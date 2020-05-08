Honda Motor : will restart U.S., Canadian auto production May 11

Honda Motor Co said on Friday it will gradually resume production at U.S. and Canadian auto plants starting May 11.

The Japanese automaker, which suspended production on March 23, is also recalling all salaried and support associates who have been on furlough.

Honda will impose new safety requirements at its plants including temperature checks. No one will be allowed in Honda plants with a temperature of 100-degrees Fahrenheit or higher, the company said.

