HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : will restart U.S., Canadian auto production May 11

05/08/2020 | 03:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

Honda Motor Co said on Friday it will gradually resume production at U.S. and Canadian auto plants starting May 11.

The Japanese automaker, which suspended production on March 23, is also recalling all salaried and support associates who have been on furlough.

Honda will impose new safety requirements at its plants including temperature checks. No one will be allowed in Honda plants with a temperature of 100-degrees Fahrenheit or higher, the company said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 14 859 B
EBIT 2020 674 B
Net income 2020 533 B
Debt 2020 4 858 B
Yield 2020 4,31%
P/E ratio 2020 8,34x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 4 384 B
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 120,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 538,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.70%38 955
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.68%167 489
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.86%71 328
DAIMLER AG-39.04%34 721
BMW AG-32.51%34 599
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.69%32 113
