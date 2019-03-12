Log in
Honda Motor : to recall about one million vehicles in the U.S. with Takata airbags

03/12/2019 | 07:20am EDT
The logos of Honda Motor Co. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday its American unit will recall about 1.1 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the United States to fix a defect in Takata airbags in driver's seat.

The company said https://hondanews.com/channels/corporate-recalls/releases/statement-by-american-honda-regarding-recall-of-takata-desiccated-replacement-driver-front-airbag-inflators it is aware of one injury linked to a defect in the airbag that may cause the airbag to rupture when deployed in a crash.

Free recall repairs would begin immediately in the United States with replacement parts made by alternate suppliers, Honda said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

