Japanese car sales slump in South Korea in August amid consumer boycott

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 15 492 B EBIT 2020 760 B Net income 2020 648 B Debt 2020 4 453 B Yield 2020 4,46% P/E ratio 2020 6,96x P/E ratio 2021 6,37x EV / Sales2020 0,58x EV / Sales2021 0,57x Capitalization 4 512 B Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 3 287,78 JPY Last Close Price 2 563,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 61,1% Spread / Average Target 28,3% Spread / Lowest Target 5,35% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -8.46% 41 948 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 13.35% 183 920 VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.57% 81 299 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 10.88% 52 954 DAIMLER AG -7.21% 49 978 BMW AG -14.38% 42 842