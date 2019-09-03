Japanese car sales slump in South Korea in August amid consumer boycott
09/03/2019 | 09:05pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese car sales tumbled 57% in South Korea in August from a year earlier to 1,398 vehicles, industry data showed on Wednesday, amid a consumer boycott of Japanese vehicles in the wake of a diplomatic row between the countries.
Toyota Motor Corp South Korean sales fell 59% in August from a year earlier, while Honda Motor's local sales tumbled 81%.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Richard Pullin)