honda seat belts
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 15 827 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 733 B
Debt 2019 4 823 B
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 7,18
P/E ratio 2020 6,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 5 384 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 941  JPY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.16%48 735
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.88%195 068
VOLKSWAGEN3.94%82 787
DAIMLER10.24%61 151
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.10%52 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.