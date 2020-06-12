Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda resumes production at plants hit by suspected cyber attack

06/12/2020 | 12:57am EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

Japan's Honda Motor Co has resumed production at automobile and motorcycle plants in the United States and other countries after they were hit by a suspected cyber attack this week, a spokesman said on Friday.

The suspected attack comes less than a month after Honda reopened its North American vehicle assembly plants, following closure of factories in late March to comply with coronavirus-related, shelter-at-home rules in the United States and Canada.

The spokesman said the Japanese automaker had resumed vehicle output by Thursday at its main plant in the U.S. state of Ohio, which produces models such as the CR-V SUV crossover and the Accord sedan.

"It appears that our customers' personal information has not been affected," the spokesman said by telephone, but declined to comment on any production impact.

Another vehicle plant in Turkey and motorcycle plants in India and Brazil were back up and running by Wednesday, he said, while some North American call centres and online financial services continued to experience disruptions.

The suspected attack was the second on Honda's global network after the WannaCry virus forced it to halt production for a day at a domestic plant in 2017.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.14% 5.6182 Delayed Quote.25.55%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -5.66% 2867 End-of-day quote.-7.49%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.68% 1.6375 End-of-day quote.-21.27%
THE GLOBAL LTD. -4.82% 237 End-of-day quote.-49.68%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.02% 6.83771 Delayed Quote.13.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 12 988 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2021 249 B 2 331 M 2 331 M
Net Debt 2021 4 125 B 38 603 M 38 603 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 4 950 B 46 415 M 46 324 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 218 674
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 186,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 867,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-7.49%46 415
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.49%182 973
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.86%85 482
DAIMLER AG-28.47%47 090
BMW AG-23.95%43 160
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-27.60%41 143
