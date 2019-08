Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 15 629 B EBIT 2020 783 B Net income 2020 676 B Debt 2020 4 453 B Yield 2020 4,73% P/E ratio 2020 6,45x P/E ratio 2021 6,01x EV / Sales2020 0,56x EV / Sales2021 0,55x Capitalization 4 367 B Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Average target price 3 448,89 JPY Last Close Price 2 482,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 69,2% Spread / Average Target 39,0% Spread / Lowest Target 8,78% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -9.21% 42 483 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 10.63% 182 576 VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.47% 81 018 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 16.17% 55 482 DAIMLER AG -7.75% 50 856 BMW AG -13.96% 44 462