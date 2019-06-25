Log in
UK car industry warns next PM no-deal Brexit is not an option

06/25/2019 | 04:26am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s car industry called on Tuesday for the next prime minister to secure a Brexit deal which keeps frictionless trade with the EU, warning a no-deal exit risked billions of pounds in tariffs and border disruption which could cripple the sector.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May, and his leadership rival Jeremy Hunt have both said they are prepared to take Britain out of the EU without a deal, although both says it is not their preferred option.

Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Mike Hawes said the impact of Brexit was already being felt.

"We are already seeing the consequences of uncertainty, the fear of no deal," he said.

"The next PM’s first job in office must be to secure a deal that maintains frictionless trade because, for our industry, ‘no deal’ is not an option we don’t have the luxury of time."

The British automotive industry fears that a disorderly exit from the EU, its biggest export market, could see the imposition of tariffs of up to 10% on finished models and border delays which could snarl up ports and motorways, ruining just-in-time production.

A hard Brexit border could cost 50,000 pounds a minute in border delays, according to data released by the SMMT on Tuesday.

Britain’s car sector, rebuilt by foreign manufacturers since the 1980s, had been a runaway success story but since 2017 sales, investment and production have all slumped, blamed on a collapse in demand for diesel vehicles and Brexit uncertainty.

So far this year, Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has announced some 4,500 jobs cuts, Honda said it will close its car factory and Ford will shut one of its two engine plants.

(editing by Michael Holden)

By Costas Pitas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.40% 9.95 Delayed Quote.30.59%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.18% 2766 End-of-day quote.-1.21%
TATA MOTORS 0.25% 159.3 End-of-day quote.-7.76%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 742 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 698 B
Debt 2020 4 594 B
Yield 2020 4,27%
P/E ratio 2020 6,91
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capitalization 5 046 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 540  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & Head-Strategy
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Senior MD, GM-North America & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.21%44 624
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.20%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.03%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.49%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
