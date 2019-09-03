Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Honda Motor Co Ltd    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

(7267)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japanese car sales slump in South Korea in August amid consumer boycott

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:05pm EDT
A man works among imported cars covered with a white cloth in a port in Yokohama

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese car sales tumbled 57% in South Korea in August from a year earlier to 1,398 vehicles, industry data showed on Wednesday, amid a consumer boycott of Japanese vehicles in the wake of a diplomatic row between the countries.

Toyota Motor Corp South Korean sales fell 59% in August from a year earlier, while Honda Motor's local sales tumbled 81%.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.20% 2563 End-of-day quote.-8.46%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.28% 656 End-of-day quote.-23.37%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.34% 5860 End-of-day quote.19.11%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.76% 7005 End-of-day quote.13.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
09:05pJapanese car sales slump in South Korea in August amid consumer boycott
RE
11:49aHONDA CARS INDIA LAUNCHES NEW AD CAM : //www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPRz9sGOa80
AQ
05:20aHONDA MOTOR : Announces Racing THANKS DAY 2019 Overview
PU
08/30General Motors cuts some 350 jobs in Thailand operations
RE
08/29Ivory Coast, Toyota sign assembly plant deal
RE
08/29HONDA MOTOR : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide and Overs..
PU
08/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip As Worries Weigh In Investors
DJ
08/28HONDA MOTOR : Man, 35, Docked Over Alleged Honda Car Theft
AQ
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 492 B
EBIT 2020 760 B
Net income 2020 648 B
Debt 2020 4 453 B
Yield 2020 4,46%
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 4 512 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 287,78  JPY
Last Close Price 2 563,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-8.46%41 948
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.35%183 920
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.57%81 299
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.88%52 954
DAIMLER AG-7.21%49 978
BMW AG-14.38%42 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group